Read full article on original website
Related
myqcountry.com
Flu season is here but it's not your typical flu season
Flu season is here, but this isn’t a normal flu season. Buchanan County Health Department Clinic Supervisor Holly Leslie says this year, flu numbers are on the rise earlier than usual. “Flu really hit our community faster this year, we usually don’t see a rise in flu cases quite...
myqcountry.com
Kansas teen accused of interference with law enforcement
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen a second time in just over a month for alleged failure to appear in court. On Tuesday, police arrested 18-year-old Irving A. Boldridge of Atchison in the 100 block North 4th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is...
myqcountry.com
Missouri teen injured after rollover accident
GENTRY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Wednesday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Chevy Impala driven by a 16-year-old McFall boy was westbound on Highway T one half mile west of McFall. The driver failed to negotiate a...
myqcountry.com
Atchison worries Missouri River water levels threaten water supply
Atchison city officials are asking residents to conserve water. after an ice jam upstream on the Missouri River dropped the river’s levels and. threatened the water supply for the city. Officials in the northeast Kansas city point out the Missouri. River level has already been lowered by persistent drought...
Comments / 0