ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Herald

Dunkin’ adds new menu items and brings back some ‘old friends.’ When you can try them

By Daniella Segura
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rgAr9_0jqJiQjz00

Just in time for the New Year, Dunkin’ will be debuting new items to its menu while also bringing back some “old friends.”

Among the new items , coming on Dec. 28, are a new dark roast option, Brown Butter Toffee Latte, Bacon Avocado Tomato Sandwich and Stuffed Biscuit Bites, the company announced in a news release.

With the debut of Dunkin’ Midnight, Dunkin’ described the coffee as its “darkest brew yet.”

“It’s a deep and rich coffee blend with notes of bittersweet chocolate and an intensely dark finish,” the company said.

The Brown Butter Toffee Latte will feature “bold espresso and subtle brown butter and toffee flavor notes,” the release said.

Wrapped in sourdough bread, the Bacon Avocado Tomato Sandwich includes “oven-roasted tomatoes, creamy avocado spread and crispy bacon,” the release said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3088Og_0jqJiQjz00
Stuffed Biscuit Bites will debut at Dunkin’ on Dec. 28, the company said. Photo from Dunkin'

If guests are looking for something a bit smaller, they will be able to try “Dunkin’s latest spin on a classic breakfast food: Stuffed Biscuit Bites,” the company said. The two biscuits will be stuffed with “bacon, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese.”

In addition to its new items, Dunkin’ is also bringing back some old favorites.

On its 10th anniversary, the Brownie Batter Donut is returning to menus earlier than in years prior, the company said.

“The Brownie Batter Donut features chocolatey, brownie batter-flavored buttercreme filling and is topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles -- a go-to for any and all chocoholics,” the company said.

The brownie donut will be on the menu until Feb. 21, the company said.

The company said it is also bringing back its Sweet Black Pepper Bacon, which guests can enjoy on its own as an “easy to take on-the-go” item or in the Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich.

Along with upcoming menu item additions, Dunkin’ is also debuting the Dunkin’-Run, “where guests can add a $1 classic donut when they buy a medium or larger hot or iced coffee,” according to the company.

Free Dunkin’ coffee for a year? Customers will have their chance at this Columbia store

Pumpkin spice lattes return to Starbucks just in time for fall. When can you get them?

Starbucks joins chicken sandwich craze and adds other new summertime menu items

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Taco Bell’s Menu For 2023 Includes 2 New Versions Of Mexican Pizza

Bringing the 2023 flavors a little early, Taco Bell will launch some limited-edition items on Dec. 22. With nationwide offers like $2 chicken burritos and two new Mexican Pizzas testing in select cities, it’s about to be a tasty start to the year. These menu items are only available...
TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Adds 3 New Takes on a Classic to Close the Year

The Christmas season is a busy time for fast-food chains. People are out shopping and they're looking for a quick, comforting meal so they can get back to gift buying. Most of the major fast-food chains limit their menu innovation during this period to focus on serving hoards of hungry people. McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report, for example, has its SZN of Savings promotion which focuses on offering deals rather than adding new menu items.
Simplemost

Dunkin’ Just Dropped Its New Winter Menu

The holidays may be nearing an end, but Dunkin’ is continuing fun cold-weather flavors with a winter menu featuring new food and drink options to keep you cozy and warm. The popular chain recently unveiled its newest offerings—and we can’t wait to try them all. The brand...
TODAY.com

14 restaurants open on Christmas for a stress-free holiday

It's the most wonderful time of the year — but the stress of the season might leaving you exhausted with no desire to feed the family after all the prep work. The good news? There are enough restaurants open on Christmas to give even those on Santa's "naughty" list plenty of options.
Popculture

McDonald's Reveals New Quarter Pounder, But There's a Catch

McDonald's has just revealed a brand new type of Quarter Pounder, but there's a catch. Chew Boom reports that the major fast-food chain has unveiled the Carolina BBQ Quarter Pounder. However, it's currently only available in Canada. The outlet noted that the new menu item is an interesting take on...
Taste Of Home

For 3 Days, McDonald’s Is Giving Out Free Big Macs. This Is How You Can Get One

Thanks to McDonald’s, the holiday season just got slightly more jolly. And we, for one, are lovin’ it. All December long, the chain’s “SZN of Sharing” promotion has offered the gift of three weeks of delicious deals! From a chance to win a lifetime of free McDonald’s with a McDonald’s gold card to indulging in everyone’s favorite bestselling McDonald’s items at a free or discounted rate, Mickey D’s has you covered.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Tasting Table

Krispy Kreme's Day Of The Dozens Promo Is Back For The Holidays

There's no such thing as a bad day to buy Krispy Kreme doughnuts. For lovers of the brand's iconic offerings, that fact has been evident for 85 years, ever since Vernon Rudolph began selling the first Krispy Kreme doughnuts in Winston-Salem, North Carolina back in 1937. According to Krispy Kreme, the original recipe for the doughnuts was purchased from a chef in New Orleans, and it's safe to say the company's founder got a good deal on it.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
48K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy