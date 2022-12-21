Winning tastes so much better after tasting defeat, especially multiple times. There's no secret that Wake Forest ended the season with a sour taste in their mouths losing four out of their last five games in just gut-wrenching fashion four different ways. In Raymond James Stadium, there was no gut-wrenching ending as a jubilant and emotional Demon Deacon team found what may be their best defensive performance of the year and some clutch offensive moments to take down Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers 27-17 to claim the Gasparilla Bowl Championship.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO