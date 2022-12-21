ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

247Sports

Former Indiana QB Jack Tuttle breaks down why he committed to Michigan

Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle announced earlier in the week that he will spend his final college season at Michigan and broke down why he chose the Wolverines. We’ve been watching Tuttle since his sophomore year in high school when he prepped at San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills. He was selected to the Elite 11 the summer before his senior year and then combined with former Ohio State and current New Orleans Saints wide out Chris Olave to form one of the nation’s most explosive one-two punches.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Hoosier Newsstand, December 23

We begin with online coverage of the Indiana men's basketball and football programs:. Indiana has another chance to smooth things out: Kokomo Tribune. The Hoosiers look for a repeat performance from Jalen Hood-Schifino against Kennesaw State: Sports Naut. Tom Allen breaks down all 16 signees: Peegs.com. Indiana and Rutgers face...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Everything Mike Woodson said postgame: Kennesaw State

Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters following his team's 69-55 home win over Kennesaw State. Q – On Tamar Bates' performance the past couple of games…. MIKE WOODSON: Well, I mean, guys are going to have to step up....
KENNESAW, GA
247Sports

Ex-USC, Pittsburgh QB Kedon Slovis transferring to BYU

Former Pittsburgh and USC quarterback Kedon Slovis will transfer to BYU. Slovis’ decision comes on the heels of BYU star Jaren Hall announcing that he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Slovis started his collegiate career with USC before transferring to Pitt last offseason as the Trojans underwent a regime change with the arrival of former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley.
PROVO, UT
thedailyhoosier.com

Trayce Jackson-Davis not playing against Kennesaw State, Geronimo to return

Indiana’s leading scorer and rebounder will miss his second straight game. Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis will not play against Kennesaw State on Friday evening for “precautionary reasons.”. Jackson-Davis also missed Indiana’s Tuesday game against Elon. He has been dealing with a lower back issue since a November game...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Signing Day: Evaluating USC's 2023 OL signees against top national, Pac-12 programs

The not-even-remotely-secret sauce that powered USC’s spectacular turnaround from a 4-8 team to an 11-2 squad and produced a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was the Trojan offensive line. Fueled by the return of Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees, who became an All-American tandem, the Trojans in the trenches protected and pushed their way to the No. 2 offense in the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UNC Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Coming? Who's Going?

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Since the NCAA Transfer Portal opened on Dec. 5, most college programs nationwide have experienced significant personnel turnover. That's certainly been the case for North Carolina footbal. And more movement is expected before the Portal window closes on Jan. 18. We're tracking it all here, profiling those entering and departing the UNC program during this 45-day period.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Ca lands early commitment from '25 RB Jojo Solis

San Bernardino (Calif.) Aquinas sophomore running back Jojo Solis committed earlier today to the Cal Bears. Although it’s pretty early in the recruiting process for Solis being a part of the class of ’25, the talented athlete said he was ready to make his college choice and announced for the Bears this morning.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
247Sports

Signing Day 2022: UCLA football coach Chip Kelly details how Bruins flipped 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon

UCLA football knows it must recruit at an elite level in order to compete once the Bruins jump to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, and coach Chip Kelly might just have something going in Westwood for the 2023 cycle. The Bruins own the No. 38 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle as of Thursday, but it's highlighted by one of the most talented signees in program history after 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA's 2023 Recruiting Class Jumps Into the Top 25

With the commitment of five-star quarterback Dante Moore, UCLA's 2023 recruiting class has vaulted up the class rankings. The 247Sports' overall rankings that combines both high school and transfer recruiting now has UCLA ranked the No. 24th class in the nation (GO HERE). That reflected a pretty dramatic jump of 21 points, being ranked No. 45 before Moore's commitment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
