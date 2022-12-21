ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

How To Copy And Paste On Android Phones

Android devices have come a long way since their launch in 2008, constantly adding and refining features. The first phone to debut the Android operating system was the T-Mobile G1, also called HTC Dream. It came with 192MB of RAM, supported 3G connectivity, and ran on a Qualcomm chipset. The first iPhone came out a year earlier in 2007, but the G1 had quite a few advantages, including a notification drawer, a customizable home screen, and the ability to copy and paste text, which the iPhone didn't get until 2009 (per Engadget). That's right, this feature has been present on Android since the beginning, over 15 years ago, and it's here to stay.
SlashGear

The Easiest Way To Transfer Data To Your New Samsung Galaxy

Android lets you back up your phone's data quickly so you can restore it when upgrading your phone or switching devices. You can create backups of your photos, videos, files, call logs, texts, apps, and device preferences. But even if you haven't created backups, switching devices doesn't mean you have to lose any data whatsoever.
SlashGear

Why Your Xbox Series X|S Is Slow And What You Need To Do To Fix It

While upgrading to an Xbox Series X|S is a great way to elevate your gaming experience, choppy online gameplay and slow downloads are quick ways to ruin your brand-new, next-gen set-up. In addition, the Series X|S's features, like the upgraded processor and lightning-fast SSD, will all be dulled if your network is slow and experiencing difficulties. According to Xbox, you might already notice this happening if your games take longer to update than usual or cannot get through an online session without severe lag.
SlashGear

Digital Camera Features We'll Never See In Smartphone Cameras

Mobile photography has always been a controversial topic among photographers. While many folks welcome new technology and a new medium — evidenced by countless guides on taking the best smartphone photos — some old-school photographers are hesitant to embrace the format with open arms. Now that everyone has a smartphone in their pocket, we all have instant access to a camera at a moment's notice. And, thanks to ever-changing advancements in tech, we see improvements in resolution, zoom, and shooting modes with the release of every hot new phone. Still, there are shortfalls. No matter how much the smartphone evolves, there remain things it simply cannot do — or do particularly well.
SlashGear

How To Turn On Mastodon's Hidden Dark Mode

During Musk's takeover of Twitter, rival microblogging platform Mastodon gained a lot of users. On April 25, 2022, the day Twitter shook hands on Musk's $44 billion deal, the number of active users on Mastodon increased to the extent that its servers struggled to take the load. In October, the decentralized platform had about 300,000 users, skyrocketing to over 8.5 million in December 2022 (via nbcnews.com). Every time Twitter throws a new tantrum at the internet, Mastodon gets new users. For instance, after the mass layoffs at Twitter, Mastodon was bringing in more than 5,000 new users for a couple of days.
SlashGear

Surface Pro 9 Review: Arrested Development

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The Surface Pro 9 comes with a whole host of questions a reviewer has to ask. Am I reviewing a laptop? Am I reviewing a tablet? What happens if it's good at one thing, but not the other? None of these are original thoughts, mind you. They've been asked since the original Surface came out nine generations ago. So where are we today?
SlashGear

Here's How To Use The Do Not Disturb Feature On Your Apple Watch

Apple Watch is an excellent companion for your iPhone. It acts as an activity tracker and a compact smart device that keeps you updated about what is happening in your digital world. The device has a built-in microphone and speaker system to inform users about notifications. It also has a Taptic Engine that vibrates to provide additional feedback. However, there are times when you don't want your Apple Watch to disturb you with a social media notification or a call alert.
SlashGear

SlashGear

60K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy