ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills Create 'Contingency Plan' for Josh Allen Snow Game at Bears

By Mike Fisher
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QnmcP_0jqJdC1M00

"We always try and make sure we’ve got those contingency plans,'' Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey says as Buffalo readies to blow into Chicago.

Buffalo is no stranger to NFL "contingency plans.''

But this particular plan isn't about "Buffalo.'' It's about "Chicago'' ... where the Buffalo Bills play as they try to improve on their 11-3 record and stay in the top spot in the AFC while beating the Bears on Saturday.

"We always try and make sure we’ve got those contingency plans,'' Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said .

And ... this particular plan isn't about "travel'' or "safety,'' two issues that have popped up this year on the Bills' sometimes-snowy schedule. This is more about  a "contingency plan" that is a game plan. ...

A game plan designed to help the Josh Allen-led offense deal with the conditions in the "Windy City,'' which might include something called a "bomb cyclone storm .''

Really, then, two different game plans.

There are a lot of things about the Bills' on-field performance that might seem to make them almost weather-proof. Maybe part of that is the fact they are quite familiar with dealing with the elements, as they most recently demonstrated last Saturday when in tough weather conditions Allen still tossed four TD passes against the Miami Dolphins through cold and snow flurries and won 32-29 on a Tyler Bass field goal in the elements.

Allen was talking about the idea of a domed stadium on Buffalo (which he's opposed to) when he recently discussed those elements.

"It's football, man. It's football weather," Allen said . "We love what we do. ... It's cold for us. It's cold for them. There's snow for us. There's snow for them."

And so it will be in Chicago. Bad weather for the Bears. Bad weather for the Bills - with a Buffalo plan to make it work in the visitor's favor.

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
The Comeback

Real reason Tua Tagovailoa missed Pro Bowl revealed

There were no shortage of Pro Bowl snubs after the game’s initial rosters were released on Wednesday, but there might not be one bigger than Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who missed the Pro Bowl despite a ton of support from the fans. Tua Tagovailoa led the entire NFL in fan voting, but he Read more... The post Real reason Tua Tagovailoa missed Pro Bowl revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to major Russell Wilson change

Quarterback Russell Wilson was a full participant in practice with the Denver Broncos this week after clearing concussion protocols. “Broncos Country, let’s ride!” has been the QB’s catchphrase since he arrived in Denver via a Broncos trade with his former team, the Seattle Seahawks. The trade has probably gone differently than what the Broncos and Wilson had envisioned. And on Thursday, he noticeably scrapped his newfound phrase this week during his media availability after returning to practice.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Discussed NFL Return With 1 Team

It wouldn't be an NFL season without Rob Gronkowski discussing a potential return. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end retired from the NFL for a second time back in June and made it sound like he was done for good. Still, it didn't stop him...
TAMPA, FL
Golf Digest

Patrick Mahomes (AKA Santa Claus) hooked up the entire Chiefs O-line with custom clubs for Christmas

The glimmering climax of the holiday season is almost upon us. The menorah is lit up like a Topgolf on a Friday night. Santa is putting his final touches on the Spotify playlist for the sleigh. Cash registers are ting-ting-ting-a-ling, offices are closing, and all across the world people are sitting in airports trying to figure out how to explain their new tattoos to their parents. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, or at the very least something approximating it. Just ask Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who embraced the gift of giving this Christmas, surprising his entire O-Line with custom Taylormade golf sets.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Detroit Sports Nation

Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears-Bills tickets as low as $6 for Saturday's game

If you haven't had the chance to visit Soldier Field to attend a Bears game, Saturday's contest against the Bills provides the easiest chance to do so. According to Kate Chappell, a reporter for NBC Chicago, on her Instagram story, tickets on Ticketmaster for the game are selling for as low as $6. An additional search proves tickets as low as $10.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Reveals Her Christmas Wish

The Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year - but will have to get through a crowded AFC. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals aren't going anywhere as the playoffs draw near. Before that, though, the Chiefs will have to get through three more regular season games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WGR550

Four Bills players voted to Pro Bowl

The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday four players have been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl set to take place this season at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sal Capaccio has more details:
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Bills get an added boost for matchup against Bears

The Buffalo Bills will have an added boost against the Chicago Bears this weekend. Buffalo announced on Friday that wide receiver Cole Beasley has been elevated from the practice squad for the game against Chicago. Defensive end Kingsley Jonathan was also elevated from the practice squad. Beasley, who played three...
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report shares how a Bill Belichick-Patriots divorce might happen

The New England Patriots suffered arguably their most embarrassing loss of the Bill Belichick era on Sunday, which only amplified the rumblings that the head coach may not be in his current position much longer. But would Patriots owner Robert Kraft ever fire him? Kraft had to have been disgusted while watching his team’s incomprehensible... The post Report shares how a Bill Belichick-Patriots divorce might happen appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Daniel Snyder gets huge offers for Washington Commanders

When embattled team owner Daniel Snyder began preliminary work to sell the Washington Commanders, some NFL insiders hatched a theory. They believed that Snyder had set his reported asking price so high, $7 billion, that he could later stand down and refuse to sell, saying he’d not gotten the price he wanted. That would then force a vote by NFL team owners to make him sell the team.
WASHINGTON, DC
104.5 The Team

Spotted in Syracuse! Upstate NY Sports Fans React to Bills’ Courtside Cameo

As the Orange took the floor against Pittsburgh at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, a few notable ticket-holders made their way to their seats. One of those people was Adam Weitsman, the Syracuse superfan, who parked himself in one of his courtside seats to root on the Orange in their conference home opener. Seated next to him, however, were a few faces that Upstate New York sports fans were quick to recognize.
SYRACUSE, NY
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy