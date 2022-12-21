Read full article on original website
Daily Cardinal
Fickell takes Badgers for a spin in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
The Wisconsin Badgers (6-6, 4-5) will face the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5, 4-5) on Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. With new-look depth charts due to transfers and draft declarations, the teams will meet at Chase Field, home of MLB’s Arizona Diamondbacks, to conclude their disappointing 2022 campaigns.
stoughtonnews.com
Agnes Lorraine Ellis
Agnes Lorraine Ellis, age 93, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville, Wisconsin. She was born in Rutland Township to Elmer and Hannah (Anderson) Hanson on April 20, 1929. She attended Hillcrest Country School and graduated from Stoughton High School in 1946. Lorraine married Marvin...
nbc15.com
Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures
‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work. ‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing...
SportsGrid
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State Betting Preview and Insights
Two Power Five programs are set to collide in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, with the Wisconsin Badgers taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Last year’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl saw the Minnesota Golden Gophers handle the West Virginia Mountaineers in a tight, low-scoring affair. This bowl series has been played annually since 1989.
Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell and Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck trade jabs over recruit
New Wisconsin football head coach Luke Fickell and Minnesota football head coach P.J. Fleck traded words over a recruit on early national signing day. The dispute between the two head coaches came from the recruitment of a new Minnesota football signee, three-star defensive lineman Martin Owusu who had been committed to the Golden Gophers since May of 2022.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Gets Crystal Ball For 6’5″ QB From Texas
Luke Fickell has been showing his recruiting prowess in the first months as the head coach of the Badgers. The 2023 class is looking great despite Fickell getting a very late start. This should make Badgers’ fans very excited about future recruiting classes. If Fickell can do this in a month, imagine what he can do when given the full amount of time to recruit. Fickell could pick up a huge recruit for 2024 this week. Wisconsin gets a crystal ball for QB Mabrey Mettauer.
Wisconsin football: Recruiting and transfer portal updates (12/23)
An overview of all of the recruiting and transfer portal news for the Wisconsin Badgers over the past seven days.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin target, 4-star QB out of Texas, sets Christmas Eve commitment
Wisconsin target Mabrey Mettauer, a 4-star QB out of Texas, has set Christmas Eve as his commitment date. Mettauer has been a Wisconsin target for a while now, first being offered by former coach Paul Chryst. Mettauer announced earlier in December that he was re-offered by the new Wisconsin coaching staff under Luke Fickell.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
nbc15.com
Some Wisconsin health clinics announce weather-related closures
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Wisconsin health systems announced weather-related closures for Thursday night and Friday amid the heavy snow and frigid temperatures. All UW Health hospitals and clinics are set to remain operating Friday. According to the health system, it has worked to convert in-person appointments Friday to telehealth visits when possible. Patients who have questions about their appointments should call their clinic or use MyChart to contact their provider.
‘This is a very unique situation:’ City of Madison extends deadline to remove snow and ice amid winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in at least ten years, the City of Madison has extended the deadline to clear snow and ice off sidewalks surrounding homes until Sunday at 12 p.m. due to the winter storm. “This is a very unique situation,” city housing inspection supervisor JoseMaria Donoso said. “We don’t want people to go outside to...
Body of woman who fell into ice-covered Rock River north of Beloit found, sheriff’s office says
BELOIT, Wis. — First responders have recovered the body of a 57-year-old woman who fell into the Rock River north of Beloit on Friday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. Rescuers were called to the area of the 6500 block of South Edgewater Drive in the town of Rock around 11:45 a.m. after the woman fell through the ice and...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
See live traffic conditions in the Madison area as powerful storm delivers opening salvo of snow
The opening salvo of snow from a powerful, days-long storm system was keeping road crews and law enforcement busy across Wisconsin on Thursday morning. The state road conditions map shows crashes and blockages on Wisconsin’s major highways. A winter storm warning is in effect for all of Wisconsin through...
Man hospitalized after t-bone crash on Madison’s near east side
Madison police say a 54-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a crash on E. Johnson St. Tuesday afternoon.
Woman who died in crash on Madison’s southwest side identified
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month. In a news release Thursday evening, the medical examiner’s office said Isabel Brings, 20, of Verona, died in the Dec. 4 crash on South Pleasant View Road near Flagstone Drive. Brings died at the scene;...
UW Health moving forward with plans for new surgery center on east side
Officials at UW Health say they are getting approval to move forward with plans to add a new surgery center on Madison's east side.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Janesville
Searching For the highest quality hospital perfect in the Janesville region, you are in the exact place. In this post, I’ll provide a few highest quality hospital , that are located in the Janesville. You will get a address, Support Number, Web Page info, average people reviews, and also...
Woman taken to hospital after running red light, crashing into another car on west side
Madison Police say one person was taken to the hospital after she ran a red light and crashed into another car on the city's west side Tuesday evening.
wearegreenbay.com
Man who took cash from victim suffering ‘medical event’ at a Wisconsin Kwik Trip arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for theft at a southcentral Wisconsin Kwik Trip after allegedly taking money from a customer suffering from a ‘medical event.’. A release from the Madison Police Department states that officers were dispatched to a Kwik Trip around 1:10 p.m. on December 9 for a report of a customer who was experiencing a ‘significant medical event’ after withdrawing money from an ATM.
Palace Theater in Wisconsin Dells closes curtain for final time
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Palace Theater in the Wisconsin Dells closed its doors for the final time this week. In a statement on its website, the theater announced that the curtains had closed for the final time. “We will forever cherish the wonderful memories of shows, concerts, and special occasions that we created over the past eight years, especially...
