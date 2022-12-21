ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

pistolsfiringblog.com

Auburn, Ole Miss Reportedly in Contact with Spencer Sanders about Transfer

The quarterback transfer market hasn’t been the fastest moving among the position groups, but it sounds as if some SEC squads are zeroing in on former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders. Ole Miss and Auburn have apparently been in contact with Sanders about a transfer, according to 247Sports’ Chris...
OXFORD, MS
pistolsfiringblog.com

Former Oklahoma State Running Back Dominic Richardson Commits to Baylor

Dominic Richardson is staying in conference. Richardson, Oklahoma State’s starting running back in 2022, announced his commitment to Baylor on Thursday after entering the transfer portal earlier this month. In three seasons with Oklahoma State, Richardson carried the ball 272 times, rushing for 1,139 yards and 15 touchdowns. The...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Former Oklahoma State Corner Jabbar Muhammad Headed to Washington

Jabbar Muhammad is headed to the Pacific Northwest. The University of Washington announced Muhammad had joined the Huskies on Thursday morning. A starter at corner for the Cowboys’ in the 2022 season, Muhammad led OSU with nine pass breakups while also recording 48 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss an interception and a forced fumble.
SEATTLE, WA
Fast Casual

Pickleman's makes Oklahoma City debut

California-based Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe is continuing its Midwest expansion, opening this week in Oklahoma City at 6001 N. May Ave. It's the fourth Pickleman's in Oklahoma —other locations are in Norman, Stillwater and Edmond — and the seventh run by franchisees Allen and Brittany Wills. "We're thankful for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kut.org

Texas Longhorn sold at auction for record-breaking $700,000

Kent Harrell and his wife Sandy own a ranch south of Tulsa, Oklahoma, where they’ve raised Texas longhorns for more than four decades. The Harrells and folks like them love longhorns. They’re beautiful animals, with their big horns and colorful hides. But they don’t make a steak like an angus or a Hereford. So there was a time when longhorns were persona non grata in the cattle world.
TULSA, OK
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled

The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Governor Stitt gearing up for 4-day long inaugural celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After easily winning a second term as Governor, Kevin Stitt is gearing up for a 4-day long inauguration celebration at the turn of the new year. Starting Friday, January 6th, the Governor will hold an inaugural ball at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Corey Kent,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Bitter Cold Blast bringing some ice and snow to Oklahoma!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Get ready for the bitter cold. That arctic blast that we’ve been expecting for days is here, and you can definitely tell if you go outside. Temperatures are dangerously low with bitter wind chills, so make sure to dress accordingly if you have to go out.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

