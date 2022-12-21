Read full article on original website
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland receives grant funding for Gillette Skirt Factory renovation
The city of Cortland will receive $1.5 million through the RestoreNY grant, conducted by Gov. Kathy Hochul, to preserve and renovate the 117-year old Gillette Skirt Factory building, according to a release. The building, which is located on Stockton Place off Homer Avenue, will be turned into 22 loft apartment...
wxhc.com
Common Council Approves Application and Fee Payment for Homer Ave.
The Cortland Common Council approved during their meeting last Tuesday evening for an application and fee payment to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the Homer Ave. water infrastructure finance and innovation Act (WIFIA) loan. The City of Cortland looks to upgrade the aging infrastructure and roadway along Homer Ave....
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Common Council adopts 2023 budget
The city of Cortland Common Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to adopt the budget for the 2023 fiscal year. A full breakdown of the city’s 2023 budget can be seen here.
wxhc.com
Let it Grow, Man; No Mow May Approved
The City of Cortland has approved No Mow May for 2023 during the Common Council meeting last night at City Hall. No Mow May is designated to help pollinators as they emerge from hibernation during the winter. This time during the year food is scarce and residential yards can be a helpful stopgap nectar source for pollinators if they are left to grow naturally.
cortlandvoice.com
City retirees express concerns over healthcare benefits (Audio included)
A handful of city of Cortland retirees expressed concern over potential changes to their healthcare benefits during Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. Rick McMullin, a retired city police detective lieutenant, and other city retirees spoke during the privilege of the floor portion of Tuesday’s meeting. City mayor Scott Steve...
Travel advisory lifted for Monroe and Ontario County; Steuben County remains in effect: Avoid unnecessary travel as temps drop and winds whip
With a winter storm for our region looming Friday, County Executive Adam Bello and other officials gathered Thursday at the Office of Emergency Management to address contingency plans for what is forecasted to be high winds, freezing cold, and blizzard conditions.
Over $5.5M in unpaid school taxes in Chemung County
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Over $2.6 million will be added to Chemung County taxes next year after that amount wasn’t paid in school taxes in 2022, according to the treasurer’s office. Chemung County Treasurer Jennifer Furman said that among all the school districts with residents in Chemung County, a total of $5,590,308.80 in school […]
ithacavoice.com
Downtown Ithaca project awarded state redevelopment funds
ITHACA, N.Y.—A proposal to convert a pair of largely vacant downtown buildings into new housing just received a sizable boost thanks to New York State. In an announcement earlier today, the state awarded $1.5 million to the city of Ithaca to assist in the rehabilitation of 115-121 and 123 South Cayuga Street, a pair of historic four-story buildings on a prominent corner of downtown Ithaca next to City Hall.
Broome County Land Bank’s newest listing
The Broome County Land Bank has officially listed its newest affordable home on the market in time for the holidays.
WKTV
City of Oneida using DRI funds to repurpose buildings, improve public spaces
ONEIDA, N.Y. – The City of Oneida will use its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) funding to support eight projects that will transform buildings, improve infrastructure and upgrade public spaces. The projects include:. Improving Downtown Infrastructure and Streetscaping: $1,521,000. Improve streetscape and pavement to portions of Main, Broad...
Endwell Man Plans Apartment Complex at Binghamton Crowley Plant
The abandoned Crowley dairy processing facility on Binghamton's South Side may be converted into a residential development. Jon Korchynsky of Endwell is preparing to buy the old plant on Conklin Avenue from Mountain Fresh Dairy. The century-old Crowley dairy processing plant on Conklin Avenue on December 19, 2022. (Photo: Bob...
Onondaga County executive hires former candidate for sheriff to advise on public safety
Esteban Gonzalez may not have won the race to become the next Onondaga County sheriff but he will be advising the county on public safety issues. On Friday afternoon, the County Executive’s Office announced Gonzalez was appointed as the deputy director of strategic initiatives, according to a news release.
owegopennysaver.com
‘All in’ at Richford’s Country Moose
The Country Moose, located in northern Tioga County at the intersection of Routes 38 and 79 in Richford, N.Y., is all in this holiday season. The store, located in the Richford Plaza, offers a vast selection of antiques, hand-made artisan goods and locally produced products, and all for one-of-a-kind gift giving, as well as shopping for any occasion.
NewsChannel 36
Tree Falls on to Canal Street in Big Flats
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - Severe weather continues to impact the Twin Tiers as a tree fell into a roadway in Big Flats Friday afternoon. The tree fell onto Canal Street in the town and blocked the entire street. Crews worked to clear the tree out of the roadway. A...
localsyr.com
Three restaurants fail health inspection: December 4 to December 10
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 3 to December 10. Doug’s Fish Fry Mobile Unit, 206 West Road, Cortland, NY 13045. King David’s Restaurant, 3508 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13219. Red...
Schuyler County Health Department searching for potentially rabid dog
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Schuyler County Public Health Department is asking for help in locating a dog in Watkins Glen that bit a person and a dog on Thursday, Dec. 15, to rule out a rabies infection. Officials say that the dog is described as a brown bulldog or pit bull that was […]
cnycentral.com
National Grid encourages neighbors to stock up on supplies
Syracuse, N.Y. — For those running last-minute errands ahead of the storm, National Grid says to make sure you have the essentials. Items such as batteries, flashlights, and water are important in case of any power outages. National Grid says it's increased its staff in preparation for this storm....
WKTV
Downed trees make for treacherous travel
ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
cortlandvoice.com
Synthetic drug law passed by county legislators
The Cortland County legislature voted 12-3 Thursday to approve the county’s synthetic drug law legislation, which prohibits the sale and possession of intoxicating chemical compounds meant to mimic the effects of controlled substances, and includes harsh penalties for violators. At the county legislature meeting Thursday, legislators spoke for and...
Onondaga County reporting 14 fentanyl overdoses in just 36 hours
Onondaga County has seen over a dozen overdoses in just a day and a half. In the last 36 hours, 14 people have experienced fentanyl overdoses in the county, County Executive Ryan McMahon said in a news conference Thursday. He could not confirm if any of the overdoses were fatal...
