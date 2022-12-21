ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

Sippin’ on the South Plains: Idalou Harvest

LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares more about Idalou Harvest. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk about the High Plains wine industry that will air every weekend from now until January 1 on KLBK.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Have You Tried These Lubbock Made Spirits?

Whether you are looking for a last-minute gift, or a a spirit to use for your next party’s signature cocktail, there are so many great options out there. But did you know there is a Lubbock distillery that you can buy both vodka and rum from?. If you’ve been...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Two seriously injured in central Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night. Officers were called to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Ave. Q. Police say a third person suffered moderate injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. This...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

3 injured in Central Lubbock crash late Friday evening, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision in Central Lubbock late Friday evening. According to a press release from LPD, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Avenue Q. LPD said...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While information is sparse at this time, LPD was able to confirm that the SWAT callout has ended and a subject has been taken into custody. LPD could not provide details on the subject or the charges that justified their arrest; however, LPD advised that the Anti-Gang Unit was initially investigating and requested SWAT to assist with taking the subject into custody.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

One man & 7 Top Gang Fugitives Wanted in Lubbock During December

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating a man. 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Jr. is currently wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office for a Felony Warrant for Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information. That does mean that Lopez had information that did not belong to him.
LUBBOCK, TX
KLTV

Server robot in Lubbock to ease stress off servers during labor shortages

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sanctuary Bar & Café has been struggling to find waiters and waitresses during the labor shortage, putting more stress on the servers who are working. Rosie the server robot is at the Sanctuary Bar & Café on 82nd and Slide. The robot will soon take food and drinks to anyone in the V.I.P. section. The Front of House Operations Manager, Tiffany Teschner, says Customers will be able to sit down and order from an iPad.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 vehicle crash on 98th leaves 2 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash on 98th Street near Avenue P that left two people injured. LPD was dispatched at 8:58 p.m. Minor and moderate injuries are reported. It’s not known at this time if either or both of the injured parties...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Once homeless woman gets new home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tina Valdez used to spend her nights on the streets of Lubbock, not knowing where she would lay her head for the night. Valdez says losing her children was the final straw. She knew it was time to turn her life around. “Before you can fix...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Talk 1340

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy