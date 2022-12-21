The Juneau School District has more than a hundred fewer kindergarteners than expected this year, and birth rate data shows the trend is likely to continue. The district projected 390 kindergarteners would start this fall. Instead, just 282 did. Cassee Olin, the district’s administrative services director, said district leaders thought enrollment would be closer to pre-pandemic levels this year.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO