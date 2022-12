A day after flipping his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon, five-star safety Peyton Bowen shocked the recruiting world by signing with Oklahoma on Thursday. Bowen, the No. 14 overall recruit and No. 2 safety in the 2023 ESPN 300, is the highest-ranked defensive player to sign with Oklahoma since ESPN began ranking recruits in 2006.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO