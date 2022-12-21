QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — A Fort Edward woman is charged with grand larceny, accused of stealing the day's proceeds from her place of work. On December 21, at about 1:00 p.m., Troopers received a complaint from Dunkin Donuts in Queensbury, reporting missing funds in excess of $1,500. The investigation determined Alexia L. Azan, 19 was working at the location on December 12, and took the end-of-day proceeds for the purpose of depositing the funds, which is part of her routine work responsibilities. Azan failed to make the deposit and failed to return the funds.

QUEENSBURY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO