Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Get To Know: Oregon OL Signee George Silva
Oregon has received a signed letter of intent from La Habra, Cali. (Fullerton College) native Georgia Silva. Laloulu is the only junior college signee joining the Ducks on Wednesday. Here's all you need to know about this exciting young prospect. Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 295 pounds. Projected Position: Offensive tackle. 247Sports Composite...
Emerald Media
Oregon adds kicker Grant Meadors to 2023 recruit class
When Camden Lewis eventually leaves the Oregon football team, Grant Meadors will be the next big leg for the Ducks. Meadors is a kicker out of Bakersfield, Calif., and is the No. 9 kicker in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports. Meadors just helped Liberty High School top off...
fishduck.com
Oregon Ducks Football: Signing Day Superlatives
Signing day was a HUGE success for Dan Lanning and Oregon Ducks football. As our own Charles Fischer chatted about just yesterday, this easily could be one of the best first-year head coach’s recruiting classes ever with how many big swings Lanning took in the past few weeks. Well, those swings have certainly paid off.
Emerald Media
Oregon adds huge defensive presence with Blake Purchase
The No. 1 player in the state of Colorado is headed to Eugene next season. Blake Purchase officially signed with the Ducks as National Signing Day came to a close. Purchase is a four-star linebacker from Englewood, Colorado. He played at Cherry Creek High School, which just won its fourth straight 5A State Championship.
Emerald Media
Oregon lands transfer from Ajani Cornelius
From Rhode Island University to the University of Oregon, Ajani Cornelius has found his next home. Cornelius entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Rhode Island and will come to Eugene in 2023. He was originally part of the 2020 recruit class and is listed as one of the...
Oregon State lands heralded Nevada offensive lineman Grant Starck
Oregon State added to its early signing day bounty Thursday when the Beavers landed Nevada offensive tackle Grant Starck from the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 292-pound Starck, a Thurston High grad, started all 12 games this past season for Nevada at left tackle. He earned all-Mountain West honorable mention honors.
Signing Day 2022: UCLA football coach Chip Kelly details how Bruins flipped 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon
UCLA football knows it must recruit at an elite level in order to compete once the Bruins jump to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, and coach Chip Kelly might just have something going in Westwood for the 2023 cycle. The Bruins own the No. 38 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle as of Thursday, but it's highlighted by one of the most talented signees in program history after 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon.
Emerald Media
Johnny Bowens III commits and signs with Oregon
“For the next three to four years, I’m going to be taking my talents to Oregon University,” Johnny Bowens III said in his commitment video. Surely he meant the University of Oregon, but the focus of the video should be Bowens’ excitement to join Dan Lanning and the Ducks in 2023.
Emerald Media
Oregon lands huge commitment from Jurrion Dickey
When Jurrion Dickey delayed his signing announcement on Wednesday night, Duck fans everywhere held their breath. But late Wednesday night, as National Signing Day came to a close, Dickey capitalized a historic day for Oregon football by signing with the Ducks. Dickey is a 6-foot-3 210 pound wide receiver from...
Breaking: 5-Star Peyton Bowen Flips Decision Day After Commitment
A day after flipping his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon, Peyton Bowen revealed a new decision. On Thursday, the five-star recruit shocked the college football world again by committing to Oklahoma. Bowen apologized for how he handled the process but asked everyone to "respect my decision." "As I reflect...
kcfmradio.com
Beavers Free Throw Win; Duck Women Fall to Ohio St.; Nix Staying in Duck Uniform
The Oregon State Beavers had a tight game against Denver last night at Gill coliseum. The Beavers shot poorly from the field but made up for it on the free throw line making 19 of 24. Foul trouble ultimately lost Denver the game with the Beavers only shooting under 35 percent from inside the arc and 26.7 percent from the 3 point range. Glenn Taylor Jr. was the leading scorer for the Beavers with 12.
Emergency Dam Podcast: DJ Uiagalelei Set to Transfer to Oregon State
This episode of the Dam Podcast airs live on Friday, December 23rd at 8:00 pm PT. BeaverBlitz senior writer/editor Carter Bahns is back behind the microphone and camera for another episode of the Dam Podcast, streaming live on YouTube and any time on your favorite podcast app. On today’s emergency...
kezi.com
Winter storm causes crashes, closures, delays
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- Thursday night’s freezing rain left a layer of ice across the valley, turning roads into skating rinks and causing numerous crashes while closing several services. Residents are advised to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary until about Noon on Friday, when slightly warmer weather is expected to melt the ice.
KVAL
Eugene Police: Wanted Springfield man arrested 'on downward departure'
EUGENE, Ore. — A Springfield man was arrested this week in Eugene after attempting to elude police, the Eugene Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, two EPD Street Crimes Unit officers conducting a patrol check in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area spotted a Honda Accord in a 'no parking' zone with a person in the driver’s seat.
kezi.com
Eugene declares ice emergency due to frozen streets
EUGENE, Ore. -- The city of Eugene declared an ice emergency Thursday night due to freezing rain creating a layer of ice over most roadways, drastically reducing traction. Residents are urged to avoid traveling if at all possible. In addition, all vehicles are to be removed as soon as possible from designated emergency routes so that de-icing vehicles can work to unfreeze the roads. Typically, emergency routes are collectors, arterial roads, and bus routes, according to Eugene public works. The city of Eugene has the authority to tow vehicles parked in such routes.
eugeneweekly.com
‘Not a Very Just System’
“They were most definitely in the wrong and they know it,” says Claudia Harrelson, the mother of Alex Harrelson who was beaten in September by several Cottage Grove police officers. Alex Harrelson lost two teeth in the incident. She continues. “They should receive consequences for their abuse of power....
kezi.com
Suspected medical emergency leads to fatal crash, deputies say
WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- A person is dead after possibly suffering from a medical event just before crashing their vehicle Monday night, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies heard a report of a crash on Tiki Lane just off Deerhorn Road at about 7:30 p.m. on December 19. Deputies said they discovered that a Jeep Grand Cherokee had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding paramedics, the LCSO said.
kezi.com
Man hit by car after walking into traffic, Eugene police report
EUGENE, Ore. – Traffic was slowed on Coburg Road Tuesday night after a man was hit by a car and thrown under another stopped vehicle, Eugene police said. Eugene Police Department said officers and Eugene Springfield Fire responded to a reported crash on Coburg Road and Oakmont Way at about 8:36 p.m. on December 20. Police said they arrived to find a 56-year-old man had been struck by an SUV and was under a second vehicle, which fortunately had been stopped in the center lane. Police clarified that the second vehicle had not struck the man. Police said that while officers helped with traffic and conducted an investigation of the incident, the man was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
kezi.com
Early-morning house fire in West Eugene under investigation
EUGENE, Ore. -- A house fire is under investigation Tuesday after causing some serious damage to the house and its garage. Eugene Springfield Fire was called to a home on Taney Street in West Eugene just after 3 a.m. on December 21 when residents reported smelling smoke in the home. According to firefighters, neighbors had noticed the fire was coming from the garage. Although the fire was intense, fire crews were able to extinguish it about 12 minutes after they arrived, according to the battalion chief at the scene.
247Sports
67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0