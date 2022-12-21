ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'fallon, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

AG Schmitt files lawsuit against Gygr Gas

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against Missouri propane gas supplier, Gygr Gas. The lawsuit alleges that Gygr Gas abruptly closed in the cold winter months of late 2022, failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they depended on, and failed to refund customer prepayments for propane gas.
MISSOURI STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23

WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
PEORIA, IL
5 On Your Side

Texas property manager buys Metro East apartment complex for $20M

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Texas multifamily management company has acquired a 249-unit apartment complex in the Metro East for $19.5 million. Conroe, Texas-based Catalyst Property Solutions purchased the Longacre Ponds apartment complex in Fairview Heights Nov. 22 at a price of $78,313 per unit from Atlanta-based Trimont Real Estate Advisors, which was selling the property on behalf of an undisclosed owner, according to a news release from the broker, Transwestern Real Estate Services. Fannie Mae foreclosed on the business entity that owned the property in 2017. The LLC that was terminated that same year was registered to the same address of Milwaukee-based Burke Properties, which still lists Longacre Ponds in the portfolio on its website.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
Missouri Independent

Missouri AG takes outsized role opposing prosecutors in wrongful conviction cases

St. Louis Judge David Mason was exasperated — again. “There’s so many documents here,” he said last week to Assistant Missouri Attorney General Miranda Loesch, pointing to the stack of evidence files in front of him.  “You will almost have to be saying that they’re all fake documents in order to get anywhere,” he said, […] The post Missouri AG takes outsized role opposing prosecutors in wrongful conviction cases appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri winter weather latest

Crews battled frigid temperatures at a house fire Friday morning in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Transformer fire, downed power line leads to more than 2K without power in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A transformer fire at an Ameren substation, along with a downed power line, left more than...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
stlmag.com

Tompkins Riverside restaurant is closing this week in St. Charles

Tompkins Riverside (500 S. Main), a restaurant in downtown St. Charles that prided itself on a scratch-made seasonal dishes, is closing after a year in business. Its prior iteration—Tompkins by The Rack House, a sister concept of The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey, located in Cottleville—opened in June 2019 in the former Mother-in-Law House. The chef at both operations was Patrick Day, who later left to open the acclaimed Root Food + Wine in Augusta.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
stlpublicradio.org

St. Louis County Police will work 12-hour shifts — here’s why

Starting Christmas Day, work schedules for the men and women of the St. Louis County Police Department will look much different. Right now, the department’s more than 500 patrol officers work 10 hours at a time. Starting at 6 a.m. on Dec. 25, they will move to 12-hour shifts. The change was a recommendation from the Teneo Group, a consulting firm that reviewed the department in 2020.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Effingham Radio

Illinois High School Equivalency Certificate Renamed in 2023 to Accurately Recognize Equal Value for Graduates

Certificate will be known as the State of Illinois High School Diploma starting January 1st. A new law in 2023 will remove a long-standing stigma for people that earn an Illinois High School Equivalency Certificate. Starting January 1, 2023, that certificate will become the State of Illinois High School Diploma to more accurately reflect the equal value of that diploma and traditional diplomas earned at high schools across Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Madison County Board opposes state assault weapons ban

The Madison County Board voted 22-4 Wednesday night to denounce House Bill 5855, which is up for consideration in the Illinois General Assembly. It’s known as the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” The bill would essentially ban the sale, possession, or manufacture of a variety of semi-automatic weapons.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Manier could run for state legislative seat

WASHINGTON, Ill. – The Mayor of Washington is strongly considering throwing his hat into the ring for another state legislative seat that is in Republican hands because of the incumbent’s resignation. Gary Manier tells 25 News “Right now, I’m a yes” for running for the 53rd District seat...
WASHINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy