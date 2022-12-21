Read full article on original website
Three dead from winter storms, 24k without power
Gov. Andy Beshear has confirmed that three people died from the winter storms that hit Kentucky Thursday night into Friday. He confirmed two deaths in a weather update from the statehouse on Friday morning — one person from a car wreck in Western Kentucky and one from insecure housing in Louisville. The third he Tweeted about after the press conference where one person passed due to a car accident.
NKY counties open warming centers as snow falls and temperatures drop
As snow falls across the region and temperatures drop, The National Weather Service has declared a Winter Storm Warning in Northern Kentucky and all surrounding counties. “Plan on slippery road conditions,” according to NWS storm warning released late Thursday. “Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.”
Strong winds, extreme low temperatures, ice and snow expected tonight: here is how to prepare
I may be dreaming of a white Christmas, but an icy Christmas? Not so much. But that looks like what we might be experiencing over the next few days. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Thursday evening through Saturday morning and Wednesday Gov. Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency for the expected winter storm. This may prove to be a problem for those traveling for the holidays.
NKY Atlas to give leaders new insight to region
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 16 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. Speaking at the newly renovated Turfway Park in Florence, Northern Kentucky Tri-ED CEO Lee Crume was anxious to reveal the region’s newest resource in its battle for increased economic prosperity.
Northern Kentucky Duke Energy customers feel financial crunch of higher bills heading into winter
Covington small business owner Chris Conley wasn’t expecting to see his electricity bill increase from $96 in November to $331.60 in December. For many residents and business owners, opening the mail toward the end of the year can be an anxiety-inducing activity, especially as the outside temperatures begin to cover vehicles in a pesky layer of frost. Oftentimes, an increased energy bill in the winter months isn’t uncommon, but a spike in prices can be jarring.
Kentucky and Walmart reach $53 million opioid settlement
Attorney General Cameron announced on Wednesday that Kentucky has reached a $53 million agreement with Walmart for its role in furthering the opioid epidemic. “This agreement with Walmart provides the Commonwealth with over $53 million to help Kentuckians who have been harmed by the opioid epidemic,” Cameron said. “The Commonwealth is among the states hardest hit by this scourge. This office continues to act to protect our citizens from drug addiction. I’m pleased that Walmart has come to the table to help fund our efforts to end the opioid crisis.”
I-71 in NKY shut down after multi-vehicle crash, several semis stuck
Both directions of I-71 are shut down in Gallatin County. A multi-vehicle crash shut down I-71 northbound near the 63 mile marker. The southbound lanes are also shut down due to multiple semis being unable to navigate road conditions in the area. Gov. Andy Beshear said the Kentucky National Guard...
Golden alert issued for missing 76-year-old man
A Golden Alert has been issued for missing 76-year-old Edward Allen Wischer. Wischer was reported missing by family members on Dec. 21. He suffers from Sundowner’s Syndrome and Dementia. Wischer was last seen Monday, Dec. 19, at Walmart in Fort Wright driving a black 2001 Jeep Cherokee with Kentucky license plates 582-DJP.
