Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereSan Francisco, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On Christmas EveVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Related
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, California
This list is based on prior customer reviews. This cake shop works with you to create a memorable culinary experience. They offer mini cakes, specialty beverages, and delicious cakes. All their items are made using quality and fresh ingredients, and they have an impeccable style giving you a unique customer experience.
LA's knockoff McDonald's Mr. Charlie’s opens first San Francisco location
If Lizzo likes it, it must be good.
Eater
These Were the Bay Area’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2022
Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food and restaurant industry experts. Between now and the end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
sfstandard.com
The New Rooftop Lounge You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out
A Christmas staycation in the Bay never looked so good. If you find yourself scouring Downtown San Francisco for last-minute gifts or wandering through Mid-Market’s holiday festivities, there’s a new rooftop lounge that sits atop the recently opened Canopy by Hilton hotel—near the Yerba Buena ice skating rink.
I barely survived the $95 soup at San Francisco’s Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar
Do you think you can take down a $95 bowl of soup?
The Daily 12-22-22 I barely survived San Francisco’s $95 soup
Chef Viet Nguyen has created a buzz for his restaurants with this extremely Instagramable bowl of pho known as "the Phozilla." Food influencers flock to Nguyen's Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar in San Mateo to get a look and taste of the purportedly 5-pound bowl of broth, mostly because it has a whole lobster and a gigantic beef rib the size of a small laptop sticking out of it. SFGATE’s Nico Madrigal-Yankowski visited the newly opened San Francisco outpost to take down the city's largest and most expensive bowl of soup... alone. "When I ordered the Phozilla for myself, our server immediately did a double take." Here's what happened.
sfstandard.com
The Low-Key SF Neighborhood Where Airbnb and Instagram Founders Live
When Airbnb CEO and founder Brian Chesky listed his home on Airbnb in November, the entrepreneur, who’s worth $7 billion, disclosed the San Francisco neighborhood he lives in. And it’s not anywhere near Billionaires’ Row in Pac Heights, known for its A-list of tech and old money residents, from the Getty family to Larry Ellison.
Oakland Lucky Three Seven restaurant serves holiday meals months after owner gunned down
OAKLAND -- A holiday food giveaway in Oakland took on a new meaning this year following the murder of the business's co-owner. Artgel "Jun" Anabo Jr. was gunned down in front of his popular Fruitvale District restaurant, Lucky Three Seven, back on May 18 this year.On Friday, the restaurant moved forward with its annual Christmas event, giving out free food to feed neighbors and the community. Every order was free, instead of the $15 it would normally cost for each plate. "It was actually (Jun's) idea that started this thing. So I want to keep the tradition going,"...
sfstandard.com
Historic SF Building Could Be First Office-to-Homes Conversion Since the Pandemic
Preliminary plans have been filed to transform a portion of the historic Warfield Building in the city’s Mid-Market neighborhood into 34 apartments—in what would be the first office-to-residential conversion since the pandemic. The plans to transform the building at 988 Market St. were filed by San Francisco developer...
New York is traditionally the rat capital of the USA. A new ranking shows another metropolis as the rodent capital.
Orkin's pest controllers just recently published the negative hit list of the US cities worst affected by rat infestations, on their website. And the Big Apple ended up in an embarrassing second place.
Legendary Rapper in Dispute with NYC Group Over Casino Project
Several proposals for casino development in New York City are currently under consideration. But competition for licensing is fierce and opposition from a community group is complicating efforts in one prospective neighborhood. The current business activity was set in motion a decade ago. A law passed in 2013 permitting four...
NBC New York
‘Hero of Harlem' Wesley Autrey Wins PCH Sweepstakes 15 Years After Subway Save
A 66-year-old former New York City construction worker and Navy veteran who vaulted to international acclaim in 2007 for saving a film student's life after he fell onto subway tracks in Manhattan following a seizure got an unexpected -- and no doubt, very welcome -- pre-holiday surprise Thursday almost 15 years to the day of his heroic act.
luxury-houses.net
Modern Mediterranean Estate with Spectacular Views of the San Francisco Bay from Nearly Every Room Asks $9 Million in Tiburon, California
3650 Paradise Drive Home in Tiburon, California for Sale. 3650 Paradise Drive, Tiburon, California is a rare gem and architectural masterpiece just minutes from San Francisco, enjoying direct access to world-class outdoor activities, the estate offers Riviera living at its finest. This Home in Tiburon offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3650 Paradise Drive, please contact Bill Bullock Lydia Sarkissian (Phone: 415-381-7300) & Magdalena N Sarkissian (Phone: 415-847-7913) at Golden Gate Sotheby’s for full support and perfect service.
sfstandard.com
Gaslighting and Other Dating Red Flags From 2022
As 2022 comes to an end and your extended family has declared open season on the topic of your love life at the holiday dinner table, it’s time to reflect on a whole year of dating in the Bay Area—just maybe not within earshot of your judgmental aunt.
NBC Bay Area
Want to Live on a Private Island in the Bay? Richmond Lighthouse Looks for Keepers
On the surface, it may sound like a dream job. A charming bed and breakfast on a private island in the Bay is now looking for a pair of people to run the operation. The pair will have room and board, access to a boat, and split a six figure salary.
sfstandard.com
Stanford Shutting Down Streets, Adding Security for SBF’s Return
Stanford University is adding extra security and shutting down some streets around Sam Bankman-Fried’s family home, according to a university spokesperson. The Bay Area native will be held under house arrest at his parents’ cushy 3,000-square-foot home. A Stanford spokesperson said the road closures will be “temporary and...
3 Great Pizza Places In Jersey City
When it comes to pizza, Jersey City has no shortage of exciting places to get your fix. From classic pies to unique topping combinations, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a city with as many delicious pizza spots.
oaklandside.org
Hills and flatlands: 2022’s Oakland mayoral election revealed a familiar old divide
The Oakland mayor’s race was close this year. Sheng Thao defeated Loren Taylor, but only by 677 votes. In the end, the city’s electorate was split, giving Thao 50.3% of all votes after the ranked choice process was run, and Taylor 49.7%. But the election revealed another important...
NBC Bay Area
Menlo Park Restaurant Owner Giving Back To Loyal Customers Who Got Him Through Pandemic
For a quarter century, customers who’ve walked into Bistro Vida with an empty stomach have walked out with a smile thanks to its high-quality French cuisine. But for the past couple of years, owner Ali El Safy didn’t know if he’d be able to deliver those same smiles due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
7-foot tides expected to bring flooding to San Francisco Bay Area
Exceptionally high tides - known as king tides - are coming to the San Francisco Bay Area Dec. 22 to 24.
Comments / 0