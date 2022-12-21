ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech Signs OL Garrett Morphis

By Timm Hamm
Red Raider Review
Red Raider Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KsvIu_0jqJikRd00

Coach Joey McGuire continues to build his 2023 roster.

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire's first season can only be described as a success. But that success wasn't just because of what he did on the field, which was impressive enough.

McGuire began his tenure at Tech by hitting the ground running with the recruiting process. Just hours after his introductory press conference, McGuire had already locked down some impressive commits.

Now, as the early signing period is underway, those commits are becoming signees, and Texas Tech is seeing the results of McGuire's hard work.

On Wednesday, offensive lineman Garrett Morphis became one of the latest recruits to sign with McGuire and the Red Raiders.

Morphis will join Joey McGuire’s Red Raiders as a preferred walk-on. PWO offers generally reserve a spot for a player on the team, but the players will not receive any scholarship money for at least their first year.

McGuire seems to have turned the program around rather quickly, although much work is still left. And that's thanks to his successes in recruiting. Tech has one of the best recruiting classes of 2023, and whatever message McGuire has for his recruits is working.

Morris, a Waco, TX product, is listed at 6-6, 290 pounds, and probably won't start right away, but should be able to add some depth to McGuire's O-Line and be ready when he's called upon.

Red Raider Review

Red Raider Review

