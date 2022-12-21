Read full article on original website
fortscott.biz
Data Received: Bourbon County Eco Devo Moving Forward
Bourbon County Regional Economic Development Inc. hired a consulting company to do local studies on retail, housing and labor in the county. That study was completed this fall. “Last year, REDI was able to work with both Goldstone Consulting and O’Brian and Associates on the Retail, Housing, and Labor studies,”...
kggfradio.com
Special Labette County Commissioner Meeting Called
A special session has been called for the Labette County Commission. Chair of the Labette County Board of Commissioners, Lonnie Addis has called for a special session on Friday, December 30th at 8 in the commission room in the Oswego Courthouse. The board plans to approve abatements, accounts payable, payroll...
fortscott.biz
No Bourbon County Commission Meeting on Dec. 27
There will be no Bourbon County Commission meeting on Dec. 27.
fortscott.biz
Warming Station At Buck Run Community Center Today
The city will be opening Buck Run Community Center, 735 S. Scott as a warming shelter today. The phone number is223.0386. Please do not go out unless necessary and if you do, take extreme caution in driving and make sure you have warmer than usual clothing on in case of a breakdown or accident.
fourstateshomepage.com
Water outages reported in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City officials are reporting some water outages following blistering cold weather. The Webb City Police Department reported the incidents on Facebook, saying they have received multiple calls of complete or partial water outages across town. Public works in Webb City is working to restore...
fortscott.biz
Kevin Allen Purchases Aunt Toadies Restaurant
Kevin “Skitch” Allen purchased Aunt Toadie’s Restaurant in October but officially took over the business on Dec. 12, 2022. “My heart is on the east side of town,” he said. Allen started his construction business and car wash on the east side of Fort Scott. Nineteen...
koamnewsnow.com
McCoy named Baxter Springs head football coach
Baxter Springs hires Jeff McCoy to be the school's next head football coach. Jeff McCoy is the next head football coach for the Baxter Springs Lions.
koamnewsnow.com
Automotive shop burns near Carl Junction
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 11:15 p.m. late Friday evening reports of a large shop fire at 6446 CR 290 alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded with a temperature of -4°. Light winds, so wind chill made it feel like -7°.
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going up
Rain Brothers Building, Joplin, Missouri.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Rains Brothers Building was built in 1900-1901. It's also been known as Miner's Hardware Company and the Roosevelt Hotel. This three-story historic commercial building is located in Joplin, Missouri.
fourstateshomepage.com
Area Senior Centers close due to incoming winter weather
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Area Agency on Aging Region X announced on Facebook that some area senior centers will close out of caution for the projected inclement weather, and all services provided by the Agency, such as lunch, will not be available. The Area Agency on Aging central office...
fourstateshomepage.com
Carl Junction morning fire ruled an accident
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Fire officials in Carl Junction say a fire Wednesday morning at a local business was an accident. It happened just before 10:30 at Generations Construction off West Zora Street in Jasper County. Carl Junction Fire Chief Joe Perkins tells us it was contained to a...
fourstateshomepage.com
Additional warming stations open up
KSN/KODE— Many area churches and organizations in Southwest Missouri are opening up to serve those needing to warm up or seek shelter from the onslaught of ice, snow, and painful arctic temperatures. Joplin. Joplin First Church of the Nazarene – 2124 Utica St. (417)623-3455, Thursday-Friday Open at 7 a.m....
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin wants your discarded live Christmas trees
JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is giving residents the chance to repurpose their live trees. All those evergreen conifers can help provide habitat for aquatic communities. So, the City if offering three separate drop-off locations post-holiday. “They’ll start piling them up at those three locations, you know,...
fourstateshomepage.com
3 Joplin agencies team up to save those vulnerable to arctic temps
JOPLIN, Mo. — Between the brutal cold and a holiday weekend, area shelters and churches are keeping busy. Luckily, community teamwork in Joplin has helped keep folks fed and warm. “On Thursday morning, everyone was here. And it’s just increased since then,” said Dianna Gurley, Executive Director of Souls...
koamnewsnow.com
House fire in Royal Heights Neighborhood
JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 8:15 a.m. Friday morning, December 23, 2022, Joplin E-911 were alerted to a fire at 2519 North Florida. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Webb City Fire responded to assist as mutual aid. On first arrival smoke was visible from the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin fire a result of heat gun
JOPLIN, Mo. — Crews have determined what caused a fire at a Joplin home this morning. Firefighters responded to 2519 Florida Avenue just before 8:30 this morning. Two people who were inside the home — and were able to make it out safely. It took crews almost three...
myozarksonline.com
51-year-old Carissa Oliene Crowe of Webb City has been arraigned on a charge of assault in the third degree
51-year-old Carissa Oliene Crowe of Webb City has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a charge of assault in the third degree. Court documents allege that Crowe on June 21st of this year knowingly caused physical injury to another person by striking that person in the face with her hand and causing lacerations. Crowe entered a not-guilty plea to the charge. Judge Colin Long scheduled her for a counsel status hearing on January 10th.
kggfradio.com
Area Road Conditions
Road conditions continue to worsen across southeast Kansas with today's winter weather. Many roads are partially covered with snow. US 59 to the north between Parsons and Erie is completely covered with mixed snow ice or slush. US 160 between Oswego and Columbus is completely covered as well. A link...
fortscott.biz
CHC Shortens Hours Due to Winter Storm
CHC/SEK CLINICS ADAPTING TO WINTER STORM/ OPEN FRIDAY WITH MODIFIED HOURS. As extreme winter temperatures continue to drop over the next 12 to 24 hours, Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas will be open on Friday with modified hours from 9 AM to 3 PM at all clinic locations. Wind chills reaching below -40 degrees are expected in some areas before warming begins.
koamnewsnow.com
ODET and Joplin PD SWAT serve Narcotics Search Warrant in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. - About 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, December 21, 2022, tipsters alerted us of a SWAT operation southeast of 20th and Main in Joplin. Commander Chad Allison of the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team (ODET) confirms they served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 2106 S Virginia with the assistance of Joplin SWAT.
