Starkville, MS

ourmshome.com

Mississippi State baseball coming back to Biloxi in 2023

STARKVILLE – For the fourth time in the past six seasons, college baseball perennial national power Mississippi State will be playing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Bulldogs are headed back to MGM Stadium in Biloxi, the home of the Biloxi Shuckers AA team, for another round of regular season games.
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

National Early Signing Day Recap

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Relive National Early Signing Day in the videos above. Local kids who held signing ceremonies and where they are headed to college: Suntarine Perkins (Raleigh)- Ole Miss Joseph Head (Holmes County)- Mississippi State Khaumari Rogers (Holmes County)- Mississippi State Jarvis Durr (Brandon)- South Alabama Luke Rogers (Brandon)- Southern Miss Amari Smith (Brookhaven)- […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Michael Montgomery, Jr. signs to Mississippi College

Former Vicksburg High School football player Michael Montgomery has signed to play at Mississippi College next year. Montgomery, who recently finished his last season at Pearl River CC, signed on Tuesday to play on the next level. In 2022, Montgomery helped PRCC to a 6-3 record while racking up 25...
CLINTON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Stamps takes a job with the XFL

Vicksburg native Chris Stamps has taken a job with the Orlando Guardians of the XFL as a defensive assistant. Stamps, who spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant for the University of Buffalo, made the announcement on Twitter earlier this week. Stamps played college football at Mississippi State, Northwest...
VICKSBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

College football players from the Philadelphia area came back and gave back to their community

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - SEC and C-USA football players were in Philadelphia Wednesday night to sign autographs and give back to their hometown during the KOE toy drive. Former Neshoba Central football players, Jaquez Hunter, who is now a running back at Auburn, and Joker Gill who is at UAB got to come out tonight and sign some autographs while kids got to pick up some toys! Former Philadelphia Tornado and now Mississippi State wide receiver Tulu Griffin was also in attendance.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WJTV 12

Clinton Christian uses last season’s heartbreak as fuel

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Clinton Christian’s 2021-2022 basketball season came to a grinding halt. The Warriors were one of the best teams in the state but were forced to miss the postseason and forfeit their wins due to a residency violation. A sad moment for the kids who worked hard all year, but now fast forwarding […]
CLINTON, MS
bodyshopbusiness.com

Crash Champions Expands in Mississippi

Crash Champions announced that it has grown its presence in Mississippi through the acquisition of Capitol Body Shop. One of the largest and most respected auto body repair organizations in Mississippi, Capitol Body serves customers at four locations in the Jackson metro area. With the addition of Capitol Body, Crash Champions now provides customers access to collision repair service at seven locations in the Magnolia State, complementing the company’s national footprint of more than 590 repair centers across 36 states.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Ribbon-cutting held for Magnolia Speech School in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The official opening of the Magnolia Speech School in Madison was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Madison County Journal reported the school is located at 414 Bozeman Road and was opened to the public at beginning of the 2022-2023 school year in August. Before moving to Madison, the school was […]
MADISON, MS
WAPT

MBI is searching for a missing Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. — The search is on for a missing 23-year-old Jackson woman. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for Kiajuana Levy. They say she was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 25, on Beasley Road. Levy is believed to be in a 2017 silver Hyundai Sonata...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Hypothermia possible as temperatures drop in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Medical professionals say thefreezing weather expected in Mississippi can cause hypothermia. The condition happens when body temperature drops below 95 degrees. Common symptoms of hypothermia are uncontrollable shivering and movements, almost like acting drunk. Brennan Vaughn, a physician assistant at American Family Care shared the best...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NBC News

EPA investigating state of Mississippi for handling of Jackson water crisis

After the city of Jackson, Mississippi issued more than 300 boil water notices in the last two years, the water is now deemed safe to drink but many residents still don’t trust it. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah spoke to an EPA administrator on how the state is getting backlash for their handling of the crisis and how the federal government plans to expand access to clean drinking water.Dec. 23, 2022.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Holiday toy giveaway held at Lanier High School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Christmas won’t be canceled for many of Jackson’s youngest neighbors thanks to local schools and organizations who organized toy drives and other holiday giveaways. The event was hosted at the Lanier High School (LHS) gymnasium on Friday, December 23. Nearly 300 families registered for the toy giveaway. Families from the Georgetown, […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

This Mississippi hospital ranks in top 10 percent in nation for surgical care. You might be surprised where it is located.

One Mississippi hospital is ranked in the top 10 percent in the nation when to comes to surgical care for patients. King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the state for Patient Safety for Overall Surgical Care and General Surgery. The CareChex ranking — based on a comprehensive quality scoring system comparing inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals — also ranked KDMC in the top 10 percent in the nation.
BROOKHAVEN, MS

