ktoo.org
Emergency shelters will be open in Juneau this holiday weekend
With the National Weather Service expecting heavy snow in Juneau starting Friday afternoon, most shelters will be open during their regular hours throughout the holiday weekend and next week. The warming shelter at Resurrection Lutheran Church will be open every night through at least Sunday, Jan. 1. The shelter opens...
ktoo.org
With a snowy weekend ahead, Juneau’s urban avalanche forecasting begins
As heavy snowfall hits Southeast Alaska this weekend, Juneau’s urban avalanche forecast will be up and running for the first time this season. Tom Mattice is Juneau’s emergency programs manager. He says he’ll keep an eye on the mountains as the avalanche cycle begins this weekend. “In...
ktoo.org
Birth rate data shows kindergarten enrollment likely to remain low in Juneau
The Juneau School District has more than a hundred fewer kindergarteners than expected this year, and birth rate data shows the trend is likely to continue. The district projected 390 kindergarteners would start this fall. Instead, just 282 did. Cassee Olin, the district’s administrative services director, said district leaders thought enrollment would be closer to pre-pandemic levels this year.
ktoo.org
A snowy weekend starts in Juneau as Seattle ice storm disrupts holiday travel
Winter weather will ramp up over Southeast Alaska this weekend, and stormy conditions across the Lower 48 have already disrupted holiday travel plans for many trying to fly out of Juneau. Alaska Airlines canceled around 550 flights on Friday. Alaska and Horizon flights in and out of Seattle were delayed...
ktoo.org
City asks Juneau residents for input on Marine Park renovations
Juneau’s parks and recreation department is planning renovations for Marine Park, and residents are invited to submit ideas. An online survey is open through Jan. 10. It asks park-goers and nearby business owners how they use the space, and what they’d like to see there in the future.
ktoo.org
Juneau hospice and nursing home closures are the latest symptom of the nation’s nursing shortage
Kelly Aicardi pulled open the garage-style door to a storage unit full of wheelchairs, walkers, beds and bedpans. The equipment-stuffed space is called the loan closet, and it’s what’s left of hospice care in Juneau. The city’s only provider of in-home and end-of-life care closed down in September.
kinyradio.com
NWS: Winter storm warning in effect for much of Southeast
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A winter storm warning is in effect for Southeast Alaska with heavy snow expected to fall Friday afternoon. Kimberly Vaughan of the National Weather Service says the storm will bring plenty of snow to certain communities of Southeast. "So this system is kind of almost a...
kinyradio.com
Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
