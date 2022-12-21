Read full article on original website
Dangerously cold windchills stay another day, but warmth is on the way
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It’ll be a warm Christmas for Cheyenne, at least in comparison to the past week, but first the chill will remain in the air today. A Windchill Warning remains in effect today through 11 a.m. for Cheyenne as windchills may dip as low as minus 25 this morning. Winds will continue to be a challenge for drivers as gusts reach 55–65 mph along Interstate 80. A High Wind Watch has been issued for the interstate between Laramie and Cheyenne.
Wyoming breaks low temperature records
CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
Temperature in Wyoming drops 40 degrees in a half hour as wind chills freeze US, break records
Temperatures in parts of Wyoming and Colorado saw record-breaking drops in less than an hour as an Arctic chill grips large swathes of the U.S. ahead of Christmas.
Cheyenne is So Cold, Even ‘The Weather Channel’ is Worried for Us
The sun may have risen over the capital city, but today's temperature won't. Winter storm Elliott swept over the city, blasting the entire state with snow and ice. Over the course of 24 hours, our city went from a brisk 40 degrees Fahrenheit to -22 degrees, not including windchill. Cheyenne...
Multiple hazard warnings in effect as life-threatening Arctic cold front bears down on Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It might be around 39 degrees in Cheyenne now, but the temperature is expected to quickly plummet into subzero territory today as dangerously cold air moves through Wyoming. “Latest surface observations indicate the leading edge of the brutally cold arctic airmass from just south of Alliance,...
Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Brutal Cold, Dangerous Wind Chills, Strong Winds
As southeast Wyoming braces for exceptionally cold weather and wind chills that could reach -70, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is offering updated information on the threat posed by the arctic blast of cold air. The agency posted this on its website:. The added the following information...
National Weather Service warns of cold snap
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - This week’s upcoming weather event has many folks thinking about what they need to do to stay safe or alive. This sharp temperature drop is predicted for late afternoon on Wednesday into Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) advises covering your skin when...
Cheyenne NWS: The Most Extreme Wind Chills You May Ever See
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service wants people to know how dangerous the wind chills expected to arrive in southeast Wyoming really are.
WATCH: Wyoming Patrol Share Crazy Videos Of Blizzard Whiteouts
You'll see in the videos below, when the Wyoming Highway Patrol advises, "JUST DON'T" they always have a really good reason. Wyoming interstates closed on Wednesday as the cold front moved into the state. The weather system dropped temperatures from the mid-30s to the negative-20s with in an hour. That's...
Arctic Outbreak Smashes Record Temperature Drops In Denver, Cheyenne, Wyoming
Rapid temperature drops occurred along the Front Range of the Rockies Wednesday. Some of these set temperature change records. The Plains states are notorious for the most incredible temperature swings in history. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our...
Cheyenne Regional Airport announces flight times
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Regional Airport announced its scheduled flight times for the month of January.
Online Poll: How Worried Are You About December Heating Bills?
On Wednesday night, Cheyenne's low temperature hit -26. Laramie logged a -24. Meteorologist Don Day says Casper set an all-time record of -42 degrees. Thursday night temps are expected to hit double digits in the subzero range once again. That follows on the heels of another winter storm last week and generally cold winter weather for much of the month.
BREAKING: Structure Fire on E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne
The Laramie County Sheriff's Department is currently assisting the Laramie County Fire District #1 with a residential structure fire on the 800 block of Mitchell Ct. near E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne, Wyoming. According to the Sheriff's Department, E Allison Rd is closed from the 300 blocks to S Ave...
Cheyenne, Laramie Facing Wind Chill Warnings Starting Wednesday Night
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated information on a blast of extremely cold temperatures and severe wind chills that are expected to hit southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting Wednesday night. Cheyenne, Laramie and most of southeast Wyoming are now facing Wind Chill Warnings, as...
Cheyenne BOPU Urges Precautions To Avoid Frozen Pipes
With temperatures in southeast Wyoming expected to plunge into the -20s range on Wednesday evening and Thursday, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is urging people to take steps to avoid frozen pipes. The agency is offering this advice:. 1- Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow for...
Woman Dies Day After Hitting Tree In Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A woman died Thursday after striking a tree in inclement weather in Cheyenne. The accident happened at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. The Cheyenne Police Department on Friday afternoon said the 2002 Chevy Impala was...
[WATCH] Oh, Deer! Bucks Battle in Christmas Smackdown in Laramie
Looks like Santa's reindeer aren't the only antlered critters out enjoying the holiday season. Two bucks found themselves playing their own version of reindeer games in Laramie on Monday night...though their version was decidedly more...aggressive. Laramie Bucks Duel in Christmas Battle Royal. It's not unusual to find deer in our...
Comea Shelter Lifts Restrictions, Asks For Donations Facing Extreme Cold
The Comea Homeless Shelter in Cheyenne is lifting most restrictions on who is allowed to stay in the face of expected dangerously cold wind chills later today into early Friday. The shelter is also asking for donations. That's according to a post on the shelter's Facebook page:. There has been...
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Cheyenne?
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...in the weather forecast for Cheyenne. Frigid temps are on the way - by Thursday, we could see temps below -50 degrees Fahrenheit (you can find the current forecast for the week here). On top of that, the forecast calls for a chance of snow!
