Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Chinese Restaurant to ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football signee analysis: 3-star safety Genesis Smith
The Early Signing Period is here at last! AZ Desert Swarm has you covered and will be bringing you analysis of the signees throughout the rest of the week. Let’s take a closer look at 3-star safety signee Genesis Smith. One thing is becoming blatantly clear after the last...
Four-Star RB JoJo Solis Commits to Cal for 2025
He is just a sophomore, but he ran for more than 2,000 yards as a freshman
azdesertswarm.com
What we learned from Arizona women’s basketball’s nonconference play
Arizona women’s basketball wrapped up its nonconference schedule with a win at UT Arlington. The Wildcats ended the pre-Pac-12 season with a 10-1 record. What did we learn from their play?. The Wildcats have a balanced offense. Offense has been a struggle in past years, but Arizona finally has...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football signee analysis: 3-star wide receiver Malachi Riley
The Early Signing Period is here at last! AZ Desert Swarm has you covered and will be bringing you analysis of the signees throughout the rest of the week. Let’s take a closer look at 3-star wide receiver signee Malachi Riley. Riley is a very dangerous weapon that has...
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd, Courtney Ramey and Adama Bal said after Arizona’s win over Morgan State
Arizona’s record is 12-1 after a 25-point win over Morgan State, wrapping up nonconference play. The Wildcats head into the holiday break that’s also the unofficial midpoint of the college basketball season, and coach Tommy Lloyd gives his team a good grade so far. “I’m proud of the...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona gets first 2024 commitment in 3-star Gilbert receiver Brandon Phelps
Wednesday was a big day for Arizona’s immediate future, as it signed 26 players for the 2023 season. But recruiting never stops, and the 2024 cycle is well underway and the Wildcats have their first pledge for that class. Brandon Phelps, a 3-star receiver from Gilbert, has pledged to...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men's basketball vs Morgan State game thread
The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home to face the Morgan State Bears, the final nonconference game before Pac-12 play resumes next week. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!. Arizona-Morgan State game...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball wraps up nonconference play with easy win over Morgan State
Arizona has the exact same record at this point in the season as it did a year ago when it went on to dominate the Pac-12, win the conference tournament, get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tourney and reach the Sweet 16. But unlike last year, the Wildcats won’t be heading into the holiday break on a loss.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Coach Mike Leach: Off to pirate heaven
We mourn the passing of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, who passed away much too young (at the age of 61) on Dec. 13. He was a truly unique character, a lawyer who never played college football and yet was one of the greatest and most innovative coaches of our time.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men's basketball vs Morgan State: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home to face the Morgan State Bears. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-Morgan State game time, details:. Date: Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Time: 6 p.m. MT. Location: McKale Center;...
horseandrider.com
California Horse Positive for EHM
A 14-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Riverside County, California, displaying mild neurological signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1, non-neuropathogenic strain) on December 22nd. The mare is alive and under veterinary care. The mare and four exposed horses on the home premises are quarantined. There has been no recent history of travel on or off this premises.
Judge appoints legal guardian to represent missing woman, Dia Abrams
MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. — A Riverside County probate judge will appoint a guardian ad litem to represent the interests of Lydia "Dia" Abrams, who went missing form her ranch near Idyllwild in 2020. “I'll do my best to appoint the guardian ad litem in the next two days,” said...
CALEXIT: What pushed one of California’s biggest Counties to consider leaving the state
California has seen more than 220 secession efforts, all of which have failed. But San Bernardino County hopes that studying the possibility will help it get a fair deal
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona state senator-elect told a judge that ‘Antifa’ attacked her home. Police reports show something else
Justine Wadsack, a Republican who won election to the Arizona Senate last month, testified in t she was forced to leave her family home n because of attacks she believed were politically motivated. Tucson police records don’t support a newly elected state senator’s claim of repeated attacks by “Antifa” at...
vvng.com
With No Response From Owner; Resolution Passes to Allow Eminent Domain Takeover of property near aqueduct
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A vote to allow the City of Hesperia to acquire a property near the California Aqueduct through eminent domain was passed on Tuesday. The 19-acre property is located north of Yucca Terrace Drive, abutting the California Aqueduct. On or about September 19, 2022, the City...
vvng.com
Victorville man hit multiple times in the head with a baseball bat, suspect arrested
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 26-year-old Victorville man was arrested for attempted murder after hitting the victim with a metal baseball bat multiple times in the head. It happened at about 4:35 pm, on December 19, 2022, in the 15400 block of Topango Road in Victorville. Officials said deputies...
Some of the country's neediest cities are in the Inland Empire
A survey done by the website WalletHub ranked 180 of the United States’ neediest cities. The survey used 28 metrics to determine where Americans are most economically-disadvantaged. The data set included factors like the child poverty rate, food-insecurity and the uninsured rate. San Bernardino was ranked 27. Ontario, Moreno...
A New Taco Spot to Open in Azusa
A liquor license filed with The State of California details an eatery called Senor Esparza Tacos heading for Irwindale Avenue
foxla.com
Metrolink shuts down tracks after Amtrak train hits person
POMONA, Calif. - Metrolink has shut down several tracks in the Los Angeles area Wednesday after officials said an Amtrak train hit a person on the tracks. Cut Your Electric Bill by Using This Tiny Deviceenergysavingtools.com|. Metrolink has issued the following route updates for passengers traveling this morning:. Passengers riding...
How Sherman's, a Jewish deli in Palm Springs, ended up on par with Katz’s in NYC
Frank Sinatra didn't eat lunch often, but when he did, he did it here.
Comments / 0