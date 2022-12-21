Peyton Bowen Signs With Oregon

Former Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen has signed with Oregon

In a stunning turn of events, five-star safety Peyton Bowen has signed with Oregon. Bowen had been committed to Notre Dame for almost a year, and as of last night reports were he was telling fellow Irish commits he was coming.

Today, however, things changed and Bowen decided to instead sign with Oregon. He did so after initially picking up a Notre Dame hat and putting it on his head, before putting it down and then putting an Oregon hat on.

Bowen is a very talented player but the manner in which this went down is troubling. For months it was considered a Notre Dame vs Oklahoma battle. Irish Breakdown reported last week that Oregon came in with a big NIL offer, which Bowen denied. But instead of picking either Notre Dame or Oklahoma, he ultimately signed with Oregon.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter