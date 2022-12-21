ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cheryl E Preston

Joy to the World may be about the return of Christ and not a Christmas carol

Joy to the World was the most popularChristmas carol of the 20th century but it is believed by some that Isaac Watts wrote this song about the second coming of Christ and not his birth. The song is based on Psalm 98 and not the gospels that reveal the birth of Jesus and in recent years the purpose of the song has been pondered each holiday season.
Parade

100 Epiphany Wishes to Honor the True Meaning of Three Kings Day

The Epiphany represents many things to many people: The Magi (often known as the three kings) bestowing their gifts upon baby Jesus, and God revealing Himself to the world through his mortal infant son. For others, it's a good reason to enjoy cake with a toy baby hidden inside. The Epiphany is a holy day that often goes overlooked in the secular calendar, so it can be difficult to find the right words to mark the occasion. These 100 Epiphany wishes can guide your pen as the brand new star in the night sky guided the Magi towards Bethlehem.
Andrei Tapalaga

2,000 Year Old Bible Says Jesus Was Not the Son of God

2,000 year old Bible that has been hidden by Christians to hide the truthPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Christianity has done a good job of concealing the ancient, 2,000-year-old Bible that the majority of people are unaware of. This is so because the Bible contains numerous gospels that were omitted from the New Testament and which provide a more accurate account of Jesus Christ's life. The fact that so many things go counter to Christian teachings has been kept a secret up until now.
Hdogar

2000 Year Old Edition of Bible Found in Turkey

Every year, millions of dollars are spent on the black market trading ancient artifacts. These relics are traded by smugglers extensively who do not care for their actual value. Recently, the police in Turkey recovered an edition of the Bible that has images of Jesus and Other biblical figures.
New York Post

Catholic Church in Rome restores handshakes during mass

The Catholic Church reintroduced handshakes during mass, according to a report Saturday. The continued loosening of pandemic-era protocols by the church was relayed in a letter from the Italian Bishops’ Conference, publicized by the country’s public broadcaster, RAI, and other Italian media. “It will be possible to restore the usual form of exchanging the sign of peace,” the Italian Bishops’ Conference (CEI) said in a letter to bishops published on its website. Handshakes typically occur with the “sign of peace,” which comes after the Lord’s prayer and before the sacrament of Holy Communion in the Catholic mass. During the pandemic the greeting was prohibited, and last year the CEI partially restored the greeting but only through eye contact or a bow of the head.
booktrib.com

Children’s Book Looks to the Stars to Reveal Lessons from the Scriptures

Adam Oblad is an author who enjoys sharing the gospel message with children and enjoys doing it through astronomy. In his delightful I Am the Bright and Morning Star (Christian Faith Publishing), he shares relevant lessons from the scriptures while teaching important truths. Oblad writes in an entertaining and engaging...
UTAH STATE
Tracey Folly

Little girl refuses to kiss Baby Jesus at Christmas Mass

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Christmas Eve is a big deal in the Portuguese Catholic community, especially Midnight Mass. When my mother was a little girl, she dreaded attending Midnight Mass.
Look Who's Blogging

Jesus Tow Truck

We spotted this tow truck this morning that has a very familiar look that reminds us of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Jesus was crucified along with two thieves. In the photo, you can see a giant cross in the middle. It's probably not a real cross, but some kind of mechanical equipment used to tow cars. And if you notice on the bumper area to the left and right of the "cross", you would see two smaller cross stickers. The whole imagery awfully resembles the crucifixion of Jesus and the two thieves.

