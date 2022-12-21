Read full article on original website
Minor injuries in crash between passenger vehicle, semi on U.S. 131
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a crash between a semi and a passenger vehicle on U.S. 131 Friday that resulted in minor injuries. State troopers were called to U.S. 131 near Dickinson Road in White Pigeon for the incident. According to the investigation, a 52-year-old...
Roads cleared after multiple pileups on I-94, drivers warned
Roads have been cleared after multiple vehicle pileups took place Friday on Interstate 94 in southwest Michigan, between New Buffalo and Battle Creek. Officials are still asking motorists to take caution while driving. Visibility is expected to worsen as we head into the evening hours. Michigan State Police Fifth District...
Barn explodes in Allendale, owner in critical condition.
A barn exploded in Allendale on Friday. The owner of the barn is currently in critical condition.
Numerous vehicles in ditches off U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that numerous vehicles were in ditches along U.S. 131 in the southern portion of the county. Vehicles were reported to have gone off the highway near U Avenue in the Schoolcraft area, where deputies have reported...
Blizzard update from Cass County Sheriff's Office
CASS COUNTY, Mich. --You're reminded by the Cass County Sheriff's Office about the Blizzard Warning from the National Weather Service continuing until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022. Cass County roadways are still dangerous, with multiple roads drifted shut, along with blowing snow and high winds are continuing to make...
Slippery roads upends ambulance
A Life EMS Ambulance rolled over Thursday night on Chicago Drive near Zeeland Township. Representatives tell us the medics are fine and no patient was inside.
Michigan State Police asking drivers not to use I-94 between New Buffalo, Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are asking drivers to stay off I-94 in both directions, which is nearly 125 miles of freeway. MSP says that they need time to clear several accidents along the I-94 corridor between New Buffalo and Battle Creek. They are asking that...
Holland woman hospitalized after head-on collision
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A head-on collision Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, has closed a portion of East Lakewood Boulevard, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies reported. The roadway is currently open to one lane so crews can clean up from a two-vehicle crash.
Dangerous road conditions across Michigan lead to jackknifed semis, MSP trooper crashes
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The pre-Christmas 2022 snow storm has brought a couple of inches of snow to southeast Michigan but on the state's west side, travel is extremely dangerous and I-94 has at least three major crashes. According to Michigan State Police's 5th district, a total of 9...
‘Christmas Week Storm’ wreaks havoc on U.S.-131
Though WOOD-TV meteorologist Bill Steffen claimed the Blizzard of 2022 was no match for the intensity of the one in 1978, the “Christmas Week Storm” certainly caused a lot of trouble. There were several closures along the U.S.-131 expressway south of Grand Rapids from the 84th Street exit...
Police identify woman killed in Van Buren County house fire
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police have identified a woman who died in a Tuesday, Dec. 20 house fire in Bangor as 32-year-old Evelyn Hitchcock. Police and firefighters responded to the fire, in the 1000 block of Third Street, about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bangor police officers reached the scene before...
Prairieville Township Fire Department responds to house fire in Plainwell
The Prairieville Township Fire Department responded to a house fire in Plainwell on Friday afternoon.
School bus driver, child injured in rollover crash near Marshall
A school bus driver and a student were injured in a rollover crash near Marshall.
Kalamazoo man arrested after holding three juveniles hostage
A man was arrested after holding three juveniles hostage at gunpoint in Kalamazoo on Friday. Officers responded to the situation at around 10:30 a.m.
NB US-131 closed at 100th St. due to crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the blizzard conditions continue to cause accidents around the region, the Michigan Department of Transportation has reported another freeway closure. Northbound US-131 is closed at 100th St. (exit 72) due to an accident earlier today. The initial report of the closure happened at 12:08...
2 charged in Michigan hunting cold case from 2018
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Two men have been charged for their alleged involvement in the 2018 homicide of 68-year-old Chong Yang. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office made the announcement Thursday. Michigan State Police arrested 34-year-old Thomas Olson and 34-year-old Robert Roadway late Wednesday night. On Nov. 16, 2018, police...
Powerful winter storm creating mess on West Michigan roads
A major winter storm with blizzard-like conditions in West Michigan is creating a mess on the roads. Multiple crashes and road closures have been reported throughout the day.
