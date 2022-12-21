ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dangerously cold windchills stay another day, but warmth is on the way

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It’ll be a warm Christmas for Cheyenne, at least in comparison to the past week, but first the chill will remain in the air today. A Windchill Warning remains in effect today through 11 a.m. for Cheyenne as windchills may dip as low as minus 25 this morning. Winds will continue to be a challenge for drivers as gusts reach 55–65 mph along Interstate 80. A High Wind Watch has been issued for the interstate between Laramie and Cheyenne.
Wyoming breaks low temperature records

CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
National Weather Service warns of cold snap

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - This week’s upcoming weather event has many folks thinking about what they need to do to stay safe or alive. This sharp temperature drop is predicted for late afternoon on Wednesday into Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) advises covering your skin when...
Arctic Outbreak Smashes Record Temperature Drops In Denver, Cheyenne, Wyoming

Rapid temperature drops occurred along the Front Range of the Rockies Wednesday. Some of these set temperature change records. The Plains states are notorious for the most incredible temperature swings in history. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our...
Online Poll: How Worried Are You About December Heating Bills?

On Wednesday night, Cheyenne's low temperature hit -26. Laramie logged a -24. Meteorologist Don Day says Casper set an all-time record of -42 degrees. Thursday night temps are expected to hit double digits in the subzero range once again. That follows on the heels of another winter storm last week and generally cold winter weather for much of the month.
BREAKING: Structure Fire on E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne

The Laramie County Sheriff's Department is currently assisting the Laramie County Fire District #1 with a residential structure fire on the 800 block of Mitchell Ct. near E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne, Wyoming. According to the Sheriff's Department, E Allison Rd is closed from the 300 blocks to S Ave...
Cheyenne BOPU Urges Precautions To Avoid Frozen Pipes

With temperatures in southeast Wyoming expected to plunge into the -20s range on Wednesday evening and Thursday, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is urging people to take steps to avoid frozen pipes. The agency is offering this advice:. 1- Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow for...
Woman Dies Day After Hitting Tree In Cheyenne

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A woman died Thursday after striking a tree in inclement weather in Cheyenne. The accident happened at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. The Cheyenne Police Department on Friday afternoon said the 2002 Chevy Impala was...
[WATCH] Oh, Deer! Bucks Battle in Christmas Smackdown in Laramie

Looks like Santa's reindeer aren't the only antlered critters out enjoying the holiday season. Two bucks found themselves playing their own version of reindeer games in Laramie on Monday night...though their version was decidedly more...aggressive. Laramie Bucks Duel in Christmas Battle Royal. It's not unusual to find deer in our...
