theevreport.com
First VinFast Shipment to the U.S. Has Arrived
PORT OF BENICIA – VinFast celebrated the arrival of the first 999 electric vehicles into the United States as the Silver Queen Ocean vessel docked at the Port of Benicia in California. The company has also received all the necessary certifications for selling cars in the US and will begin delivering vehicles to customers by the end of this month.
peninsulapress.com
Man Wrongly Imprisoned for 32 Years Sues San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO – After spending 32 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, Joaquin Ciria wants justice. Ciria, 61, was exonerated last spring after a judge vacated his conviction following the reinvestigation of his case by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. On November 29, shortly after spending his first Thanksgiving as a free man in three decades, Ciria filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the city and county of San Francisco. If Ciria wins, he could receive a transformative, multimillion-dollar settlement.
The American Genius
Twitter auctions off hundreds of items from San Francisco HQ
Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter in late October, we’ve seen a slew of people being let go or resigning. With a mass exodus of employees, we’ve caught wind that Twitter will hold an auction on January 17, 2023 to sell off surplus equipment. Among the items up for...
UCSF apologizes for prisoner experiments where doctors injected pesticides into inmates' veins
The unethical medical experiments in the 1960s and 1970s included putting pesticides and herbicides on prisoners' skin and injecting it into their veins.
KTVU FOX 2
Security at Pelosi's San Francisco home hadn't been reviewed since 2018
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco home where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was bludgeoned by an intruder in late October had not been assessed by Capitol Police in four years, the police chief said on Tuesday. In an interview with CNN, Chief Thomas Manger said security measures at the...
KTVU FOX 2
Family of Angelo Quinto still calling for police accountability 2 years after death
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Family, community members and public officials gather Friday to honor Angelo Quinto – two years after the 30-year-old Navy veteran died after being restrained by Antioch police. They remembered the young man while acknowledging what they’ve seen as progress in his case. Earlier this year the...
davisvanguard.org
Sheriff Jones Must Comply with Pro-Immigrant State Laws Under Lawsuit Settlement
Sacramento, CA – Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones was accused of illegally transferring immigrants from the county jail to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by Sacramento resident Misael Echeveste and two local nonprofit organizations, United Latinos and NorCal Resist. This week, they announced a settlement in their...
sfstandard.com
The Low-Key SF Neighborhood Where Airbnb and Instagram Founders Live
When Airbnb CEO and founder Brian Chesky listed his home on Airbnb in November, the entrepreneur, who’s worth $7 billion, disclosed the San Francisco neighborhood he lives in. And it’s not anywhere near Billionaires’ Row in Pac Heights, known for its A-list of tech and old money residents, from the Getty family to Larry Ellison.
KTVU FOX 2
SF woman arrested for killing 2 children
Neighbors and a law enforcement source say a mother in the Bayview District killed her two young daughters, ages 1 and 5. They tell me the children were found by their father in the closet of a home with a blanket over them. Police have arrested a woman they've identified as 34-year-old Paulesha Green of San Francisco.
GV Wire
County in California Becomes the First in US to Pass a Law Banning Criminal Background Checks for Housing
Amid a worsening homelessness catastrophe, Alameda County in the San Francisco Bay Area has become the first in the nation to ban landlords from running criminal background checks on prospective tenants. The Fair Chance Ordinance will prohibit both private and public landlords from requiring applicants to disclose arrests or convictions. The ban is meant to curb housing discrimination against previously jailed people. It also prohibits landlords from advertising that discourages people with criminal records from applying for housing.
sfstandard.com
No Prison Time for Real Estate Mogul Convicted in SF Corruption Scandal
A politically connected real estate agent convicted of bank fraud was sentenced to three years probation and fined $15,200 for his part in a corruption scandal that reached the highest levels of San Francisco government. Victor Makras appeared in U.S. District Court in San Francisco Tuesday where Judge Richard Seeborg...
UCSF apologizes for prison inmate medical experiments in 60s, 70s
SAN FRANCISCO -- A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s, including putting pesticides and herbicides on the men's skin and injecting it into their veins. Two dermatologists at the University of California, San Francisco - one of whom remains at the university - conducted the experiments on men at the California Medical Facility, a prison hospital in Vacaville that's about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. The practice was halted in 1977. The university's Program for Historical Reconciliation issued a...
goldrushcam.com
Vallejo, California Hells Angels Member Pleads Guilty to Possessing Firearm as a Felon
December 21, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jaime Alvarez, 52, of Vallejo, California, pleaded guilty yesterday to unlawfully possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony crime, United States. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, on December 8, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant...
KTVU FOX 2
Nonprofit of state landmark looking for 'Keepers' of hundred-old lighthouse
RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced the city is looking for new innkeepers to manage the East Brother Lighthouse located in the San Francisco Bay. The last two innkeepers, Stephanie and Bryan Wesolek are leaving after two years of "extraordinary service" in March 2023, and the nonprofit is looking for a couple to start in the following month. The pair would be "Keepers" of the East Brother Lighthouse Station located on an island in the San Francisco Bay with a lighthouse first built in 1874.
sfstandard.com
Stanford Shutting Down Streets, Adding Security for SBF’s Return
Stanford University is adding extra security and shutting down some streets around Sam Bankman-Fried’s family home, according to a university spokesperson. The Bay Area native will be held under house arrest at his parents’ cushy 3,000-square-foot home. A Stanford spokesperson said the road closures will be “temporary and...
sfstandard.com
Is San Francisco Dead? The Internet Still Wants to Know
Over the past few days, SF’s lovers and haters have had plenty of content to rile them up as a viral tweet seeming to reveal a near-empty Westfield Mall made the rounds and a piece in The New York Times checked the pulse of the city’s struggling Downtown.
SFPD sergeant gets jail time for robbing pharmacy
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A San Mateo judge sentenced a 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant to almost a year in jail after he pleaded no contest to charges of robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said Thursday.Davin Cole entered the no contest plea in September to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the theft at the pharmacy on Concar Drive on Nov. 3, 2021, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.On Wednesday, Cole received a sentence of nearly a year in county jail that can...
sanjoseinside.com
San Jose Cannabis Dispensary Pays $50K Fine for Illegal Pesticides
In the first civil settlement between the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and a licensed cannabis dispensary, Relentless Enterprises, Inc. has been ordered by a Superior Court Judge to pay $50,000 in civil penalties and costs for violating laws related to the safe application of pesticides. Relentless Enterprises,...
San Jose dealer accused of selling fentanyl to kids who OD'd pleads not guilty
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose drug dealer arrested and charged with felony drug sales to minors after students overdosed on pills he sold them pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance Thursday. Simon Armendariz, 23, allegedly sold fentanyl-laced pills to students at Los Gatos High School who then overdosed from them, […]
KTVU FOX 2
SF mother arrested for killing daughters aged 1 & 5: Police
SAN FRANCISCO - Two young children were found dead inside a home in Bayview Friday morning, San Francisco police said. An arrest has been made, and an investigation is ongoing,. Police have arrested San Francisco resident and mother, Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam, 34, for two counts of homicide. Green was transported...
