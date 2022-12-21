Made it trough the blizzard of 78. That was enough for me. Dog and I can hang inside and stay warm and dry. I put a couple of potty pads down for him. Do what ever it takes to keep us warm and dry
snow accumulation isn't what everyone should be focused on. The frigid temperatures along with windchill are what we should be aware of. The system starts with rain, which then will freeze instantly on power lines and trees, then snow on the already heavy power lines and tree branches. There will be many ppl without power. everyone please prepare
My friend went into labor during the 1978 Storm. Her husband delivered thier child, as the Ambulance could not get there till 3 hours after she delivered..With this being her 1st child it was something you never forget. MI had the worst storm ever, hope everyone stays safe during this one. Merry Christmas!!.
