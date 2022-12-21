Read full article on original website
Joy to the World may be about the return of Christ and not a Christmas carol
Joy to the World was the most popularChristmas carol of the 20th century but it is believed by some that Isaac Watts wrote this song about the second coming of Christ and not his birth. The song is based on Psalm 98 and not the gospels that reveal the birth of Jesus and in recent years the purpose of the song has been pondered each holiday season.
100 Epiphany Wishes to Honor the True Meaning of Three Kings Day
The Epiphany represents many things to many people: The Magi (often known as the three kings) bestowing their gifts upon baby Jesus, and God revealing Himself to the world through his mortal infant son. For others, it's a good reason to enjoy cake with a toy baby hidden inside. The Epiphany is a holy day that often goes overlooked in the secular calendar, so it can be difficult to find the right words to mark the occasion. These 100 Epiphany wishes can guide your pen as the brand new star in the night sky guided the Magi towards Bethlehem.
2,000 Year Old Bible Says Jesus Was Not the Son of God
2,000 year old Bible that has been hidden by Christians to hide the truthPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Christianity has done a good job of concealing the ancient, 2,000-year-old Bible that the majority of people are unaware of. This is so because the Bible contains numerous gospels that were omitted from the New Testament and which provide a more accurate account of Jesus Christ's life. The fact that so many things go counter to Christian teachings has been kept a secret up until now.
The Newly Discovered Bible Alters the Fundamental Christian Beliefs
Since the inception of man, discoveries have played a significant role in shaping how we think and influencing our beliefs. Nowadays, discoveries about religion help in understanding historical figures and interpreting history.
Christian leader says enough with ‘my truth’: Society must return to ‘THE truth’
Dr. Jeff Myers, president of Summit Ministries in Colorado, shared with Fox News Digital why pursuing the truth found in the Bible is more important than focusing on "our truth."
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Churches or Corporations? 6 of the Richest Pastors in the World
Back in the day, Christian church leaders and pastors were known as people who gave up everything – wealth, stature, material possessions, and sometimes even love — to devote themselves to God. Not so much these days. Millionaire minister Matt Chandler is just one of several Christian pastors...
17th-century Black Jesus Christ wooden statue found in harbor after sailors toss it from ship to calm storm
Its origins are a mystery: here's what we know. The statue is known as the Black Christ, or Cristo Negro. It is a life-sized cocobolo wooden statue of Jesus Christ located in Iglesia de San Felipe, a Roman Catholic parish church in Portobelo, Panama (not to be confused with Iglesia de San Felipe de Jesus in Mexico City).
Kirk Cameron speaks out after faith-based book 'banned': Diversity should include Christianity
Actor Kirk Cameron, author of 'As You Grow,' told Fox News he has been rejected by dozens of libraries where he or his publisher have asked to host a story hour.
Bible verse of the day: God will wipe away every tear, scripture promises
In verses 21:4-5 of the Book of Revelation, God promises to make everything new and wipe away tears, Pastor Dave Miller of Nebraska explains, saying there is hope for the future with God.
Twitter Drags Kyle Rittenhouse For Appearing To Compare Himself To Jesus Christ
Kyle Rittenhouse appeared to compare his situation to that of Jesus Christ on Twitter. Now, Twitter is dragging him for it. The post Twitter Drags Kyle Rittenhouse For Appearing To Compare Himself To Jesus Christ appeared first on NewsOne.
2000 Year Old Edition of Bible Found in Turkey
Every year, millions of dollars are spent on the black market trading ancient artifacts. These relics are traded by smugglers extensively who do not care for their actual value. Recently, the police in Turkey recovered an edition of the Bible that has images of Jesus and Other biblical figures.
Catholic Church in Rome restores handshakes during mass
The Catholic Church reintroduced handshakes during mass, according to a report Saturday. The continued loosening of pandemic-era protocols by the church was relayed in a letter from the Italian Bishops’ Conference, publicized by the country’s public broadcaster, RAI, and other Italian media. “It will be possible to restore the usual form of exchanging the sign of peace,” the Italian Bishops’ Conference (CEI) said in a letter to bishops published on its website. Handshakes typically occur with the “sign of peace,” which comes after the Lord’s prayer and before the sacrament of Holy Communion in the Catholic mass. During the pandemic the greeting was prohibited, and last year the CEI partially restored the greeting but only through eye contact or a bow of the head.
Bible verse of the day: As Jesus did, the faithful are 'called to serve people with compassion'
In this Bible verse of the day for Dec. 4, 2022, Matthew 9:36-38 shares a message for the faithful to show compassion toward others, as Jesus showed people during his time on Earth as the Son of God.
Bible verse of the day: Old Testament scripture promises victory and 'hiding place' with God
Psalm 32:7 in the Bible promises both "songs of victory" and a "hiding place" if we trust in God. Pastor Jesse Bradley of Seattle, Washington, shares why we must have hope.
Pope on Christmas: Jesus was poor, so don't be power-hungry
In the splendor of St. Peter's Basilica, Pope Francis was presiding over Christmas Eve Mass

Children’s Book Looks to the Stars to Reveal Lessons from the Scriptures
Adam Oblad is an author who enjoys sharing the gospel message with children and enjoys doing it through astronomy. In his delightful I Am the Bright and Morning Star (Christian Faith Publishing), he shares relevant lessons from the scriptures while teaching important truths. Oblad writes in an entertaining and engaging...
Little girl refuses to kiss Baby Jesus at Christmas Mass
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Christmas Eve is a big deal in the Portuguese Catholic community, especially Midnight Mass. When my mother was a little girl, she dreaded attending Midnight Mass.
America's only hope is God, says Sean Feucht, Christian singer-activist: Nation is 'morally bankrupt'
Worship artist Sean Feucht of California plans a 50-state "Kingdom to the Capitol" tour in 2023 to pray in each state and influence change. He says God is nation's "only hope."
Jesus Tow Truck
We spotted this tow truck this morning that has a very familiar look that reminds us of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Jesus was crucified along with two thieves. In the photo, you can see a giant cross in the middle. It's probably not a real cross, but some kind of mechanical equipment used to tow cars. And if you notice on the bumper area to the left and right of the "cross", you would see two smaller cross stickers. The whole imagery awfully resembles the crucifixion of Jesus and the two thieves.
