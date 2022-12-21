ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Eater

These Were the Bay Area’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2022

Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food and restaurant industry experts. Between now and the end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
KRON4 News

Over 100 flights out of the Bay Area canceled

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the busiest day for Christmas holiday travel out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and the delays and cancellations are stacking up hourly. As of 7 a.m. SFO saw 50 cancelled flights and 68 delays. In the past day there’ve been 49 cancellations out of the Oakland […]
SFist

Thursday Morning What's Up: Two Earthquakes Rattle the East Bay

Flight cancellations and delays are piling up at Bay Area airports for those trying to travel to the Midwest, due to blizzard conditions there. Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports are seeing hundreds of cancellations, meanwhile, but at SFO there were 11 cancelled flights as of early Thursday morning. [KTVU]. There...
sfstandard.com

Who’s on BART at 5 a.m.? An Emotional Journey With Early-Morning Riders

Every weekday, BART’s trains shuttle approximately 150,000 passengers to all corners of the San Francisco Bay Area. While this number is a shell of what ridership looked like pre-pandemic, there are still thousands of people that use and rely on these trains every day. A fraction of those people—about 2,000 of them—get on during the first hour of service, between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.
KTVU FOX 2

The very best Bay Area holiday light displays

OAKLAND, Calif. - Time on your hands, and family in town? Hoping for one last jolt of holiday spirit?. From homemade neighborhood displays to large elaborate productions, we searched for the best Christmas light displays in the Bay Area. Here is a list of the most popular:. San Carlos: Eucalyptus...
San Francisco Examiner

Millions at stake as downtown S.F. properties appeal tax bills

High atop San Francisco’s beleaguered downtown this month, the owners and redevelopers of the Transamerica Pyramid celebrated the skyscraper’s 50th anniversary and impending rebirth as a beacon of hope for a struggling city. But as they embark on a $400 million renovation project and touted the building’s potential, the owners are separately sending a very clear message to The City: This building isn’t worth nearly as much as you think it is. ...
sfstandard.com

The Low-Key SF Neighborhood Where Airbnb and Instagram Founders Live

When Airbnb CEO and founder Brian Chesky listed his home on Airbnb in November, the entrepreneur, who’s worth $7 billion, disclosed the San Francisco neighborhood he lives in. And it’s not anywhere near Billionaires’ Row in Pac Heights, known for its A-list of tech and old money residents, from the Getty family to Larry Ellison.
theatlasheart.com

The Best Ways to Get From San Francisco to Napa Valley [Ultimate Guide]

Discover the best ways to get from San Francisco to Napa Valley, whether you’re driving your own car, taking a guided tour, or going by public transport. If the chilly San Francisco fog is getting you down, escape to the sunshine and glamor of Northern California wine country in Napa Valley– if only for one day.
KRON4 News

SF shelter-in-place lifted after downed power line

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A shelter-in-place was issued in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon after high-voltage wires went down, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management tweeted at 4:37 p.m. Emergency crews responded to the scene and the order was since lifted. The shelter-in-place was called for Hearst Avenue between Baden Street and Circular Avenue. Anyone […]
CBS San Francisco

Potent atmospheric river targeting Bay Area after balmy holiday weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Bay Area's reprieve from the stormy conditions that were ravaging the Midwest and Northeast on Friday will come to an end after a balmy holiday weekend.A storm system carrying with it a significant atmospheric river was forming in the frigid waters of the Gulf of Alaska and will bring heavy rain into the region beginning late Monday night.Researchers at Scripps Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes projected the stream to be a Cat. 3-4 on their scale of 1-5.  "Signals for a potent atmospheric river event early next week continue to show promise...
