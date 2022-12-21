UTEP expands partnership with Google to offer certificates

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso is now offering highly-sought-after Google Career Certificates to teach students additional skills and provide them with an edge in the job market.

These certificates are being offered through certain undergraduate degree programs, but students are also able to take standalone courses of their choosing at no additional cost.

This will allow students to gain extra experience in areas such as data analytics, e-commerce, IT support, project management, digital marketing, and more all while simultaneously providing a resume boost.

“By offering these industry-recognized credentials, the ‘Grow with Google’ partnership enables UTEP students to enhance their knowledge,” said Beth Brunk-Chavez, Ph.D., Dean of UTEP’s Extended University. “They also have the opportunity to grow their skill sets and become more prepared for their future.”

An early version of the Google Certificate program launched this semester, but the program is expected to launch in full in the upcoming spring semester.

Administrators estimate at least 250 to 300 students will take part in the first semester that the program is operating fully.

“The opportunity to integrate these industry-recognized certificates into UTEP courses and programs has ignited the imaginations of UTEP faculty,” said Toni Blum, Ph.D., UTEP Vice Provost for Curriculum Effectiveness and Improvement. “Importantly, we’re seeing this happen across disciplines, ranging from computer science to art, to business, to psychology.”

UTEP is one of eight schools in the University of Texas System that have joined the “Grow with Google” program to offer these specialized credentialing courses.

Google’s partnership with the UT System is the company’s largest university partnership to date.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.