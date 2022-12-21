ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
yukonprogressnews.com

VA ‘mega-clinic’ coming to Yukon

Two years after an outpatient health clinic for military veterans opened in Yukon, plans for a much-larger facility have been announced. Because of steady growth and more veterans becoming eligible for benefits, the Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs (VA) Health Care System will open a VA “mega-clinic” featuring dental services in Yukon.
YUKON, OK
JudyD

TikTok Gets Banned at Oklahoma University

In a preemptive move this week, the social media site TikTok was banned at Oklahoma University. The email was sent out Tuesday, December 20 by Governor Kevin Stitt’s office to all State agencies, banning the TikTok app on all state devices. A representative from OU had this to say:
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled

The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
OKLAHOMA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Tribes need tax revenue. States keep taking it.

OSAGE NATION — On a crisp November morning, Teresa Bates Rutherford gazed at the construction site of her future home — her mind on her tax struggle with the state of Oklahoma. The trust land she is building on has passed down through generations of her family on...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma reports more than 6,300 new COVID-19 cases, 34 additional deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,244,121. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 689. The Oklahoma State Department...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Difficult Year For Oklahoma Ranchers Ends In Cold Snap

It's been a difficult year for ranchers across Green Country because of the drought and now, this cold snap. While Colten Barnes was preparing his cattle for the freezing cold temperatures, he wasn’t expecting to have a baby calf to deal with too. "The calf, he's cold,” Barnes said....
OKLAHOMA STATE
nextcity.org

Tulsa Offered To Pay People To Move There. 50,000 Applied.

When remote workers heard they could get $10,000 and a host of perks as an incentive to relocate to Tulsa, applications poured in. Since the incentive launched three years ago, roughly 50,000 people have applied for 2,000 spots. In this episode of the podcast, Next City Executive Director Lucas Grindley...
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

‘Stop being quiet’: Tulsa religious leader says thoughtful Christians must decry extremism

As Christmas approaches, a leader in Tulsa’s religious community is urging more moderate Christians to oppose faith-based extremism, including legislation that isn’t compassionate. Gary Peluso-Verdend is an executive director at Tulsa’s Phillips Theological Seminary, which has been around Oklahoma in some form for more than 100 years. Peluso-Verdend...
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Federal Court indictments

TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
AFTON, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Department of Transportation update on road conditions

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are reporting isolated slick spots in northwestern, northern, northeastern, eastern, and central Oklahoma as of 5 a.m. Friday. Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews are reporting isolated slick spots on turnpikes in central and northeastern Oklahoma. ODOT and OTA crews are continuing...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy