Stillwater, NY

WRGB

Woman arrested for assault inside Queensbury Dollar General

QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) - State Police say they had to restrain 41-year-old Rachael Howard of Queensbury inside a Dollar General store, after she allegedly attacked a victim known to her. Troopers say this happened on December 19th at about 8:14pm and that the victim of this assault had an order...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

Police make second arrest in 2019 homicide

We have new information on a homicide investigation in Schenectady. Police have made a second arrest in the 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. Police arrested Leffon Adams Junior. 20-year-old Clifford Charles Junior has also been charged in the shooting. Foster was shot and killed near Linden and Becker Streets in...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Queensbury Dunkin Donuts employee charged with stealing store proceeds

QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — A Fort Edward woman is charged with grand larceny, accused of stealing the day's proceeds from her place of work. On December 21, at about 1:00 p.m., Troopers received a complaint from Dunkin Donuts in Queensbury, reporting missing funds in excess of $1,500. The investigation determined Alexia L. Azan, 19 was working at the location on December 12, and took the end-of-day proceeds for the purpose of depositing the funds, which is part of her routine work responsibilities. Azan failed to make the deposit and failed to return the funds.
QUEENSBURY, NY
WRGB

Man accused of shoplifting, threatening good Samaritan with knife

QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — A man is facing charges for shoplifting from a store in Queensbury’s Aviation Mall -- and threatening a good Samaritan who tried to stop him!. State police say 27-year-old Adam Cummings of North Greenbush is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of products from Dick’s Sporting Goods yesterday.
QUEENSBURY, NY
WRGB

Albany man pleads to felony possession of a weapon, faces 8 years at sentencing

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Armed Violent Felony, Thursday. District Attorney P. David Soares announced that William Crawford, 35, entered the plea before the Hon. Roger McDonough in Albany County Supreme Court this morning.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Rensselaer County duo charged with giving kids marijuana

Two people are under arrest, accused of giving three children marijuana in a Castleton on Hudson home. It happened back in September, and started with a report from Child Protective Services, say state police. They reported a child younger than 15 became ill after smoking marijuana. Kimberly Lyle of Troy,...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Bennington man sentenced to 2.5 years in prison

BENNINGTON — Gavin Wilcox, 31, of Bennington, was recently sentenced to 30 months of imprisonment for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Wilcox begin his sentence without credit for time served, due to him having been on furlough from the Vermont Department of Corrections at the time of the federal offense.
BENNINGTON, VT
WRGB

Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County

SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Trio sentenced in Pittsfield murder

The three people convicted in the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones were sentenced on Wednesday. Gary Linen was sentenced to life in state prison, Carey Pilot was sentenced to 15 to 20 years in prison for manslaughter, and Elizabeth Perez was sentenced to two to four years for misleading police.
PITTSFIELD, MA

