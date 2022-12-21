The City of Cortland has approved No Mow May for 2023 during the Common Council meeting last night at City Hall. No Mow May is designated to help pollinators as they emerge from hibernation during the winter. This time during the year food is scarce and residential yards can be a helpful stopgap nectar source for pollinators if they are left to grow naturally.

CORTLAND, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO