Stamford man killed in Cummings Park crash

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

https://go.audacy.com/wtic/download

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Stamford Police are investigating a deadly crash in Cummings Park.

Police say John Robert Salley, 80, of Stamford, failed to negotiate a curve on Shippan Avenue around 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday. He then, according to investigators, sped up, drove through a small parking lot, and struck a tree.

Salley was taken to Stamford Hosptial where he succumbed to the injuries he got in the crash.

Speed is being investigated as a factor.