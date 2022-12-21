Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Byers' Beat: St. Louis County quietly settled lawsuit with former State Rep. Bruce Franks
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County quietly settled a lawsuit with former Missouri Rep. Bruce Franks for $50,000 and required him to remove all of the social media posts he made of a video of his arrest in 2014. It stemmed from a clash between police in...
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois
Ameren reports thousands of power outages Thursday evening in Missouri and Illinois as bitter cold settles into both states.
KSDK
St. Louis County business owners optimistic despite extreme weather affecting holiday shopping
Inflation and delivery costs where affecting small businesses when the weather hit. St. Louis County businesses were still optimistic for the shopping season.
KFVS12
AG Schmitt files lawsuit against Gygr Gas
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against Missouri propane gas supplier, Gygr Gas. The lawsuit alleges that Gygr Gas abruptly closed in the cold winter months of late 2022, failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they depended on, and failed to refund customer prepayments for propane gas.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
KFVS12
Changes in Missouri recreational marijuana laws causing some police K-9s to retire early
KANSAS CITY, MO -- The legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri is causing many drug-sniffing police dogs to retire early or shift to other duties. It is now legal to possess 3 ounces or less of marijuana in Missouri. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is retiring three canines that...
Texas property manager buys Metro East apartment complex for $20M
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Texas multifamily management company has acquired a 249-unit apartment complex in the Metro East for $19.5 million. Conroe, Texas-based Catalyst Property Solutions purchased the Longacre Ponds apartment complex in Fairview Heights Nov. 22 at a price of $78,313 per unit from Atlanta-based Trimont Real Estate Advisors, which was selling the property on behalf of an undisclosed owner, according to a news release from the broker, Transwestern Real Estate Services. Fannie Mae foreclosed on the business entity that owned the property in 2017. The LLC that was terminated that same year was registered to the same address of Milwaukee-based Burke Properties, which still lists Longacre Ponds in the portfolio on its website.
Missouri AG takes outsized role opposing prosecutors in wrongful conviction cases
St. Louis Judge David Mason was exasperated — again. “There’s so many documents here,” he said last week to Assistant Missouri Attorney General Miranda Loesch, pointing to the stack of evidence files in front of him. “You will almost have to be saying that they’re all fake documents in order to get anywhere,” he said, […] The post Missouri AG takes outsized role opposing prosecutors in wrongful conviction cases appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KFVS12
Missouri winter weather latest
Crews battled frigid temperatures at a house fire Friday morning in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Transformer fire, downed power line leads to more than 2K without power in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A transformer fire at an Ameren substation, along with a downed power line, left more than...
I-Team: St. Charles traffic stop leads to counterfeit temp tag operation
ST. LOUIS — St. Charles police have discovered many of the temporary license plate tags and license plates across the St. Louis area are fake. And, so are the insurance documents drivers have been showing police during traffic stops. Now, the U.S. Secret Service, Missouri Department of Revenue, St....
KMOV
St. Louis County Health Department to suspend COVID-19 vaccinations, hand out of at-home tests Thursday, Friday due to winter weather
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Health Department will not be handing out free at-home COVID-19 tests or administering COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday or Friday due to the pending winter storm and frigid temperatures. The forecast calls for several inches of snow in the St. Louis area...
25newsnow.com
Washington’s mayor on list of potential candidates for vacant State Senate seat
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Republican Party chairs for 13 area counties are releasing details how they will fill the Illinois State Senate seat vacated by Bloomington’s Jason Barickman, and some familiar names in Central Illinois politics are apparently interested in replacing him for a two-year term. Barickman officially...
stlmag.com
Tompkins Riverside restaurant is closing this week in St. Charles
Tompkins Riverside (500 S. Main), a restaurant in downtown St. Charles that prided itself on a scratch-made seasonal dishes, is closing after a year in business. Its prior iteration—Tompkins by The Rack House, a sister concept of The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey, located in Cottleville—opened in June 2019 in the former Mother-in-Law House. The chef at both operations was Patrick Day, who later left to open the acclaimed Root Food + Wine in Augusta.
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis County Police will work 12-hour shifts — here’s why
Starting Christmas Day, work schedules for the men and women of the St. Louis County Police Department will look much different. Right now, the department’s more than 500 patrol officers work 10 hours at a time. Starting at 6 a.m. on Dec. 25, they will move to 12-hour shifts. The change was a recommendation from the Teneo Group, a consulting firm that reviewed the department in 2020.
KMOV
Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
Secret Service Busts Fake Temp Tag Maker in St. Louis
Mario Cooks allegedly sold fake temp tags and fake Missouri plates prior to his arrest last week
Effingham Radio
Illinois High School Equivalency Certificate Renamed in 2023 to Accurately Recognize Equal Value for Graduates
Certificate will be known as the State of Illinois High School Diploma starting January 1st. A new law in 2023 will remove a long-standing stigma for people that earn an Illinois High School Equivalency Certificate. Starting January 1, 2023, that certificate will become the State of Illinois High School Diploma to more accurately reflect the equal value of that diploma and traditional diplomas earned at high schools across Illinois.
advantagenews.com
Madison County Board opposes state assault weapons ban
The Madison County Board voted 22-4 Wednesday night to denounce House Bill 5855, which is up for consideration in the Illinois General Assembly. It’s known as the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” The bill would essentially ban the sale, possession, or manufacture of a variety of semi-automatic weapons.
lakeexpo.com
OUTAGE: Thousands Of Lake Of The Ozarks Homes & Businesses Lose Power In Winter Storm
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Thousands of homes and businesses at the Lake lost power overnight, as bitter cold and gusty winds plunged overnight temperatures into negative territory. Heating systems for homes in Osage Beach have been off for hours, with one resident saying their power went out...
1470 WMBD
Manier could run for state legislative seat
WASHINGTON, Ill. – The Mayor of Washington is strongly considering throwing his hat into the ring for another state legislative seat that is in Republican hands because of the incumbent’s resignation. Gary Manier tells 25 News “Right now, I’m a yes” for running for the 53rd District seat...
