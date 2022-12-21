Winter solstice officially begins today

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday is officially the first day of winter across the northern hemisphere.

The first day of winter goes into effect at 4:48 p.m. The winter solstice occurs as the earth rotates around the sun, and the planet tilts on its axis which creates the changing seasons.

When the earth’s northern hemisphere tilts away from the sun this allows less sunlight creating colder temperatures and is the winter season for the northern half of the planet while it is summer for the southern hemisphere.

It will be a mostly sunny day. There will be a light breeze from the southwest. There is a chance for a few scattered clouds from time to time. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday night, increasing clouds with lows in the teens and low 20s.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking windy, wet, warm, and some wintry weather Thursday evening and Friday.

