Ben McAdoo Talks Run Struggles vs Steelers, Darnold 'Taking a Step' + More

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo previews this week's game vs Detroit.

Run game struggles last week

"Yeah, obviously not our best day rushing the football. First things first, you got to give credit to the Steelers. They came out ready to play. Each game is its own deal. It's its own case study. They came out and won a lot of the one-on-one matchups. It was tough sledding in the run game. With that being said though, we showed some character. We kept fighting throughout the course of the game and we were in a position there to make a run at the end."

Passing game

"I do know that Sam [Darnold] took a step last week. That was good to see. He looked like he was playing with some pretty good confidence out there and our pass game took a step which was nice to see some plays down the field."

Pittsburgh loading up the box

"I think all year we really see a bunch of people in the box. That's something that's not new to us. Every team we play is going to find a way to get an extra hat in the box verse the way we play. I need to do a better job finding angles for us."

Detroit's defense

"They're a young, hard-charging group. They play hard, they run downhill. They like to hit the gaps. They kind of reflect their head coach and their coaching staff. They play with a lot of energy and enthusiasm. They try to play one-on-one football, so we'll be challenged whether it's upfront or on the perimeter. Third down they like to play a lot of man-to-man, so it'll be a good test for us."

Detroit's season turning around

"Really, I think you take the first half of the season and throw it out the window. I think they were just searching for ways to win games and recently they found that. They're playing good team football and I think they kind of settled down a little bit. They're a young team that's coming into their own and finding ways to win games

