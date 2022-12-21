SIGNED: 3-star offensive lineman Lipe Moala is officially a Duck
When you attend Mater Dei High School and play football, you are expected to be a winner.
In Lipe Moala’s case, he’s a big winner as he is 6-foot-6 and weighs 330 pounds and is coming off back-to-back state titles. Moala is now coming up to Oregon with hopes of helping the Ducks win more titles.
His size is indicative of an SEC-type offensive lineman. Schools like Louisville and Colorado State wanted Moala’s services, but he decided to be a Duck.
Oregon has had a long history with that particular school in Santa Ana as they continually develop D-I talent and Moala is the next Monarch to become a Duck.
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605613840552431623
Player Outlook
Moala adds to the offensive line depth that Dan Lanning is attempting to build as the outgoing class leaves. He definitely has the size at 6-6 and 330 pounds, but Moala will need work on technique in order to climb up the depth chart. But being from Mater Dei, the school that churns out D-I talent yearly, it won't be a shock to see Moala in the lineup sooner rather than later.
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
|3
|86
|CA
|OL
Rivals
|3
|5.7
|CA
|OL
ESPN
|N/A
|N/A
|CA
|OL
On3 Recruiting
|3
|87
|CA
|OL
247 Composite
|3
|0.8719
|CA
|OL
Vitals
Hometown
|Santa Ana, Calif.
Projected Position
|Offensive Line
Height
|6-foot-6
Weight
|330 pounds
Class
Highlights
