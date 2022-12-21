ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomorrowland Is Returning to Brazil in 2023

By Katie Bain
 3 days ago

Tomorrowland is returning to Brazil in 2023. The Belgium-based dance festival will happen Oct. 12-14, 2023, in Parque Maeda in Itu, a municipality of São Paulo.

This expansion marks Tomorrowland’s return to Brazil after a seven-year hiatus, as the fest also happened at the same site in 2015 and 2016, drawing roughly 150,000 attendees each year. “In addition to its grandeur as an event, the importance of Tomorrowland is reflected in actions aimed at the city and the local community,” Itu mayor Guilherme Gazzol said in a statement. “We are proud to host this world-renowned festival in Itu, a historical tourist city.”

With this return to Brazil, the Tomorrowland brand officially has four major events on the 2023 calendar, with the company hosting a one-day show in Mexico, CORE, on Jan. 14, 2023, in Tulum. This show will focus on the underground house and techno heard on the flagship Tomorrowland festival’s CORE stage, and include sets from Maceo Plex, Nina Kraviz, Channel Tres and more.

From March 18 to 25, Tomorrowland hosts its winter event at the Alpe d’ Huez ski resort in the French Alps. The lineup for this show is yet to be announced. The flagship Tomorrowland festival will then return to its longtime home of Boom, Belgium, over two weekends: July 21 – 23 and July 28 – 30, 2023. (For the first and only time, three weekends of Tomorrowland happened in 2022 as the festival attempted to recoup financial losses incurred during the pandemic.)

The company will then round out its year in South America, with its Brazilian event expected to again draw 150,000 attendees. The lineup for this show has yet to be announced.

Billboard

Billboard

