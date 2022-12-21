ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Daily Cardinal

Fickell takes Badgers for a spin in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The Wisconsin Badgers (6-6, 4-5) will face the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5, 4-5) on Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. With new-look depth charts due to transfers and draft declarations, the teams will meet at Chase Field, home of MLB’s Arizona Diamondbacks, to conclude their disappointing 2022 campaigns.
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Agnes Lorraine Ellis

Agnes Lorraine Ellis, age 93, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville, Wisconsin. She was born in Rutland Township to Elmer and Hannah (Anderson) Hanson on April 20, 1929. She attended Hillcrest Country School and graduated from Stoughton High School in 1946. Lorraine married Marvin...
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures

‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work. ‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
SportsGrid

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State Betting Preview and Insights

Two Power Five programs are set to collide in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, with the Wisconsin Badgers taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Last year’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl saw the Minnesota Golden Gophers handle the West Virginia Mountaineers in a tight, low-scoring affair. This bowl series has been played annually since 1989.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Gets Crystal Ball For 6’5″ QB From Texas

Luke Fickell has been showing his recruiting prowess in the first months as the head coach of the Badgers. The 2023 class is looking great despite Fickell getting a very late start. This should make Badgers’ fans very excited about future recruiting classes. If Fickell can do this in a month, imagine what he can do when given the full amount of time to recruit. Fickell could pick up a huge recruit for 2024 this week. Wisconsin gets a crystal ball for QB Mabrey Mettauer.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin target, 4-star QB out of Texas, sets Christmas Eve commitment

Wisconsin target Mabrey Mettauer, a 4-star QB out of Texas, has set Christmas Eve as his commitment date. Mettauer has been a Wisconsin target for a while now, first being offered by former coach Paul Chryst. Mettauer announced earlier in December that he was re-offered by the new Wisconsin coaching staff under Luke Fickell.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
nbc15.com

Some Wisconsin health clinics announce weather-related closures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Wisconsin health systems announced weather-related closures for Thursday night and Friday amid the heavy snow and frigid temperatures. All UW Health hospitals and clinics are set to remain operating Friday. According to the health system, it has worked to convert in-person appointments Friday to telehealth visits when possible. Patients who have questions about their appointments should call their clinic or use MyChart to contact their provider.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘This is a very unique situation:’ City of Madison extends deadline to remove snow and ice amid winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in at least ten years, the City of Madison has extended the deadline to clear snow and ice off sidewalks surrounding homes until Sunday at 12 p.m. due to the winter storm. “This is a very unique situation,” city housing inspection supervisor JoseMaria Donoso said. “We don’t want people to go outside to...
MADISON, WI
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Janesville

Searching For the highest quality hospital perfect in the Janesville region, you are in the exact place. In this post, I’ll provide a few highest quality hospital , that are located in the Janesville. You will get a address, Support Number, Web Page info, average people reviews, and also...
JANESVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man who took cash from victim suffering ‘medical event’ at a Wisconsin Kwik Trip arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for theft at a southcentral Wisconsin Kwik Trip after allegedly taking money from a customer suffering from a ‘medical event.’. A release from the Madison Police Department states that officers were dispatched to a Kwik Trip around 1:10 p.m. on December 9 for a report of a customer who was experiencing a ‘significant medical event’ after withdrawing money from an ATM.
MADISON, WI

