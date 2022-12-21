ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solana Beach, CA

Times of San Diego

Juan Ortega Convicted of Murdering Estranged Wife, Sister in Escondido

A man who killed his estranged wife and her sister in Escondido was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and other charges. Juan Carlos Ortega, 38, is expected to be sentenced next month to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the August 2018 deaths of 30-year-old Veronica Soto Ortega and 26-year-old Ana Soto. Both victims’ bodies were discovered miles apart from each other on Aug. 9, 2018.
ESCONDIDO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Babysitter pleads not guilty to three cases of Child Molestation

The man accused of molesting three boys he was hired to babysit pleaded not guilty on Thursday to six counts of lewd acts on a child. The San Diego Police Department and San Diego Harbor Police arrested 22-year-old Zayne St. Julien of Poway on Tuesday at the San Diego International Airport. He was accused of molesting 7, 8, and 11-year-old boys on separate occasions between July and December of this year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Jury deliberates Solana Beach stepfather murder case

VISTA, Calif. — The fate of a Solana beach woman accused of murdering her stepfather is in the hands of a jury. Prosecutors wrapped up rebuttal closing arguments Tuesday, alleging Jade Janks, 39, drugged and suffocated her stepdad, Tom Merriman, 64, after finding nude photos of herself on his computer.
SOLANA BEACH, CA
Coast News

Janks guilty of first-degree murder in former stepfather’s death

VISTA — A jury found Jade Janks of Solana Beach guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday in the death of her former stepfather Thomas Merriman after a day of deliberation. The verdict concludes a 10-day trial at the Superior Court North County courthouse in Vista, where jurors heard from nearly 20 witnesses and experts. Jurors went into deliberation Tuesday morning.
SOLANA BEACH, CA
newsantaana.com

Shots were allegedly fired outside the Nordstrom at the South Coast Plaza

The Costa Mesa Police received calls about a shooting in a parking lot outside the Nordstrom at the South Coast Plaza on Thursday night, Dec. 22., at around 8:30 p.m. Police investigators believe that there may have been an attempted robbery prompted the shooting, but the victim fended off the robber by pulling a gun and firing it.
COSTA MESA, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Police Keep Arresting Homeless But Cases Go Nowhere

San Diego police continue citing and arresting unsheltered homeless people for blocking sidewalks and sleeping where they shouldn’t, but these cases continue to go nowhere. This summer, inewsource published a series of investigations that found a dramatic spike in arrests, revealed police and city officials violating court orders, and highlighted a disconnect between the mayor and city attorney about how best to handle people living on the sidewalk.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Beer Bandit Shoots at 7-Eleven Worker After Being Tackled: SDPD

Three men are at large Thursday after stealing beer and then shooting at a store employee in the Swan Canyon neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers responded at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to a 7-Eleven store at 3105 Fairmount Ave. where they learned three men entered the store, grabbed several cases of beer and attempted to leave without paying for them, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
