Peyton Bowen Signs With Oregon

By Bryan Driskell
 3 days ago

Former Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen has signed with Oregon

In a stunning turn of events, five-star safety Peyton Bowen has signed with Oregon. Bowen had been committed to Notre Dame for almost a year, and as of last night reports were he was telling fellow Irish commits he was coming.

Today, however, things changed and Bowen decided to instead sign with Oregon. He did so after initially picking up a Notre Dame hat and putting it on his head, before putting it down and then putting an Oregon hat on.

Bowen is a very talented player but the manner in which this went down is troubling. For months it was considered a Notre Dame vs Oklahoma battle. Irish Breakdown reported last week that Oregon came in with a big NIL offer, which Bowen denied. But instead of picking either Notre Dame or Oklahoma, he ultimately signed with Oregon.

