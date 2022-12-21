ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders at Steelers 2022 Week 16: Game preview and prediction

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Steelers in Week 16, and here, we take a look at our final game preview and prediction for the matchup. Two 6-8 teams get together for a Christmas Eve matchup in Week 16, as the Las Vegas Raiders head east to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a rematch of the Immaculate Reception Game, a game that was played 50 years ago, both franchises are still alive, but with slim playoff hopes going into Week 16.
