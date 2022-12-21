SIGNED: 3-star offensive lineman Lipe Moala is officially a Duck

When you attend Mater Dei High School and play football, you are expected to be a winner.

In Lipe Moala’s case, he’s a big winner as he is 6-foot-6 and weighs 330 pounds and is coming off back-to-back state titles. Moala is now coming up to Oregon with hopes of helping the Ducks win more titles.

His size is indicative of an SEC-type offensive lineman. Schools like Louisville and Colorado State wanted Moala’s services, but he decided to be a Duck.

Oregon has had a long history with that particular school in Santa Ana as they continually develop D-I talent and Moala is the next Monarch to become a Duck.

Player Outlook

Moala adds to the offensive line depth that Dan Lanning is attempting to build as the outgoing class leaves. He definitely has the size at 6-6 and 330 pounds, but Moala will need work on technique in order to climb up the depth chart. But being from Mater Dei, the school that churns out D-I talent yearly, it won't be a shock to see Moala in the lineup sooner rather than later.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 86 CA OL Rivals 3 5.7 CA OL ESPN N/A N/A CA OL On3 Recruiting 3 87 CA OL 247 Composite 3 0.8719 CA OL

Vitals

Hometown Santa Ana, Calif. Projected Position Offensive Line Height 6-foot-6 Weight 330 pounds Class

