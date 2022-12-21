ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minor injuries in crash between passenger vehicle, semi on U.S. 131

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a crash between a semi and a passenger vehicle on U.S. 131 Friday that resulted in minor injuries. State troopers were called to U.S. 131 near Dickinson Road in White Pigeon for the incident. According to the investigation, a 52-year-old...
WHITE PIGEON, MI
Blizzard update from Cass County Sheriff's Office

CASS COUNTY, Mich. --You're reminded by the Cass County Sheriff's Office about the Blizzard Warning from the National Weather Service continuing until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022. Cass County roadways are still dangerous, with multiple roads drifted shut, along with blowing snow and high winds are continuing to make...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Battle Creek Man Killed In Late Night Snowmobile Accident

The Holiday Season has been marred for two area families. What started out as a beautiful evening for snowmobiling, ended in tragedy for a Battle Creek couple. A 49-year-old Battle Creek man, along with his 41-year-old female passenger, were enjoying the freshly fallen snow on their snow machine, late Thursday evening, December 22nd. The couple was traveling southbound on B Drive South, near 11 Mile Road, at around 11:23 PM in Newton Township, Calhoun County. The man then decided to drive the snowmobile southbound across B Drive where he entered a field and struck a rock, causing him to lose control.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
‘Christmas Week Storm’ wreaks havoc on U.S.-131

Though WOOD-TV meteorologist Bill Steffen claimed the Blizzard of 2022 was no match for the intensity of the one in 1978, the “Christmas Week Storm” certainly caused a lot of trouble. There were several closures along the U.S.-131 expressway south of Grand Rapids from the 84th Street exit...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Police identify woman killed in Van Buren County house fire

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police have identified a woman who died in a Tuesday, Dec. 20 house fire in Bangor as 32-year-old Evelyn Hitchcock. Police and firefighters responded to the fire, in the 1000 block of Third Street, about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bangor police officers reached the scene before...
BANGOR, MI
NB US-131 closed at 100th St. due to crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the blizzard conditions continue to cause accidents around the region, the Michigan Department of Transportation has reported another freeway closure. Northbound US-131 is closed at 100th St. (exit 72) due to an accident earlier today. The initial report of the closure happened at 12:08...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
2 charged in Michigan hunting cold case from 2018

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Two men have been charged for their alleged involvement in the 2018 homicide of 68-year-old Chong Yang. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office made the announcement Thursday. Michigan State Police arrested 34-year-old Thomas Olson and 34-year-old Robert Roadway late Wednesday night. On Nov. 16, 2018, police...
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
