Title 42, a public health policy that prevented some people from entering the U.S. at certain border entry points, has been in place since March 2020. The enforcement of the Title 42 border policy was set to expire on Dec. 21 until U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts ordered a temporary hold to keep the policy in place. It is currently not known when the court will decide to lift the pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers. Asylum seekers are people legally seeking protection from violence in their home country.

