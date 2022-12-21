Read full article on original website
Twitter Files author Taibbi slams Dem congressman after accusation of 'gaslighting' Americans
Twitter Files author Matt Taibbi is responding to Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., who accused him of "gaslighting" Americans with the revelations into Twitter's previous conduct.
Taliban order NGOs to stop women staff from working over 'hijab'
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers ordered all national and international NGOs to stop their women employees from working after "serious complaints" about their dress code, the economy ministry said on Saturday. The notification sent to NGOs, a copy of which was obtained by AFP and confirmed by an economy ministry spokesman, cited "serious complaints regarding the non-observance of the Islamic hijab and other rules and regulations pertaining to the work of females in national and international organisations".
