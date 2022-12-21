ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA state vet: Santa’s reindeer are go for launch

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k3G1v_0jqJfMmC00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Livestock health is at the forefront of agriculture — Santa Claus doesn’t get a pass on that. But there’s good news for all who celebrate Christmas: Santa’s reindeer have been given a clean bill of health by the Pennsylvania State Veterinarian.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill were joined by Santa Claus and his reindeer on Dec. 21 at Hersheypark in Hershey.

Ribbon cut for Pittsburgh’s new Fern Hollow Bridge

The reindeer received their clearance to fly to Pennsylvania from Alaska’s State Veterinarian Dr. Robert Gerlach. He issued a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection and Permit to Ship. Such certificates are required to be sure contagious diseases aren’t carried across state lines. The PA Dept. of Agriculture supplies those certifications for animals in Pennsylvania before they’re transported across state lines.

See the video above for the full announcement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Thousands in Pa. still without power on Christmas Eve morning

Friday’s high winds downed trees, wires and more across Pennsylvania, knocking out power to tens of thousands. As of 8 o’clock Saturday morning, the number of those without electricity in the state is down to about 26,000, stretching from west to east. PPL says it has 6,570 customers without power. First Energy’s site says about 20,000 are affected.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

What’s new at this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show will officially start on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Harrisburg. So what’s new this year? With exciting things to eat and see, the Pennsylvania Farm Show can be a lot of fun. If you make it to the 107th farm show, be sure to check out […]
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill

Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill. Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M …. Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill. The Night Before Christmas 2022. Night Before Christmas 2022. Winter weather ruins holiday travel plans. Winter weather ruins holiday travel plans. Tunkhannock Fire.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
uncoveringpa.com

7 Filming Locations for Netflix’s “The Pale Blue Eye” in Pennsylvania that You Can Visit

Disclosure: This article may contain affiliate links. We will make a small commission from these links if you order something at no additional cost to you. The Netflix film, “The Pale Blue Eye”, starring actor Christian Bale was shot primarily in the Pittsburgh area, including some very recognizable spots if you’re familiar with the region.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 102 new troopers

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class of 102 new state troopers was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Residents across Pennsylvania face weather related power outages

Luzerne County — Thousands of residents in the Commonwealth were and are still without power today due to weather related issues. Jane George from PPL said the flash freeze earlier this evening and the strong weather conditions did not help but they were prepared for the outages. “We work...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES

From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
East Coast Traveler

8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

GAS PRICE AVERAGES CONTINUE TO FALL

While the national average cost of a gallon of gas fell over the last week, Pennsylvania’s average also took a tumble. The national average this morning is $3.09 a gallon according to AAA. That represents a 5-cent drop from last week, and a 49 cent drop from last month. The average is also 19 cents lower than it was a year ago. While National demand for gas increased by about half a million barrels a day, total domestic gas stocks grew by 2.5 million barrels. With demand remaining low drivers are likely to see pump prices continue to fall into the start of next year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

SPCA Pet of the Week | 12/22/22 Pa live!

Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids …. Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids in need. ‘Shoe Box Project’ shows kids value of volunteering. 'Shoe Box Project' shows kids value of volunteering. Kidney disease prevention and early detection. Kidney disease prevention and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtaj.com

Record snowfalls in Pennsylvania, which years had the most?

(WTAJ) — Winter is officially here and for Pennsylvania that typically means cold weather and snow are in the forecast. Data collected from the National Centers for Environmental Information shows how much snowfall is recorded in every state. Below are the highest recorded snowfalls from each county in our Central Pa. viewing area over a 24-hour span.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
977rocks.com

Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Interstate 90 eastbound closed at NY/PA state line

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New York state has closed Interstate 90 at the Pennsylvania state line. Due to the high winds, winter storm and blizzard warnings in Western New York, an all-vehicle ban on New York’s I-90 is in effect until further notice. The ban is from the Pennsylvania state line to I-90’s exit 46 in Henrietta, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash

A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy