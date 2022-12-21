Read full article on original website
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Popular food chain opens another new Georgia locationKristen WaltersNewnan, GA
50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent RegionSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
The richest woman in GeorgiaLuay RahilHampton, GA
This is how you protect your pipes when the temperature drops
MARIETTA, Ga. — With temperatures dropping, you need to protect your pipes at home. A lot of homeowners make common mistakes when they realize they have a frozen pipe inside of their home. But Channel 2′s Michele Newell learned that it is so easy to prevent pipes from freezing.
GDOT announces lane closures due to dangerous cold weather conditions
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Georgia Department Of Transportation released a winter weather advisory announcing road closures due to the weather conditions effecting the roads. An arctic blast arrived in north Georgia overnight Thursday, going into Friday. Due to the extreme weather conditions, GDOT closed the I-75 South Metro Express Lanes...
Large tree takes out power for more than 800 Georgia Power customers
DECATUR, Ga. — Pat Callahan woke up before three in the morning Friday to find the electricity in her home was completely off. First, she believed it would only be off for a few hours. As the day stretched on, she tried to find different ways to stay warm.
‘God took care of us:’ Cobb couple unharmed after tree comes crashing through bedroom
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man sitting in a chair in his bedroom narrowly avoided a tree crashing through the roof. It happened at a home on Lake Vista Court in Kennesaw as strong winds moved through Friday morning. We first showed you the damage on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Metro Atlanta homeowner explains steps to protect pipes ahead of cold weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The cold weather heading to metro Atlanta also brings some important advice to keep things flowing at home. Plumbers and other experts suggest several tips ahead of a freeze. Jerome Walker is a homeowner in Fayetteville and told Atlanta News First he always follows...
Widespread Power Outages reported on Friday morning in Northwest Georgia
Georgia Power has reported widespread power outages this morning in Northwest Georgia. As of 6:17 AM, the following are without power:. In Floyd County, 204 customers on Wilkerson Road. 567 customers in the area around Billy Pyle, Burnett Ferry Road, Alto Park, and West End Elementary. 229 customers on Blacks Bluff Road. 161 customers on Big Texas Valley Road near Lavender Creek.
Georgia police officer buys homeless man hotel room, warm meal amid freezing weather: 'act of service'
People are praising the kind act of a Georgia Police Department Officer after he bought a man in need a warm meal and a place to stay the night.
Wind chill watch issued with concerns for hypothermia with arctic blast
ATLANTA — Prepare yourselves for the coldest weather the state has had in almost five years when an arctic blast moves through this week. Big changes are coming Thursday night into Friday with wind chills below zero possible. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says a wind...
Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being canceled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
2 homes catch fire in LaGrange; 3 hospitalized
LaGrange firefighters battled two house fires at the same time. Three people were injured in one fire, with one person still in critical condition.
Arctic Blast, 'Dangerous Temperatures' To Impact Georgia This Week
Here's when you can expect it.
Kemp to declare state of emergency ahead of dangerously cold weather
Remember that scene in “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer” where he’s wandering alone through a righteously windy storm?...
Wind Chill Warning Issued for Northwest Georgia
A Wind Chill Warning has been issued as dangerously cold wind chills (-10 to -20 degrees) are expected this weekend in the following counties: Floyd, Gordon, Polk, Paulding, Bartow, and Chattooga. A wind chill warning has not been issued in Georgia in almost 5 years. . Saturday morning lows will...
Hwy. 54 East closed all directions, Fayetteville reports
City of Fayetteville responds to winter weather-related incidents and conditions — December 23, 2022 — The City of Fayetteville Police, Fire, and Public Services departments have responded to winter weather-related incidents overnight and early Friday morning impacting residents and roadways. The majority of weather-related calls for service include fallen trees and wires down, causing a traffic hazard or the loss of power.
Georgia prepares for freezing weather
The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is working with state partners and communicating with local officials in preparation for the inclement weather headed Georgia’s way this week. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for all 159 counties in Georgia effective Wednesday. The declaration makes state...
Firefighters team up to battle house fire in southeast Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services teamed up with City of Woodstock firefighters to take on a residential structure fire on Coleman’s Landing near River Forest Lane in unincorporated southeast Cherokee County. After the flames were successfully extinguished, firefighters stayed on the scene to see...
Do this now to protect your home from the impending cold snap, save money
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Don’t wait, the time to prepare for this week’s impending cold blast is right now. Sub-freezing temperatures can cause huge problems for your home’s heating and water systems. On a normal day, the technicians at Coolray Heating and Cooling respond to...
Weather Alert: Big chill and possible sleet moving in between now and Christmas
MONROE, GA (Dec. 20, 2022) – Be prepared to bundle up from now until after Christmas – the big chill is on the way. The National Weather Service has issued two alerts for some areas of Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. Special Weather Statement. Bands of...
TIMELINE | When the Georgia chill will set in & when it will be coldest
ATLANTA — Here it comes - a very frosty Christmastime in Georgia. Don't expect much in the way of snow for Christmas, but starting tonight (Thursday, Dec. 22) the temperatures are going to dip a lot lower than most of us are used to. As you look ahead to...
Gwinnett County to turn the waste we flush into fertilizer for the food we grow
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta county is attempting to make it easier for farmers to grow the food you may need. They say a systems upgrade will help them produce fertilizer from county wastewater. Inside a massive building at the Gwinnett County F. Wayne Hill Water...
