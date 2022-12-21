Read full article on original website
yukonprogressnews.com
VA ‘mega-clinic’ coming to Yukon
Two years after an outpatient health clinic for military veterans opened in Yukon, plans for a much-larger facility have been announced. Because of steady growth and more veterans becoming eligible for benefits, the Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs (VA) Health Care System will open a VA “mega-clinic” featuring dental services in Yukon.
TikTok Gets Banned at Oklahoma University
In a preemptive move this week, the social media site TikTok was banned at Oklahoma University. The email was sent out Tuesday, December 20 by Governor Kevin Stitt’s office to all State agencies, banning the TikTok app on all state devices. A representative from OU had this to say:
OSDH: Almost 9,500 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma State Department of Health says active COVID-19 cases in the Sooner State are continuing to rise.
This OKC Fire Dept retirement will have a direct effect on the news
OKC Fire Dept Public Information Officer Benny Fulkerson is retiring. He has been a skilled spokesperson who will be missed by reporters. The post This OKC Fire Dept retirement will have a direct effect on the news appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
news9.com
Extreme Cold Prompts Hundreds Of Oklahomans Experiencing Homelessness To Seek Shelter
Oklahoma City-area shelters have been helping hundreds of people experiencing homelessness escape the bitter cold by providing overnight accommodations. With wind chills well into the negatives on Thursday, the Homeless Alliance in Oklahoma City turned its day shelter into a temporary emergency night shelter. The shelter will remain open 24...
KOCO
COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases, deaths, vaccine booster shots, omicron variant
KOCO 5 is keeping you updated on the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma. Keep checking this story for updates on vaccination rates, latest data updates of new cases and the omicron variant, along with local and national headlines. [Complete coronavirus coverage | Oklahoma State Department of Health coronavirus page]. Confirmed COVID-19...
Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled
The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
newsfromthestates.com
Tribes need tax revenue. States keep taking it.
OSAGE NATION — On a crisp November morning, Teresa Bates Rutherford gazed at the construction site of her future home — her mind on her tax struggle with the state of Oklahoma. The trust land she is building on has passed down through generations of her family on...
This City in Oklahoma is in the Top 10 Grinchiest Cities in the U.S.
A study was conducted by FinanceBuzz.com to find the grinchiest cities in the U.S. that are in need of some serious Christmas spirit. As it turns out there's a city in Oklahoma that made the list and ranked in the top 10. The study used several different factors when judging...
KOCO
Oklahoma reports more than 6,300 new COVID-19 cases, 34 additional deaths
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,244,121. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 689. The Oklahoma State Department...
Tenants across OKC facing the deep freeze with no heat
Anxiety over the incoming freeze on Thursday is even greater for families without heat. KFOR got a number of calls and emails this week from tenants saying their heating is broken and their landlords are neglecting to fix it quickly enough.
pryorinfopub.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Oklahoma
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Oklahoma using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
news9.com
Difficult Year For Oklahoma Ranchers Ends In Cold Snap
It's been a difficult year for ranchers across Green Country because of the drought and now, this cold snap. While Colten Barnes was preparing his cattle for the freezing cold temperatures, he wasn’t expecting to have a baby calf to deal with too. "The calf, he's cold,” Barnes said....
Outreach teams work to get Oklahomans experiencing homelessness into shelters during cold snap
As temperatures begin to plummet to life-threatening numbers, many nonprofits and volunteers are working hard to help bring the Oklahoma City metro's houseless population in from the cold.
nextcity.org
Tulsa Offered To Pay People To Move There. 50,000 Applied.
When remote workers heard they could get $10,000 and a host of perks as an incentive to relocate to Tulsa, applications poured in. Since the incentive launched three years ago, roughly 50,000 people have applied for 2,000 spots. In this episode of the podcast, Next City Executive Director Lucas Grindley...
More Oklahoma Families In Eviction Court Before Christmas This Year
On a typical day in an Oklahoma County court, approximately 125-150 eviction notices are on the docket, but 2 days before Thanksgiving, November 22, 2022, there were 306 eviction cases in the Oklahoma County courthouse.
publicradiotulsa.org
‘Stop being quiet’: Tulsa religious leader says thoughtful Christians must decry extremism
As Christmas approaches, a leader in Tulsa’s religious community is urging more moderate Christians to oppose faith-based extremism, including legislation that isn’t compassionate. Gary Peluso-Verdend is an executive director at Tulsa’s Phillips Theological Seminary, which has been around Oklahoma in some form for more than 100 years. Peluso-Verdend...
News On 6
Green Country Family Frustrated, Heartbroken After Pawhuska Hospital Experience
A Green Country family is frustrated and heartbroken after taking their grandma to the Pawhuska hospital, saying first she was misdiagnosed, then a broken window in her hospital room caused her condition to worsen. Edith Miller’s granddaughter said snow coming through the window and the hospital room was freezing.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Federal Court indictments
TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
KTUL
Oklahoma Department of Transportation update on road conditions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are reporting isolated slick spots in northwestern, northern, northeastern, eastern, and central Oklahoma as of 5 a.m. Friday. Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews are reporting isolated slick spots on turnpikes in central and northeastern Oklahoma. ODOT and OTA crews are continuing...
