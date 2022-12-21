ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Meet the Grinch Christmas Photo Gallery

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Grinch made a stop at the Concho Valley Homepage Digital Bureau in Sunset Mall during his tour of west Texas!

Here are the photos that he took with some of San Angelo’s finest:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQqda_0jqJgh9Y00
    A young girl crying and reaching her arms out to get away from the Grinch as he holds her.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TFJnI_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch standing confused as a mother holds a child that is crying behind him.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AI7bz_0jqJgh9Y00
    A young boy screams and cries as the Grinch holds him. The Grinch looks at the camera.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E10SD_0jqJgh9Y00
    A young boy screams and cries as the Grinch holds him.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jylQc_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch holds a young boy that is crying and covers the face of another that is standing to his right.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3osXsl_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch holds a little girl and looks at her as she cries
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ETM9M_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch holds a little girl as she cried. They both are looking at the camera.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ygfqe_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch holds a little girl and looks at her as she cries
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KnYWi_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch holds a little girl and looks at her as she cries
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i3nc4_0jqJgh9Y00
Four US Marines in their dress blue uniforms posing with the Grinch.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W78O3_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch holds a little girl as the both look at each other
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15yhpX_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch holds a little girl as the both look at the camera
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WHete_0jqJgh9Y00
    A little girl stands in front of the Grinch
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nhQw_0jqJgh9Y00
    A little girl stands in front of the Grinch
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A7QVD_0jqJgh9Y00
    A little girl stands in front of the Grinch as he taps her on the head
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vObkS_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch holds a young child on his left side as and covers the face of a boy standing to his right.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JvUZc_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch holds a young girl on his left side and looks at young boy stands on the Grinch’s right side.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rds5_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch holds a young girl on his left side while a young boy stands on the Grinch’s right side.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jF9Ci_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch stands as a young girl hugs his right side and a young boy walks up on his left.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HHs6W_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch playfully pushes a young boy standing his his left and a young girl standing in front of the Grinch.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVSgd_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch poses with his arms crossed a a young man hold a young boy to the Grinch’s right.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40JFuy_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch poses with his hands on his hips as a little girl smiles and a young man hold a young boy to the Grinches right. The young boy is looking at the Grinch
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qtiEw_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch crosses his arms as a young girl hugs him from the left and a boy smiles with his arms out to the right of the Grinch
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33PDB4_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch crosses his arms as a young girl hugs him from the left and a boy smiles with his arms out to the right of the Grinch
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05CIoA_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch taps the head of a little girl as she smiles to the right of him.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OOWUa_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch taps the head of a little boy as he gives the Grinch a hug.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ND4V2_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch holds a little girl and looks at her
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JeWyV_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch holds a little girl.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hjm4f_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch holds a little girl as she turns and looks towards the camera.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AsJ1R_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch pushes a little girl that stands in front of him as she smiles.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Msxq_0jqJgh9Y00
    A young girl smiles in front of the Grinch who stands with his arms out posing.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rFeCx_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch covers the face of a young girl standing to his left. A girl on his right peaks under his right arm.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3499W6_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch leans over and looks at a two girls standing to his left.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8ZQr_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch steals the black hat off of a woman standing to his right. A woman stands watching on his left.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33FEQ9_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch poses with his arms crossed a a woman stands smiling to his left and another stands on his right.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uzLK2_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch plays with the hair of a man who stands to his right smiling
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RD0Ms_0jqJgh9Y00
    A woman standing on the left side of the Grinch hugs him. A man stands to the Grinch’s right smiling
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QM9Ec_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch holds his arms out as a woman stands to his left with her arm around the Grinch and a man stands to his right.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dfl5D_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch covers the faces of a man standing to his right.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27kXhh_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch stands with his arms crossed as a young man crosses his arms to the Grinch’s left and a young girl does the same on his right.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bwiYC_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch pushes the young boy to his left as a young man and woman to his right smile
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BVg3W_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch stands with his arms cross with a boy to his left, a young man to his right and a young woman on the boys right.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQH1b_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch stands with his arms out as a woman stands smiling to his left and a man smiles to his right.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hS5oS_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch stands with his arms crossed as a woman stands smiling to his left and a man smiles to his right.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYeBf_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch stands with his arms out as a man stands on the right side of him with his thumbs up and a girl stands on the left side smiling.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t5WpA_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch covering the face of the girl to his left and holding his hand up to the face of a man that is standing with his hands on his hips on the right side of the Grinch.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sb3Am_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch pushes a woman that stands to his right away.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDvGI_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch crosses his arms and smiles with a woman that stands to his right.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9h4Y_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch poses with a woman who stands smiling on his left side and a girl that smiles with thumbs up.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2omlzt_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch covers the faces of two woman standing on both sides of him
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DXg81_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch stands with his hands on his hips posing with a person on his right.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ffpax_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch attempting to steal the yellow hat off of the person next to him.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPq1h_0jqJgh9Y00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39C8vO_0jqJgh9Y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RhrvC_0jqJgh9Y00
The Grinch poses with his arms crossed with three other men. One man has his arms crossed and is to the left of the Grinch. The other two stand smiling on the right side of the Grinch.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z4OpN_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch looks at the camera while holding a young boy on his left side.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yDxs8_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch covering a kids face as the stand in confusion with their arms out to their side.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Tybp_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch rests his arm over a young girls head who stands in front of with his arms out like he is confused.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zXMlU_0jqJgh9Y00
    A young girl and boy stand smiling in front of the Grinch
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d7NJy_0jqJgh9Y00
    A little girl looks at the Grinch over his left shoulder.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48hGd3_0jqJgh9Y00
    A little girl in a mans arms looking confused at the Grinch.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=357o8x_0jqJgh9Y00
    A little girl dodging the Grinch as he reaches out his arm. The little girl is being held by a man.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HIyQ2_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch posing with a girl that stands to his left.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCSYZ_0jqJgh9Y00
    A girl and the Grinch playfully messing with each other.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J3Et3_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch stands, leaning on a young boy with his arm rested across the boys head.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M0tHC_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch holding a toy just out of reach for a young boy. The boy reaches for the toy.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sxmjQ_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch holding a toy just out of reach for a young boy. The boy reaches for the toy.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Ire_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch crosses his arms as a young boy and girl smile on his left side.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A34vK_0jqJgh9Y00
    A boy and the Grinch staring at each other.
  A boy and the Grinch staring at each other.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SXrOr_0jqJgh9Y00
    A boy laughs as the Grinch puts his hand in his face
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IhH1Z_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch posing with his arm across the head of a young girl.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOgbt_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch looking at a young girl who smiles at the camera.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRcI4_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch holds a young boy on his left side and poses as a boy stands smiling on his right side.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2XF9_0jqJgh9Y00
    A young boy ‘attacks; the Grinch. The Grinch stands holding a little boy on his left side.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZxF3Z_0jqJgh9Y00
    A young boy ‘attacks; the Grinch. The Grinch stands holding a little boy on his left side and putting his hand in the face of the little boy ‘attacking’ him.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBj4Q_0jqJgh9Y00
    A little girl looks at the Grinch over his left shoulder.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O046H_0jqJgh9Y00
    A little girl looks at the Grinch over his left shoulder.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kYoZW_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch stabding confused as a young girl runs up to hug him
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hcvUc_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch posing with his hands on the head of a young girl that is hugging him.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OTM8Q_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch standing with one arm out next to a young girl.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I2mvs_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch posing with his arm across the head of a young girl.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26lfw5_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch pushing a young girl out of the picture. The girl is laughing.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A5d2n_0jqJgh9Y00
    A young girl ‘attacking’ the Grinch with a smile. The grinch stands with his arms up
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KvnAM_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch patting the heads of two young girls that stand on both sides of him.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8jJd_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch leaning over with his arms crossed next to a little girl that stands smiling.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DawJr_0jqJgh9Y00
    A young girl looks up to the Grinch and smiles as he crosses his arms and looks at her.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lKPEj_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch stands confused as a young girl giggles and covers her face in front of him and a young girl stands laughing to his right.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41aRnh_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch pushes a two young girls that stand in front of him and to his right.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DWRux_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch puts his hands on the shoulders of a young girl standing in front of him. A young girl stands to his right with her right hand on her hip.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TJMeK_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch poses with a mother as she holds her child. The young child looks at the Grinch.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ir87Z_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch poses with a mother as she holds her child. The young child looks at the Grinch.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40C3Fk_0jqJgh9Y00
    A man stands with a young girl in his arm that seem unsure of the Grinch. The Grinch stands to their right with his arms crossed looking at the camera.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c1rvK_0jqJgh9Y00
    A mother holds her young girl which is crying as the Grinch looks at her.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uzal7_0jqJgh9Y00
    A young girl holds on to her mom and cries. The Grinch stands looking at the camera with his arms crossed
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38EuyF_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch covers the face of a young girl that is being held by their mother.
  • The Grinch standing confused as a mother holds a child that is crying behind him.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AaMBm_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch reaches over to hold a baby that is being held by a woman.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlVfb_0jqJgh9Y00
    The Grinch hold a young baby. They both look at each other.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aDpBg_0jqJgh9Y00
    A young baby looking at the camera while the Grinch holds and looks at her.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

