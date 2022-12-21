Dunkin’ adds new menu items and brings back some ‘old friends.’ When you can try them

Just in time for the New Year, Dunkin’ will be debuting new items to its menu while also bringing back some “old friends.”

Among the new items , coming on Dec. 28, are a new dark roast option, Brown Butter Toffee Latte, Bacon Avocado Tomato Sandwich and Stuffed Biscuit Bites, the company announced in a news release.

With the debut of Dunkin’ Midnight, Dunkin’ described the coffee as its “darkest brew yet.”

“It’s a deep and rich coffee blend with notes of bittersweet chocolate and an intensely dark finish,” the company said.

The Brown Butter Toffee Latte will feature “bold espresso and subtle brown butter and toffee flavor notes,” the release said.

Wrapped in sourdough bread, the Bacon Avocado Tomato Sandwich includes “oven-roasted tomatoes, creamy avocado spread and crispy bacon,” the release said.

Stuffed Biscuit Bites will debut at Dunkin’ on Dec. 28, the company said. Photo from Dunkin'

If guests are looking for something a bit smaller, they will be able to try “Dunkin’s latest spin on a classic breakfast food: Stuffed Biscuit Bites,” the company said. The two biscuits will be stuffed with “bacon, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese.”

In addition to its new items, Dunkin’ is also bringing back some old favorites.

On its 10th anniversary, the Brownie Batter Donut is returning to menus earlier than in years prior, the company said.

“The Brownie Batter Donut features chocolatey, brownie batter-flavored buttercreme filling and is topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles -- a go-to for any and all chocoholics,” the company said.

The brownie donut will be on the menu until Feb. 21, the company said.

The company said it is also bringing back its Sweet Black Pepper Bacon, which guests can enjoy on its own as an “easy to take on-the-go” item or in the Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich.

Along with upcoming menu item additions, Dunkin’ is also debuting the Dunkin’-Run, “where guests can add a $1 classic donut when they buy a medium or larger hot or iced coffee,” according to the company.

