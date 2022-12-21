Separated at Birth, Yardley Woman and Her Twin Sister Win Second Place at ‘Amazing Race’

Image via CBS

After discovering that she has a long-lost twin, a Bucks County women connected with her new family in one of the most exciting ways possible. Samantha Bambino wrote about the reunion for the Lower Bucks Times.

Early last year, Emily Bushnell, who grew up in Yardley, found out she had a twin sister, Molly Sinert, whom she was separated from at birth. Less than two years later, the sisters have joined forces and won second place in the latest season of the popular reality game show, The Amazing Race.

While the show provided them with many unforgettable moments, such as rappelling down the side of a castle in France, the sisters’ most cherished experiences came from the times when cameras were not rolling. They especially enjoyed the time they got to spend together while belting out every lyric to Queen on a long drive or having a late-night talk at the hotel.

The sisters found out about one another thanks to a 23andMe test Sinert took following a health scare. After their story went viral, they were contacted by The Amazing Race casting team.

For the majority of the race, they were considered underdogs due to Bushnell’s leg injuries, but they managed to push through and achieve second place.

Read more about the twins in the Lower Bucks Times.