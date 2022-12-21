Read full article on original website
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenNashville, IN
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsBloomington, IN
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBloomington, IN
Indiana witness says triangle-shaped object flew over at treetop levelRoger MarshBloomington, IN
Former Indiana QB Jack Tuttle breaks down why he committed to Michigan
Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle announced earlier in the week that he will spend his final college season at Michigan and broke down why he chose the Wolverines. We’ve been watching Tuttle since his sophomore year in high school when he prepped at San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills. He was selected to the Elite 11 the summer before his senior year and then combined with former Ohio State and current New Orleans Saints wide out Chris Olave to form one of the nation’s most explosive one-two punches.
Hoosier Newsstand, December 23
We begin with online coverage of the Indiana men's basketball and football programs:. Indiana has another chance to smooth things out: Kokomo Tribune. The Hoosiers look for a repeat performance from Jalen Hood-Schifino against Kennesaw State: Sports Naut. Tom Allen breaks down all 16 signees: Peegs.com. Indiana and Rutgers face...
Recap: Tamar Bates' 19 points helps No. 18 Indiana hold off Kennesaw State, 69-55
A chilly night in Bloomington seemingly manifested into No. 18 Indiana's (10-3) narrow win over Kennesaw State, 69-55, on Friday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The two teams were tied 27-27 at halftime, but a strong final eight minutes allowed the Hoosiers to enter their 12-day holiday break on a high note.
Everything Mike Woodson said postgame: Kennesaw State
Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters following his team's 69-55 home win over Kennesaw State. Q – On Tamar Bates' performance the past couple of games…. MIKE WOODSON: Well, I mean, guys are going to have to step up....
Ex-USC, Pittsburgh QB Kedon Slovis transferring to BYU
Former Pittsburgh and USC quarterback Kedon Slovis will transfer to BYU. Slovis’ decision comes on the heels of BYU star Jaren Hall announcing that he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Slovis started his collegiate career with USC before transferring to Pitt last offseason as the Trojans underwent a regime change with the arrival of former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley.
Indiana football: Tom Allen breaks down all 16 signees during 2023 early signing day
The Indiana football program inked 16 signees to its 2023 signing class Wednesday for the start of the early signing period. Eleven of the signees are high school recruits, three of the signees are transfers from other FBS teams, and two of the signees are junior college transfers. As Indiana's...
UCLA Recruiting -- Where it Currently Stands and the Buzz
Well, that was a whirlwind, right? The last week or so saw UCLA get a commitment from five-star 2023 quarterback Dante Moore, flipping him from Oregon, while also getting.
thedailyhoosier.com
Trayce Jackson-Davis not playing against Kennesaw State, Geronimo to return
Indiana’s leading scorer and rebounder will miss his second straight game. Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis will not play against Kennesaw State on Friday evening for “precautionary reasons.”. Jackson-Davis also missed Indiana’s Tuesday game against Elon. He has been dealing with a lower back issue since a November game...
247Sports
Signing Day: Evaluating USC's 2023 OL signees against top national, Pac-12 programs
The not-even-remotely-secret sauce that powered USC’s spectacular turnaround from a 4-8 team to an 11-2 squad and produced a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was the Trojan offensive line. Fueled by the return of Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees, who became an All-American tandem, the Trojans in the trenches protected and pushed their way to the No. 2 offense in the country.
Former Jackson State safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig ready to run with the Buffs
After an impressive two year start to his college career at Jackson State, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig is anxious to test his skills in the Pac-12. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound safety, originally from Birmingham, Ala., announced his intention to follow Deion Sanders to Boulder as a transfer on Wednesday evening...
UNC Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Coming? Who's Going?
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Since the NCAA Transfer Portal opened on Dec. 5, most college programs nationwide have experienced significant personnel turnover. That's certainly been the case for North Carolina footbal. And more movement is expected before the Portal window closes on Jan. 18. We're tracking it all here, profiling those entering and departing the UNC program during this 45-day period.
Ca lands early commitment from '25 RB Jojo Solis
San Bernardino (Calif.) Aquinas sophomore running back Jojo Solis committed earlier today to the Cal Bears. Although it’s pretty early in the recruiting process for Solis being a part of the class of ’25, the talented athlete said he was ready to make his college choice and announced for the Bears this morning.
The Peegs Podcast: The Morning After Kennesaw State
It wasn't pretty, but the Hoosiers managed to pull off a 14-point win over Kennesaw State, and we break down IU's grind-it-out victory over a scrappy Owls club.
247Sports
Travis Hunter to Colorado: Deion Sanders lands top-ranked transfer on Signing Day, media reacts
Hunter was the top-ranked player in the 2022 recruiting cycle and flipped to Jackson State from FSU during the early signing period last year. Now, he's teaming back up with Sanders after mulling offers from Georgia, USC and Florida, among others. Hunter showed out in his final game at Jackson...
Travis Hunter's Colorado transfer, reuniting Deion Sanders with portal's No. 1 player, makes media take note
"I'm officially a Buffalo," Hunter said during the video announcement, while wearing a CU hat. "Anyways, y'all know what time is going on, y'all know what time it is, man: Prime Time. And I'm a part of that Louis (Vuitton) bag." Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football,...
Coach TV: Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson Kennesaw State postgame
Watch and listen to what IU head coach Mike Woodson had to say following Indiana's win over Kennesaw State.
Signing Day 2022: UCLA football coach Chip Kelly details how Bruins flipped 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon
UCLA football knows it must recruit at an elite level in order to compete once the Bruins jump to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, and coach Chip Kelly might just have something going in Westwood for the 2023 cycle. The Bruins own the No. 38 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle as of Thursday, but it's highlighted by one of the most talented signees in program history after 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon.
Long Beach Poly Football Hosts Signing Day For Daylen Austin, Dom Lolesio
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. Long Beach Poly’s football...
UCLA's 2023 Recruiting Class Jumps Into the Top 25
With the commitment of five-star quarterback Dante Moore, UCLA's 2023 recruiting class has vaulted up the class rankings. The 247Sports' overall rankings that combines both high school and transfer recruiting now has UCLA ranked the No. 24th class in the nation (GO HERE). That reflected a pretty dramatic jump of 21 points, being ranked No. 45 before Moore's commitment.
Football: Millikan’s Myles Jackson, Nygel Osborne Sign NLI’s on Early Signing Day
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. A pair of Millikan Rams made their college commitments official on Wednesday afternoon, as quarterback Myles Jackson and running back Nygel Osborne signed their National Letters of Intent (NLI) during the first day of the early signing period.
247Sports
