Outgoing Tennessee D-lineman announces transfer destination
It didn’t take long for one of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers to announce a commitment to a new program. Defensive lineman Jordan Phillips, a freshman for the Vols this season who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, announced via social media he had committed to Maryland during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The Terrapins were among the programs involved in his recruitment when he committed to Tennessee in July 2021, and Phillips now appears set to continue his career with them in the Big Ten.
Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight has found a new home. Kight announced Friday he is transferring to UCF after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He is the second Crimson Tide receiver to commit to play for former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn in the past two years, joining wide receivers Javon Baker and Christian Leary. UCF, Oregon and TCU have now landed two Alabama transfers apiece this postseason.
Where Colorado's 2023 class ranks after Travis Hunter's commitment
Deion Sanders is starting to get rolling in the Rocky Mountains. Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes added Travis Hunter to their 2023 roster overhaul on Wednesday night, when Hunter — the top-ranked transfer — announced he'd follow Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado. With a rating of...
Ohio State's running back decision will impact Buckeyes going forward
Ohio State went into the 2022 preseason believing the team had plenty of depth in the running back room. By the end of the regular season, the Buckeyes had to scramble a bit, including moving a linebacker over from defense to play at the position in the biggest game of the year.
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher: 'Utterly ridiculous' amount of tampering occurring in NCAA Transfer Portal
Tampering concerns are rampant in college football as teams continue to navigate the era of name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation for players. Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher didn't mince words Wednesday, claiming an "utterly ridiculous" amount of NIL-influenced tampering is occurring with offenders facing virtually zero ramifications.
There are signs Ohio State's quarterback recruiting could be shifting
Ohio State landed its quarterback in the 2023 class last week when Lincoln Kienholz flipped his commitment from Washington to the Buckeyes. On the first day of the early signing period, Kienholz signed his letter of intent, marking him as the next in the growing line of highly-ranked quarterbacks under head coach Ryan Day.
Transferring Tennessee WR headed to ACC
One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers will continue his career in the ACC. Wide receiver Jimmy Calloway, who entered the NCAA transfer portal when it opened earlier this month after three seasons with the Vols, was announced as part of the signing class at Louisville during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The first of Tennessee’s departing transfers to land at his new program, Calloway took an official visit to see the Cardinals over the weekend and now will play for former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, who takes over at Louisville after Scott Satterfield left for Cincinnati.
College football's top 25 recruiting classes as Day 1 of the 2022 Early Signing Period wraps up
The early signing period is underway as college football's top programs begin to officially welcome recruits and transfers for the 2023 cycle. Wednesday makes the start of the early signing period and the nation's top 25 recruiting classes provide an early look at which programs could be in for big seasons in the coming years thanks to a talent infusion. There's still numerous best available transfers who are uncommitted that will affect these rankings along with a couple premiere five-star recruits who are waiting to make their announcements in the new year.
Signing Day 2022: UCLA football coach Chip Kelly details how Bruins flipped 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon
UCLA football knows it must recruit at an elite level in order to compete once the Bruins jump to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, and coach Chip Kelly might just have something going in Westwood for the 2023 cycle. The Bruins own the No. 38 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle as of Thursday, but it's highlighted by one of the most talented signees in program history after 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon.
Offensive lineman Ethan White to enter transfer portal
Florida offensive lineman Ethan White plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after four seasons at Florida, he announced via Twitter on Saturday morning. "I want to thank Coach Mullen and Coach Hevesy for giving me the opportunity to represent my home state and The University of Florida for 4 years, as well as Coach Napier and his staff for continuing my development over the past year," he wrote. "I will be entering the transfer portal."
TRANSFER ALERT: Arkansas safety Myles Slusher
Louisville has announced another addition to the roster via the NCAA transfer portal in Arkansas safety Myles Slusher. The 6-foot, 194-pound defensive back committed to Louisville following a weekend visit. In three seasons with the Razorbacks, Slusher appeared in 23 games with 15 starts. He totaled 93 tackles, including 9.5...
Biggest remaining need for Nebraska?
Nebraska has hit the high school ranks, the junior colleges and ventured into the portal to add to its class overall. But there are still holes on the roster and areas where the Huskers might have to shore things up in the coming weeks with the portal period nearly halfway over.
Cincinnati DE transfer Noah Potter looking to ‘dominate’ with Wolfpack
Cincinnati transfer defensive end Noah Potter discusses NC State commitment, his relationship with defensive line coach Charley Wiles and more.
Veteran Vol still undecided on potential return, focused on Orange Bowl
Jacob Warren has two degrees in hand from Tennessee and went through Senior Day last month, but the veteran starting tight end still could return and play for the hometown Vols next season. However, he’s still undecided on what his future holds. Warren indicated after Wednesday’s practice that his focus is on his team and Tennessee’s Orange Bowl matchup with Clemson in Miami in a couple of weeks, and he’ll decide “down the line” on what to do with his future.
Hardesty stops by to see five-star WR
South Carolina running backs coach Montario Hardesty stopped by the school of this five-star wide receiver last week. Find out more in this VIP update.
Signing Day 2022: Four-star Washington CB signee Caleb Presley explains flipping from Oregon commitment
Washington's most significant victory on Signing Day was flipping Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach product Caleb Presley from his commitment to Oregon and keeping him in the Evergreen State. While speaking with 247Sports, Presley said the proximity of the Seattle campus to his family played a key role in the decision. Presley is the No. 217-ranked player nationally, the No. 23 cornerback and the state of Washington's No. 1 player regardless of position.
Marcus Henderson enters transfer portal
Arkansas redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Marcus Henderson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Henderson is the 21st scholarship player at Arkansas to enter or announce for the portal since August. As a recruit in the Class of 2020, Henderson was listed as a four-star prospect and the No. 337 overall recruit in the nation.
Signing Day 2022 Winners and Losers
There's never any such thing as putting a bow on Signing Day. As we exit Day 1 of the Early Signing Period, there are still signatures to sweat over, announcements in store and surprises surely on the horizon. All that said, we'll still do our best — as we do...
Colorado football: Deion Sanders turns to social media in attempt to recruit defensive linemen to Buffaloes
The Early Signing Period kicked off on Wednesday as college football programs across the country fill their needs, and new Colorado football coach Deion Sanders made it clear where the Buffaloes need some help. Sanders took to social media Friday in an effort to plug some holes on the defensive line, tweeting that Colorado could use some defensive tackles who are ready to play to the NFL legend's standards in Boulder.
North Texas 2023 LB commit Dylan Brown-Turner reports a new offer from the Seminoles
Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff three-star linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner, a North Texas commitment, reports a new offer from Florida State on Saturday. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker has been committed to the Mean Green since the end of March. North Texas recently hired Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris as their...
