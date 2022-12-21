Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to Ducks grabbing 5-stars Peyton Bowen, Matayo Uiagalelei

I’ve got to show my hand here a bit. After it was announced that 5-star safety Peyton Bowen was committing to the Oregon Ducks, flipping his commitment from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, I started writing about how big of a win it was for Dan Lanning and his staff.

And then 5 minutes later, it was announced that 5-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei was committing to the Ducks as well.

How about that for an early Christmas present from Dan Lanning and Co.?

As you would expect, Oregon fans went absolutely wild on social media when the announcements came out for the commitments, both of whom were not expected to land with the Ducks as recently as 2 hours ago. Here are some of the best reactions from Oregon fans on Twitter:

Peyton Bowen Pump Fake

https://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1605611283310858240

The Doubters

https://twitter.com/Erik_Skopil/status/1605611950263906304

Bowen Announcement

https://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/1605610803364651009

Instant-Impact Player

https://twitter.com/duckscrootin/status/1605612351700766721

Predictions aren't always right

https://twitter.com/ducksavenue/status/1605612249548066818

Pay that man his money

https://twitter.com/HoodHusky/status/1599626997449527296

David Hicks still on the board...

https://twitter.com/Jonathan_SD8/status/1605612556428513283

Would you like a flip?

https://twitter.com/TheCorpatty/status/1605614184397422592

What did I miss?

https://twitter.com/tysonalger/status/1605614123491790851

That happened quickly

https://twitter.com/MattPrehm/status/1605613777281355782

No slander

https://twitter.com/allyduck79/status/1605614484176769030

Oregon beats USC

https://twitter.com/jasonscheer/status/1605614178126794754

What an early haul

https://twitter.com/duckscrootin/status/1605613695941636096

Time for a deep breath

https://twitter.com/Jonathan_SD8/status/1605613666522370062

Something special on the horizon

https://twitter.com/NanduriNFL/status/1605613389983518735

ANOTHER ONE

https://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1605613059971895301

Build the statue

https://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1605614114394734594

Christmas comes early

https://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1605616726468882432

This is why we love recruiting

https://twitter.com/travisrookeley/status/1605616396498374658

Be excited

https://twitter.com/geoffschwartz/status/1605616303292694528

More to come?

https://twitter.com/CoachWadu/status/1605616440144384000

That extra NIL money was put to good use

https://twitter.com/jacenmiller/status/1605616743162204160

Even Rob is on board

https://twitter.com/DuckFootball/status/1605616941955436546

What a day for Dan

https://twitter.com/AriWasserman/status/1605613749158547457

Unfortunate that Lanning doesn't know what he's doing

https://twitter.com/ryancconnell/status/1605617083080810501

Big Dave approves

https://twitter.com/DUiagalelei/status/1605619532525056000

A true game-time decision

https://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/1605620536377081856

Oregon out of nowhere

https://twitter.com/ThisNotCom/status/1605614931205824517

1

1