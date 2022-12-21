RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced the city is looking for new innkeepers to manage the East Brother Lighthouse located in the San Francisco Bay. The last two innkeepers, Stephanie and Bryan Wesolek are leaving after two years of "extraordinary service" in March 2023, and the nonprofit is looking for a couple to start in the following month. The pair would be "Keepers" of the East Brother Lighthouse Station located on an island in the San Francisco Bay with a lighthouse first built in 1874.

