Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

Arizona football signee analysis: 3-star safety Genesis Smith

The Early Signing Period is here at last! AZ Desert Swarm has you covered and will be bringing you analysis of the signees throughout the rest of the week. Let’s take a closer look at 3-star safety signee Genesis Smith. One thing is becoming blatantly clear after the last...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What we learned from Arizona women’s basketball’s nonconference play

Arizona women’s basketball wrapped up its nonconference schedule with a win at UT Arlington. The Wildcats ended the pre-Pac-12 season with a 10-1 record. What did we learn from their play?. The Wildcats have a balanced offense. Offense has been a struggle in past years, but Arizona finally has...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona men's basketball vs Morgan State game thread

The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home to face the Morgan State Bears, the final nonconference game before Pac-12 play resumes next week. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!. Arizona-Morgan State game...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Coach Mike Leach: Off to pirate heaven

We mourn the passing of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, who passed away much too young (at the age of 61) on Dec. 13. He was a truly unique character, a lawyer who never played college football and yet was one of the greatest and most innovative coaches of our time.
TUCSON, AZ
horseandrider.com

California Horse Positive for EHM

A 14-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Riverside County, California, displaying mild neurological signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1, non-neuropathogenic strain) on December 22nd. The mare is alive and under veterinary care. The mare and four exposed horses on the home premises are quarantined. There has been no recent history of travel on or off this premises.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Metrolink shuts down tracks after Amtrak train hits person

POMONA, Calif. - Metrolink has shut down several tracks in the Los Angeles area Wednesday after officials said an Amtrak train hit a person on the tracks. Metrolink has issued the following route updates for passengers traveling this morning:. Passengers riding...
LOS ANGELES, CA

