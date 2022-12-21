Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 20:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon; West Cameron HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 21 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, until noon CST today. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, from 8 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clarke by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 14:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Adams; Attala; Bolivar; Carroll; Choctaw; Claiborne; Clarke; Clay; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Jasper; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Kemper; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Leake; Leflore; Lincoln; Lowndes; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Rankin; Scott; Sharkey; Simpson; Smith; Sunflower; Warren; Washington; Webster; Winston; Yazoo HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing through Sunday morning, with low temperatures tonight in the teens in most areas. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and central and south Mississippi. * WHEN...Through 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...A prolonged period of subfreezing temperatures may cause pipes to burst and water main breaks to occur. In areas of north-central Mississippi in particular, damage to exposed pipes and water main breaks are expected. Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills will result in hypothermia and become life- threatening to those with prolonged exposure or without access to adequate warmth.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, North St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 14:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; North St. Louis WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SUNDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...In Minnesota, North St. Louis, Central St. Louis and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band and the Bois Forte Band, Nett Lake and, Lake Vermilion areas. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 15:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
