Attorney General Cameron announced on Wednesday that Kentucky has reached a $53 million agreement with Walmart for its role in furthering the opioid epidemic. “This agreement with Walmart provides the Commonwealth with over $53 million to help Kentuckians who have been harmed by the opioid epidemic,” Cameron said. “The Commonwealth is among the states hardest hit by this scourge. This office continues to act to protect our citizens from drug addiction. I’m pleased that Walmart has come to the table to help fund our efforts to end the opioid crisis.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO