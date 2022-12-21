Read full article on original website
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
Auburn, Ole Miss Reportedly in Contact with Spencer Sanders about Transfer
The quarterback transfer market hasn’t been the fastest moving among the position groups, but it sounds as if some SEC squads are zeroing in on former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders. Ole Miss and Auburn have apparently been in contact with Sanders about a transfer, according to 247Sports’ Chris...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Dec. 23): OSU’s Transfer Portal Class Signs, Breaking Down the Signees
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • OSU’s transfer portal additions made it official yesterday – read about them here. • A couple of former Cowboys found homes in the Power Five yesterday: Dominic Richardson in the Big 12 and Jabbar Muhammad in the Pac12.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Former Oklahoma State Running Back Dominic Richardson Commits to Baylor
Dominic Richardson is staying in conference. Richardson, Oklahoma State’s starting running back in 2022, announced his commitment to Baylor on Thursday after entering the transfer portal earlier this month. In three seasons with Oklahoma State, Richardson carried the ball 272 times, rushing for 1,139 yards and 15 touchdowns. The...
OU and OSU Announces 2023 Early Signing Day Classes
OU and OSU Announces 2023 Early Signing Day Classes
pistolsfiringblog.com
Former Oklahoma State Corner Jabbar Muhammad Headed to Washington
Jabbar Muhammad is headed to the Pacific Northwest. The University of Washington announced Muhammad had joined the Huskies on Thursday morning. A starter at corner for the Cowboys’ in the 2022 season, Muhammad led OSU with nine pass breakups while also recording 48 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss an interception and a forced fumble.
Fast Casual
Pickleman's makes Oklahoma City debut
California-based Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe is continuing its Midwest expansion, opening this week in Oklahoma City at 6001 N. May Ave. It's the fourth Pickleman's in Oklahoma —other locations are in Norman, Stillwater and Edmond — and the seventh run by franchisees Allen and Brittany Wills. "We're thankful for...
kut.org
Texas Longhorn sold at auction for record-breaking $700,000
Kent Harrell and his wife Sandy own a ranch south of Tulsa, Oklahoma, where they’ve raised Texas longhorns for more than four decades. The Harrells and folks like them love longhorns. They’re beautiful animals, with their big horns and colorful hides. But they don’t make a steak like an angus or a Hereford. So there was a time when longhorns were persona non grata in the cattle world.
Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled
The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
KOCO
Dangerous wind chills are expected to remain in Oklahoma following arctic blast
The arctic front hit Oklahoma and the OKC metro, bringing dangerously cold wind chills along with snow and ice to the Sooner State. Below was a live blog of the winter weather conditions. Our coverage has ended. Scr0ll down to see some of the coverage. Open the video player above...
Family mourning sudden death of OSU student
A metro family is mourning the unexpected death of a college student.
okcfox.com
Governor Stitt gearing up for 4-day long inaugural celebration
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After easily winning a second term as Governor, Kevin Stitt is gearing up for a 4-day long inauguration celebration at the turn of the new year. Starting Friday, January 6th, the Governor will hold an inaugural ball at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Corey Kent,...
Route 66 Christmas Chute in Sapulpa featured on 'Today' show
The Route 66 Christmas Chute is currently located on Dewey Avenue between Main and Elm streets in Sapulpa. It's open through Jan. 1.
This City in Oklahoma is in the Top 10 Grinchiest Cities in the U.S.
A study was conducted by FinanceBuzz.com to find the grinchiest cities in the U.S. that are in need of some serious Christmas spirit. As it turns out there's a city in Oklahoma that made the list and ranked in the top 10. The study used several different factors when judging...
Winter Weather Blog: Some Tulsa area neighborhoods without power, heat
The arctic blast arrived on Thursday and dropped temperatures throughout the state. Temps will be dangerously cold.
News On 6
Green Country Family Frustrated, Heartbroken After Pawhuska Hospital Experience
A Green Country family is frustrated and heartbroken after taking their grandma to the Pawhuska hospital, saying first she was misdiagnosed, then a broken window in her hospital room caused her condition to worsen. Edith Miller’s granddaughter said snow coming through the window and the hospital room was freezing.
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
KFOR
Bitter Cold Blast bringing some ice and snow to Oklahoma!
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Get ready for the bitter cold. That arctic blast that we’ve been expecting for days is here, and you can definitely tell if you go outside. Temperatures are dangerously low with bitter wind chills, so make sure to dress accordingly if you have to go out.
City of Edmond offers preparation tips for ‘extremely’ cold temperatures
The city of Edmond is offering preparation tips as Oklahoma's freezing temperatures move in.
okcfox.com
Zero Gravity Recliners From Bob Mills Furniture
Home movies just got better now that Bob Mills Furniture offers a new zero gravity recliner that comes complete with all the bells & whistlesWe got all the details from the man himself, Bob Mills. Bob Mills Furniture is located at 3600 West Reno Avenue in Oklahoma City. You can...
Comments / 0