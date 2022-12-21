Read full article on original website
footballscoop.com
Sources: Jackson State continues to rebuild post-Deion Sanders, snags rival SWAC coach
Stakes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference arguably have never been higher. T.C. Taylor, the former Jackson State star who just ascended to the head coaching post following Deion Sanders' exit to Colorado, is showing he's serious about keeping the Tigers at the top of the SWAC. Jonathan Bradley, who spent...
ourmshome.com
Mississippi State baseball coming back to Biloxi in 2023
STARKVILLE – For the fourth time in the past six seasons, college baseball perennial national power Mississippi State will be playing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Bulldogs are headed back to MGM Stadium in Biloxi, the home of the Biloxi Shuckers AA team, for another round of regular season games.
Jackson State WBB outscores Southeastern Louisiana
Jackson State broke their streak of five consecutive losses, defeating Southeastern Louisiana on Friday afternoon at Williams Center The post Jackson State WBB outscores Southeastern Louisiana appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Stephen F. Austin secures win, taking down Jackson State
Stephen F. Austin gave Jackson State their sixth consecutive loss at William R. Johnson Coliseum on Thursday afternoon. The post Stephen F. Austin secures win, taking down Jackson State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
National Early Signing Day Recap
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Relive National Early Signing Day in the videos above. Local kids who held signing ceremonies and where they are headed to college: Suntarine Perkins (Raleigh)- Ole Miss Joseph Head (Holmes County)- Mississippi State Khaumari Rogers (Holmes County)- Mississippi State Jarvis Durr (Brandon)- South Alabama Luke Rogers (Brandon)- Southern Miss Amari Smith (Brookhaven)- […]
vicksburgnews.com
Michael Montgomery, Jr. signs to Mississippi College
Former Vicksburg High School football player Michael Montgomery has signed to play at Mississippi College next year. Montgomery, who recently finished his last season at Pearl River CC, signed on Tuesday to play on the next level. In 2022, Montgomery helped PRCC to a 6-3 record while racking up 25...
vicksburgnews.com
Stamps takes a job with the XFL
Vicksburg native Chris Stamps has taken a job with the Orlando Guardians of the XFL as a defensive assistant. Stamps, who spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant for the University of Buffalo, made the announcement on Twitter earlier this week. Stamps played college football at Mississippi State, Northwest...
Mississippi football player beating the odds after spinal cord injury
Beads of sweat glisten on Marvin “M.J.” Martin’s face. The 19-year-old is no stranger to an intense workout. He’s played football since he was a child, practiced in scorching heat and pushed his body to the limit time after time. “I love football, and I’ve put...
WTOK-TV
College football players from the Philadelphia area came back and gave back to their community
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - SEC and C-USA football players were in Philadelphia Wednesday night to sign autographs and give back to their hometown during the KOE toy drive. Former Neshoba Central football players, Jaquez Hunter, who is now a running back at Auburn, and Joker Gill who is at UAB got to come out tonight and sign some autographs while kids got to pick up some toys! Former Philadelphia Tornado and now Mississippi State wide receiver Tulu Griffin was also in attendance.
Clinton Christian uses last season’s heartbreak as fuel
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Clinton Christian’s 2021-2022 basketball season came to a grinding halt. The Warriors were one of the best teams in the state but were forced to miss the postseason and forfeit their wins due to a residency violation. A sad moment for the kids who worked hard all year, but now fast forwarding […]
bodyshopbusiness.com
Crash Champions Expands in Mississippi
Crash Champions announced that it has grown its presence in Mississippi through the acquisition of Capitol Body Shop. One of the largest and most respected auto body repair organizations in Mississippi, Capitol Body serves customers at four locations in the Jackson metro area. With the addition of Capitol Body, Crash Champions now provides customers access to collision repair service at seven locations in the Magnolia State, complementing the company’s national footprint of more than 590 repair centers across 36 states.
Ribbon-cutting held for Magnolia Speech School in Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The official opening of the Magnolia Speech School in Madison was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Madison County Journal reported the school is located at 414 Bozeman Road and was opened to the public at beginning of the 2022-2023 school year in August. Before moving to Madison, the school was […]
WAPT
MBI is searching for a missing Jackson woman
JACKSON, Miss. — The search is on for a missing 23-year-old Jackson woman. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for Kiajuana Levy. They say she was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 25, on Beasley Road. Levy is believed to be in a 2017 silver Hyundai Sonata...
WAPT
Hypothermia possible as temperatures drop in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Medical professionals say thefreezing weather expected in Mississippi can cause hypothermia. The condition happens when body temperature drops below 95 degrees. Common symptoms of hypothermia are uncontrollable shivering and movements, almost like acting drunk. Brennan Vaughn, a physician assistant at American Family Care shared the best...
Check Out The Trailer For Deion Sanders’ Amazon Documentary, ‘Coach Prime’
Whether you approve of his move from Jackson State University, or not, Amazon Prime is still moving forward with the docuseries about his time at JSU, titled Coach Prime.
EPA investigating state of Mississippi for handling of Jackson water crisis
After the city of Jackson, Mississippi issued more than 300 boil water notices in the last two years, the water is now deemed safe to drink but many residents still don’t trust it. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah spoke to an EPA administrator on how the state is getting backlash for their handling of the crisis and how the federal government plans to expand access to clean drinking water.Dec. 23, 2022.
WLBT
Thousands of Mississippians experiencing power outages due to extreme cold front
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting into the state. According to Entergy Mississippi, there are roughly 6,312 power outages across Mississippi, most being in Madison County with over 3,169 as of Friday afternoon. Over 400 power outages have also been reported...
This host is No. 1 among all first-year Airbnb listings in Mississippi for 2022
Mississippi’s No. 1 new Airbnb Host knows how to make a first impression. The woman with a listing in Jackson has been announced as the state’s top host, with nearly 100 check-ins in her first year of hosting guests using the Airbnb website. Airbnb made the announcement Monday,...
Holiday toy giveaway held at Lanier High School
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Christmas won’t be canceled for many of Jackson’s youngest neighbors thanks to local schools and organizations who organized toy drives and other holiday giveaways. The event was hosted at the Lanier High School (LHS) gymnasium on Friday, December 23. Nearly 300 families registered for the toy giveaway. Families from the Georgetown, […]
This Mississippi hospital ranks in top 10 percent in nation for surgical care. You might be surprised where it is located.
One Mississippi hospital is ranked in the top 10 percent in the nation when to comes to surgical care for patients. King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the state for Patient Safety for Overall Surgical Care and General Surgery. The CareChex ranking — based on a comprehensive quality scoring system comparing inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals — also ranked KDMC in the top 10 percent in the nation.
