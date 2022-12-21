Stamford man killed in Cummings Park crash
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Stamford Police are investigating a deadly crash in Cummings Park.
Police say John Robert Salley, 80, of Stamford, failed to negotiate a curve on Shippan Avenue around 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday. He then, according to investigators, sped up, drove through a small parking lot, and struck a tree.
Salley was taken to Stamford Hosptial where he succumbed to the injuries he got in the crash.
Speed is being investigated as a factor.
