Plumber, experts warn of frozen pipes during cold weather

By Rian Bossler
 3 days ago

(WTAJ) — The winter season in Pennsylvania always brings cold weather and low temperatures, which could mean trouble for your pipes if you’re heading out for the holidays.

One thing homeowners never want to see are frozen pipes. It’s a common problem Plumber Roger Jarvis sees this time every year.

“What can happen is, if the pipes really freeze hard they can actually burst and I’ve seen where they burst in multiple locations. Then you might have to replace all the water piping in the house,” Jarvis said.

The bill to replace broken pipes can run in the thousands. Jarvis says to make sure your home doesn’t have any outside drafts in places like a crawl space or basement to avoid frozen pipes.

“Usually it’s drafts of cold air that we find when we find pipes actually frozen. It’s the drafts of cold air actually getting to the pipes,” Jarvis said.

Experts like Consumers Energy Spokesperson Brian Wheeler say those small cracks can lead to a big increase in your energy bill.

“If you imagine a crack around the front door of your house, many of us have old homes, we can live with those sorts of things but that can be the equivalent of if you had a softball size hole in the middle of your door,” Wheeler said.

If you’re worried about gaps a trip to the hardware store should do the trick. Jarvis says that wrapping heat tape on your pipes will help keep them from freezing. He also added letting a faucet drip can help release pressure and prevent them from bursting.

Experts also say to make sure you’re changing your furnace filter out so it can run at full speed, and for every degree, you dial down the thermometer that will save you up to 3% in your bill.

Kathryn Dare
3d ago

Allow for cold water to flow through your indoor pipes to prevent freezing and breakage of those pipes. A slow but steady flow of water.

