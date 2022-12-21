ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, MN

Comments / 1

Related
kduz.com

Mpls Man Arrested in Eden Valley for Drugs

A 42-year-old man from Minneapolis was arrested in Eden Valley on aggravated first-degree drug charges after police say they found 900 fake oxycodone pills in his vehicle Thursday. According to a news release, the pills tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. About half a pound of marijuana wax and...
EDEN VALLEY, MN
mprnews.org

1 dead following Mall of America fight, shooting

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. during a fight Friday night in the Nordstrom department store at the Mall of America, the Bloomington police chief said late Friday, adding that investigators are working to identify suspects. The shooting led to a lockdown of the mall...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KEYC

Local Mankato company provides free gas for drivers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Mankato, some lucky drivers were surprised with free gas from a local business. Earlier today the Sorensen’s Mankato Movers crew battled the winds and severe weather to give back to the community they serve. With the help of other businesses they were able to give 170 cars $20 dollars to fill up their tank, along with other gift cards.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Federal jury indicts Maple Grove man for violent carjacking at Blaine grocery store

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man charged in connection to the armed carjacking of a father and daughter at a Blaine grocery store in September was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury.Justin Kittleson, 20, of Maple Grove, allegedly targeted the two victims as they left Cub Foods and were loading groceries in their car.MORE: "He was going to have to shoot me": Carjacking victim tells story of saving daughter at gunpointCourt documents say Kittleson shot at a 60-year-old man who was trying to protect his adult daughter from the suspect. A 9mm casing was found on the ground.Kittleson was charged in late September with one count of carjacking and one count of using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.Officers were able to identify and locate Kittleson using surveillance video footage and with help from the public. 
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Police Respond to Two Extreme DWI Crash Cases

Driving in a Minnesota winter can be an adventure, as slippery roads and poor visibility can make even a short drive seem treacherous. “Our concern this year is with the impending storms and all the severe weather, that’s making it dangerous to travel,” said Plymouth Public Safety Director Erik Fadden. “It just compounds that danger level if somebody chooses to make a bad choice and drink and drive.”
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenager dead after shooting prompts lockdown at Mall of America 2 days before Christmas

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A 19-year-old man died in a shooting that prompted the Mall of America to go on lockdown Friday night less than two days before Christmas.Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says around 7:50 p.m., officers heard gunshots on the first floor of Nordstrom. There were 16 officers working in the mall at the time of the shooting.Hodges says it appears there was a physical altercation prior to the shooting involving anywhere between 5-9 individuals. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A bystander was struck by a stray bullet in their jacket, but was not injured.Police have not arrested...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
willmarradio.com

Man murdered at Minneapolis bus stop

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a bus stop in the Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis. The shooting happened yesterday afternoon at 24th Street and Nicollet Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the suspect and victim may have known each other. No arrests have been made yet.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kduz.com

Glencoe Man Arrested/Charged After Incident in Hutchinson

A Glencoe man was arrested and charged after police were called to a report of an ongoing disturbance at the Days Inn on Highway 7 West Monday afternoon. Hutchinson Police made contact with the man and woman involved and it was reported by both that nothing physical had occurred. However, police say the man gave them a false name.
HUTCHINSON, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis police asking for public's help in deadly shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public's help in a shooting that left a man dead on a sidewalk in south Minneapolis. Shortly before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, officers from the Minneapolis Police Department's 5th Precinct and Metro Transit Police responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of 24th St. E. and Nicollet Avenue South.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Eagan Police provide update on search for Bryce Borca

Eagan Police Department has provided its first update since early November concerning the search for missing 23-year-old Bryce Borca. "Over the past seven weeks, the Eagan Police Department has continued an active investigation into the disappearance of Bryce Borca," The Eagan Police Department posted Thursday. "The investigation has included an...
EAGAN, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy