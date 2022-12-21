ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pataskala, OH

Dairy Queen franchise slated to open its doors in Pataskala, but with a date change

By Sarah Donaldson
 3 days ago

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — The newest Dairy Queen Grill and Chill location in central Ohio is scheduled to open its doors Thursday, after threats of a potential winter storm pushed its first day in business one day sooner.

The soft-serve ice cream and fast food chain location will be at 1500 E. Broad St. in Pataskala — on the corner of East Broad and Taylor Road. It will join the ranks of more than 30 Dairy Queen locations around the greater Columbus area, according to the company’s website.

The grand opening, still scheduled for Friday, could have coincided with forecasted dangerously-low temperatures and snowfall ahead of the Christmas holiday. A spokesperson said the store will hold a soft opening Thursday “to curb the effects of the storm” on its launch.

Rick Weiner and Tom Williamson — who are co-owners of three other franchise locations in New Albany, Sunbury, and Powell — will own and run the new Pataskala joint.

“We are thrilled to continue to grow with Dairy Queen and share such a timeless treat with the Pataskala community,” Weiner said in a press release.

Ohio fire department administrator faces arson charges

If the wintry weather predicted to start Thursday night becomes “severe,” Weiner and Williamson may consider delaying opening day plans and putting off promotional offers, the spokesperson said earlier.

As of Tuesday afternoon, however, blizzards were still on the menu for the end of the week — both inside and outside of the storefront.

