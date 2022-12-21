CASA of West Texas seeking volunteers

CASA of West Texas is looking for volunteers to become advocates for foster kids, a press release detailed.

The number of volunteers has dropped across West Texas, and if there are not enough volunteers to help, then “there will be kids in foster care that slip thru the cracks,” says Ariel Sanchez of CASA West Texas.

Sanchez goes on to say that CPS is overloaded, and they don’t have the time to get things done, which means kids in the system get pushed to the side and fall thru the cracks.

The need for volunteers for these kids is essential year-round, and recruiting volunteers never stops for CASA.

CASA Volunteers are trained and court-appointed to ensure that each child’s needs remain a priority in an over-burdened child welfare system. These children have been removed from their homes and community, and many may be placed far outside their communities.

Even once they get placed, the foster child can be moved from home to home or placement, which can cause a lot of chaos in a young child’s life. A CASA volunteer makes sure the kid’s needs are being met. They get to know and connect with the child and ensure they do not fall thru the cracks.

If you want to become a volunteer, CASA of West Texas urges you to reach out to them. They need advocates to serve seven counties: Midland, Howard, Dawson, Gaines, Andrews, Martin and Glasscock.

Training for volunteers will start 5:30 p.m to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 7 until March 21. There will be one training session on Feb. 25 and Feb. 27. Volunteers must be at least 21 years of age, pass a series of FBI background checks, complete an online application, and do an in-person interview.

To become a volunteer, visit tinyurl.com/26s2s39x.