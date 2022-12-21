Read full article on original website
WRGB
Woman arrested for assault inside Queensbury Dollar General
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) - State Police say they had to restrain 41-year-old Rachael Howard of Queensbury inside a Dollar General store, after she allegedly attacked a victim known to her. Troopers say this happened on December 19th at about 8:14pm and that the victim of this assault had an order...
WNYT
Police make second arrest in 2019 homicide
We have new information on a homicide investigation in Schenectady. Police have made a second arrest in the 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. Police arrested Leffon Adams Junior. 20-year-old Clifford Charles Junior has also been charged in the shooting. Foster was shot and killed near Linden and Becker Streets in...
Neglected Dog Found In Albany Was Left Locked Up, Severely Underweight, Police Say
By the time help arrived for a neglected dog found in the region, authorities said the animal was severely underweight and was suffering from multiple open sores on his body, including all four paws. The dog’s owner, 37-year-old Albany resident Robert Simmons, was arrested for animal cruelty Thursday, Dec. 22,...
Second arrest made in 2019 Schenectady homicide case
Police have arrested a second suspect connected to the homicide that took place in January 2019.
Teen Sickened By Drugs Purchased From Capital Region Duo, Police Say
Two women from the Capital Region are facing charges after allegedly selling marijuana to teenagers, leading to one of them getting sick.State Police in Rensselaer County began investigating on Thursday, Dec. 15, after receiving a referral from Child Protective Services reporting that a child under…
WRGB
Queensbury Dunkin Donuts employee charged with stealing store proceeds
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — A Fort Edward woman is charged with grand larceny, accused of stealing the day's proceeds from her place of work. On December 21, at about 1:00 p.m., Troopers received a complaint from Dunkin Donuts in Queensbury, reporting missing funds in excess of $1,500. The investigation determined Alexia L. Azan, 19 was working at the location on December 12, and took the end-of-day proceeds for the purpose of depositing the funds, which is part of her routine work responsibilities. Azan failed to make the deposit and failed to return the funds.
WRGB
Man accused of shoplifting, threatening good Samaritan with knife
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — A man is facing charges for shoplifting from a store in Queensbury’s Aviation Mall -- and threatening a good Samaritan who tried to stop him!. State police say 27-year-old Adam Cummings of North Greenbush is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of products from Dick’s Sporting Goods yesterday.
WRGB
Driver responsible for crash had 5 prior DWIs, revoked license, East Greenbush police say
EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man police say was responsible for a crash Monday was driving with a revoked license, and the current arrest is his sixth DWI in New York, according to East Greenbush police. On December 19, at 5:26 pm, East Greenbush Police were dispatched...
WRGB
Albany man pleads to felony possession of a weapon, faces 8 years at sentencing
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Armed Violent Felony, Thursday. District Attorney P. David Soares announced that William Crawford, 35, entered the plea before the Hon. Roger McDonough in Albany County Supreme Court this morning.
Hampton man accused of threatening victims with gun
Police arrested Damien M. Beayon, 37 of Hampton on December 22. Beayon was allegedly involved in a domestic altercation where he threatened victims with a gun.
Duo arrested on active warrants in Queensbury
State police arrested Donald C. Tomlinson, 40 of Queensbury and Brianna F. Bouley, 24 of Wilton on December 20. The pair allegedly had false identification and active warrants for their arrest.
Police investigate stabbing in Malta
Someone was stabbed around 9:20 p.m. Thursday in Malta, according to a spokesperson for the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
WNYT
Rensselaer County duo charged with giving kids marijuana
Two people are under arrest, accused of giving three children marijuana in a Castleton on Hudson home. It happened back in September, and started with a report from Child Protective Services, say state police. They reported a child younger than 15 became ill after smoking marijuana. Kimberly Lyle of Troy,...
newportdispatch.com
Bennington man sentenced to 2.5 years in prison
BENNINGTON — Gavin Wilcox, 31, of Bennington, was recently sentenced to 30 months of imprisonment for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Wilcox begin his sentence without credit for time served, due to him having been on furlough from the Vermont Department of Corrections at the time of the federal offense.
WRGB
Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County
SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
Saratoga County trio nabbed in underage drinking sting
New York State Police on Thursday released the results of an enforcement project intended to curb underage alcohol sales in Saratoga County.
SP: Dunkin Donuts employee arrested for stealing funds
State police arrested Alexia L. Azan, 19 of Fort Edward on December 21. Azan was allegedly involved in stealing money from the Dunkin' Donuts she worked at.
Johnstown man charged in bank robbery conspiracy
Two men have been charged by criminal complaint for allegedly conspiring to commit brank robbery. Luke Kenna, 43, of Johnstown and Michael Brown, Jr. also known as "Doc Grimson" 40, of Exton, Pennsylvania, each face a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
WNYT
Trio sentenced in Pittsfield murder
The three people convicted in the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones were sentenced on Wednesday. Gary Linen was sentenced to life in state prison, Carey Pilot was sentenced to 15 to 20 years in prison for manslaughter, and Elizabeth Perez was sentenced to two to four years for misleading police.
5 Catalytic Converter Thieves Caught With Fentanyl In Region: Police
Five people are facing charges after being caught with stolen catalytic converters and illegal narcotics after a traffic stop, police said. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, around 5 p.m. police in Columbia County pulled over a 2000 Ford Crown Victoria in Canaan that matched the description of a vehic…
