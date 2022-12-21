ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Winter solstice officially begins today

By Chris Bouzakis
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33xVST_0jqJlSc400

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday is officially the first day of winter across the northern hemisphere.

22News Storm Team Forecast

The first day of winter goes into effect at 4:48 p.m. The winter solstice occurs as the earth rotates around the sun, and the planet tilts on its axis which creates the changing seasons.

When the earth’s northern hemisphere tilts away from the sun this allows less sunlight creating colder temperatures and is the winter season for the northern half of the planet while it is summer for the southern hemisphere.

7 Day Forecast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FBK7g_0jqJlSc400

It will be a mostly sunny day. There will be a light breeze from the southwest. There is a chance for a few scattered clouds from time to time. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday night, increasing clouds with lows in the teens and low 20s.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking windy, wet, warm, and some wintry weather Thursday evening and Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Winter storm puts dent in holiday travel plans

One of the busiest travel days of the year, made a little more difficult today due to the rainy, windy weather. 22News had the chance to speak with people out running last minute errands today to see how the storm is affecting their holiday travel plans.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Prepping for the holiday storm

The massive storm barreling toward Massachusetts is bringing winds so strong, it could cause people to loose power ahead of the holiday. 22News spoke to people and energy companies about the precautions they are taking.
AGAWAM, MA
WBEC AM

What Is Open & Closed On X-Mas Day In The Berkshires

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the entire tri-state region on Friday afternoon due to the significant drop in temperatures that will occur between 2 and 5 pm. A "FLASH FREEZE" has been implemented as any wet surfaces will turn into ice. It is NOT advisable to be on the roads as lows also drop into the single digits. Saturday and Sunday seem to be your best bet in heading to your holiday destination, although temperatures won't go over 20 degrees and wind chills will add more complications, so plan accordingly and bundle up.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Greenfield officials monitoring flooding concerns

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in Greenfield are monitoring flooding concerns brought on by the heavy rain from Friday’s storm. Greenfield Police said the Colrain Street and the Nashes Mill Road bridges are closed to vehicles due to possible flooding by the Green River. They urged the public to obey any road closure signs, even though the bridge may look clear.
GREENFIELD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Holiday freeze: Several customers in Worcester County still without power

Brookfield, East Brookfield, Hubbardston, New Braintree and Spencer are some of the Worcester County communities still feeling the effects of Friday's winter storm that brought high winds, rain and snow to the region. More than 1,300 customers in those areas remain without power as 7 a.m. Saturday, according the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
WWLP

WWLP

37K+
Followers
28K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy