Poway man accused of molesting 3 boys he babysat pleads not guilty
A Poway man accused of molesting three boys he was hired to babysit pleaded not guilty Thursday to six counts of lewd acts on a child.
Orange County teen accused of killing mother, escaping custody, indicted for manufacturing weapon in jail
An Orange County teen accused of stabbing his mother to death and then escaping custody has been indicted Thursday on felony charges of manufacturing a weapon in jail. Ike Souzer, 19, from Garden Grove, was indicted by the Orange County Grand Jury on felony charges for “manufacturing a shank while being housed at the Orange […]
Juan Ortega Convicted of Murdering Estranged Wife, Sister in Escondido
A man who killed his estranged wife and her sister in Escondido was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and other charges. Juan Carlos Ortega, 38, is expected to be sentenced next month to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the August 2018 deaths of 30-year-old Veronica Soto Ortega and 26-year-old Ana Soto. Both victims’ bodies were discovered miles apart from each other on Aug. 9, 2018.
chulavistatoday.com
Man accused of attacking family in Murrieta
A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for attacking several family members, police said today.
Hit-and-run crash kills woman in Lemon Grove: CHP
A woman driving on State Route 94 was killed when another driver hit her vehicle and then left the scene, said the California Highway Patrol.
Man hit, killed on I-15 identified
A pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 15 in North County earlier this month was identified, officials said.
Coast News
Janks guilty of first-degree murder in former stepfather’s death
VISTA — A jury found Jade Janks of Solana Beach guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday in the death of her former stepfather Thomas Merriman after a day of deliberation. The verdict concludes a 10-day trial at the Superior Court North County courthouse in Vista, where jurors heard from nearly 20 witnesses and experts. Jurors went into deliberation Tuesday morning.
newsantaana.com
Shots were allegedly fired outside the Nordstrom at the South Coast Plaza
The Costa Mesa Police received calls about a shooting in a parking lot outside the Nordstrom at the South Coast Plaza on Thursday night, Dec. 22., at around 8:30 p.m. Police investigators believe that there may have been an attempted robbery prompted the shooting, but the victim fended off the robber by pulling a gun and firing it.
Flight Attendant pleads guilty to fentanyl smuggling attempt at San Diego Airport
SAN DIEGO — An off-duty flight attendant who attempted to board a plane at San Diego International Airport with more than three pounds of fentanyl taped to her abdomen pleaded guilty to a federal drug possession charge this week. Terese L. White, 41, of Dallas, admitted in a plea...
San Diego Police Keep Arresting Homeless But Cases Go Nowhere
San Diego police continue citing and arresting unsheltered homeless people for blocking sidewalks and sleeping where they shouldn’t, but these cases continue to go nowhere. This summer, inewsource published a series of investigations that found a dramatic spike in arrests, revealed police and city officials violating court orders, and highlighted a disconnect between the mayor and city attorney about how best to handle people living on the sidewalk.
Man, Woman Plead Guilty to Welfare Fraud in OC
A man and woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to welfare fraud in Orange County amounting to more than $141,000.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police search for 3 men who stole beer, shot at 7-Eleven employee
Three men are at large Thursday after San Diego Police said they stole beer and then shot at a store employee in the Swan Canyon neighborhood.
Man wanted in North County bank robbery
Authorities are searching for a man suspected of robbing a US Bank Wednesday in the Carlsbad area.
Authorities renew efforts in finding El Cajon man missing since 1988
San Diego County authorities appealed to the public Tuesday for information about a man who's been missing since 1988, when he was 19 years old.
2 suspects accused of shipping fentanyl out of country from Orange County, police say
Officers located five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine in the car, and the driver and passenger were arrested for allegedly possessing narcotics for sale, police said.
CBS 8
